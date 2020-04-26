 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Anchorage Daily News)   Federal government bailing out Alaska Girl Scouts over shortened cookie season. In other news there is now a Covid-19 Merit Badge   (adn.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc, Girl Scouts of the USA, Girl Scout Cookies, halted sales, Council of the European Union, Cookie, COVID-19 concerns, Girl Scout cookie, last month  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 11:17 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The shortening is what makes those cookies so unhealthy to eat.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 9, I did some heinous shiat, you know, like most kids that age. Santa decided to give me a lump of coal that year. The next year, I decided to poison the girl scout cookies I had saved for him.

I don't know how, but the bastard found out and killed my dad.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Proving that the Girl Scouts is simply a money making company using cute little girls to sell over priced cookies. I would love to know who gets all that money.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't you get rid of them by putting them on Craigslist? Quaratinees ought to be an easy target demographic for comfort food.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get it ... he already has the Alaska vote.   Is Murkowski being challenged this fall?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The child labor cookie cartel always gets its money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: Proving that the Girl Scouts is simply a money making company using cute little girls to sell over priced cookies. I would love to know who gets all that money.


Scouts is a lib/communist organization, funded by Obama.
We need to disband it.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: daffy: Proving that the Girl Scouts is simply a money making company using cute little girls to sell over priced cookies. I would love to know who gets all that money.

Scouts is a lib/communist organization, funded by Obama.
We need to disband it.


The boy scouts are a the Hitler Youth combined with NAMBLA.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.