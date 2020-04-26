 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Listen and understand. That Sinister Minister is out there. He can't be bargained with. He can't be reasoned with. He doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear. And he absolutely will not stop, EVER, until you are dead   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Arrest, Rev. Tony Spell, house arrest order, Crime, later portion of the service, Life Tabernacle Church, Baton Rouge, Disease Control  
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Reverend: Evil League of Evil application
Youtube Vqc9jdZ-zlM
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Die preaching man if you are a true christian.

Rtfa
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Up next: Prison Ministry.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Belle and Sebastian - If You're Feeling Sinister
Youtube wE-Y5hCMt3A
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Up next: Prison Ministry.


If this comment doesn't win the thread, there is no God.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't be the only one who misread that as Mister Sinister.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope that there will soon be video of deputies frog marching him
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being arrested for breaking rules you don't like doesn't make you Jesus.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said, "True Christians do not mind dying."

Fine. Make them sign a liability waiver, a waiver of any treatment if they get infected, and an agreement not to go anywhere but church, and let God's Will be done.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enjoy asshole heaven asshole
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: He said, "True Christians do not mind dying."

Fine. Make them sign a liability waiver, a waiver of any treatment if they get infected, and an agreement not to go anywhere but church, and let God's Will be done.


And then tear off your large hat to reveal devil horns and say "Fools! You are blood-bound to me for all eternity! HAW HAW HAW HAW HAW!"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did the other thread go red?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the linked Advocate article

Spell had planned to turn himself in to the parish jail following the service. District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office didn't plan to pursue the matter Sunday after a Baton Rouge police officer was fatally shot and another injured in a shooting that tied up law enforcement and his office's resources.

So this asshole gets a pass because someone else committed a crime??
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys are waiting for him

https://imgur.com/gallery/6asUEOd
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Put him in a cell with a snake handling minister (snakes included).
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I hope that there will soon be video of deputies frog marching him


...gay frog-marching...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Christ this is an arsehole, put him jail.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Up next: Prison Ministry.


Nope. He isn't even qualified to lead that.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: Christ this is an arsehole, put him jail.


Christ what this is an asshole, put him in jail.

/second times a charm
//drunk
 
