(Some Guy)   This is a rental. It's Fran from Bethel   (92moose.fm) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Graph theory, incident, stories of people, Great idea, incidents, law enforcement, state residents  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
as this does is show us that maine really IS the arkansas of the north.

and that mainers don't understand that the virus is already everywhere, but they're still prepared to play "us vs. them" and threaten innocent strangers.

and yeah, they are strangers. which proves they're not real mainers. which makes it OK to threaten them and try to run them out of town.

even though you're more likely to get it from your local buddy as you team up to fell a tree to trap "those jersey guys" than if both locals had done nothing and stayed home, just like the "jersey guys" were ALREADY doing voluntarily.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fran from Bethel" is the name of my middle-age-suburban-mom comedy drag stand-up act.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister bought two cars in Wisconsin so that she would not be driving in cars with Illinois plates.  She did not understand why after told not to come people did not welcome her.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"i'm really from maine, why don't you believe me?  EHEHEHEHEHEHHEHEHEHEHEHEHEH"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Fran. Fran is a friend of mine. You, sir, are no Fran.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remind me never to visit that state. I had enough of xenophobic inbred yokels when I was younger.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This isn't funny, it's pathetic and sad.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

-all this does- drat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I live near an Air Force base. There are plates from everywhere here. I don't think anyone woud say mch.

OTH, you can tell the country a car is registered in by the plate number so you could shame people showing up from other parts of the state where the Rona is going strong if you really want to be a stupid dick about it..
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bethel has trees? Oh, Bethel Maine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sometimes, quarantined is bettah.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, Maine...
Where a Bear can shiat anywhere.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I know Fran. Fran is a friend of mine. You, sir, are no Fran.


At least, you are no Fran of mine.
 
jayfurr [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Oregon in the '70s and '80s.   If you had a CA plate, you were treated very rudely back then.   "Pass on thru" was the local mantra.   Get on the freeway and go on up to Seattle, don't even bother stopping for gas.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Remind me never to visit that state. I had enough of xenophobic inbred yokels when I was younger.


Umm...you're Canadian? The state will be devastated by your refusal to visit. Visit, don't visit. Literally, no one cares.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in Florida, we have plates from all over the country. My neighbor moved here three years ago, still has Georgia plates, even though it's a violation. It's not enforced.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something something, the 92.3 Moose out front shoulda' told ya.


Why, yes, the staff does have voices and faces made for radio.

169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Michigan plate in Ohio.
Ohio plate in Michigan.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the film comes out, Frances McDormand must play the part of Fran from Bethel.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: Reminds me of Oregon in the '70s and '80s.   If you had a CA plate, you were treated very rudely back then.   "Pass on thru" was the local mantra.   Get on the freeway and go on up to Seattle, don't even bother stopping for gas.


CSB!
There was a time in the mid-1980's when every car with a California license plate driving into Oregon on IH 5 got a ticket.  The Oregon State Police set up cars on IH 5 right at the border and jumped on the cars as the crossed the state line.  One guy got a ticket for 1 mph over the limit and asked the cop what their policy was, and he said "I don't know what you do in California, but in Oregon we enforce the law"  That got on all the news radio all over California the next morning.  The two Governors started talking about this, with no result.

The Oregon State Patrol cars were coming back South over the state line to turn around and get back into position.  So, the California State Patrol started pulling all the Oregon State Patrol cars over and giving them tickets, every one.  The Oregon people put two heavies in the cars, and California responded with SWAT teams and alerted the National Guard.  After a few days, the two Governors agreed to stop the harassment.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 minute ago  
