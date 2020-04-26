 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   School board votes to remove, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Invisible Man, What They Carried, The Great Gatsby and Catch-22 from curriculum. The Bible as History and Literature still fine   (adn.com) divider line
    Critical thinking, Education, teaching books, controversial content, books, Caged Bird Sings, descriptions of rape, entry-level college courses  
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like some alliterate idiot doesn't realize that pretty much every book made before 1960 is garbage.

He's literally a twelve-year-old Minecraft zombie.  The story practically writes itself, you cock.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: Sounds like some alliterate idiot doesn't realize that pretty much every book made before 1960 is garbage.


I remember that time I read your post that Fartbongo was a vampire.  I haven't read anything meaningful cents, because what's the point?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Spring and the snowflakes are melting.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it's trigger-warning crap, so not really the usual partisan idiocy either way.

I do sort of question why local school boards are designing the curriculum, though, that's almost universally a state thing and realistically should be a national thing (and sometimes is, by way of inter-state pacts).
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: Mike_LowELL: Sounds like some alliterate idiot doesn't realize that pretty much every book made before 1960 is garbage.

I remember that time I read your post that Fartbongo was a vampire.  I haven't read anything meaningful cents, because what's the point?


Welcome to Fark.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The books are considered controversial because of descriptions of rape and incest as well as sexual references, "things that are pretty serious problems, especially in our teenage world," said Taylor, a Wasilla business owner.

Ah, the time-tested "la la la I can't hear you" method of education.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to ban dancing next?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

Oh I thought the H.G. Wells one.  I was like why is that controversial.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch-22 is necessary reading. I have not read it since junior high and should read it again considering we live in the realm of Minderbinder.

/ I actually liked the movie even though it scrambled the book quite a bit.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

Oh I thought the H.G. Wells one.  I was like why is that controversial.


Somebody saw the new movie.  Which is a quite good modernization, BTW
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Alaska. You can only have so much literature on whale bones and antlers.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: Ah, it's trigger-warning crap, so not really the usual partisan idiocy either way.

I do sort of question why local school boards are designing the curriculum, though, that's almost universally a state thing and realistically should be a national thing (and sometimes is, by way of inter-state pacts).


But Common Core! Rage! RAAAAGE
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Things They Carried" is controversial? Because telling kids war is gruesome and soul-sucking is bad, I guess? Because the grunts smoked dope and killed VC? Or...what? I can't figure it out.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked Lunch still G2G.
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my school district went through every banned book list and made them assigned reading. With that, I never knew The Great Gatsby was remotely controversial, I found it dull.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's better to ban Gatsby because it's boring as fark and students will just read the SparkNotes on it anyway.

/taught it three times
//I hate everyone in that book except Gatsby's father
///I REALLY hate that farking green light
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Abox: "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

Oh I thought the H.G. Wells one.  I was like why is that controversial.


Well, we can't have anyone suggesting that black folks might have anything to be annoyed about.
 
jayfurr [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Where are the Snowdens of yesteryear?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anchorage, stop being prudes.  You either broaden the horizons of your kids or you prepare to have their drunken asses planted in you for the next thirty years.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well...I get Catch-22. CSB:

I read it in Grade 8 and my friends and I thought it was hilarious. Then one of the girls, curious what we were laughing at, read it. And soon the girls in the class were extremely angry at us over Nately's whore's sister, and the sex crazed themes of the novel. Rightly so.  As an adult I can have a serious discussion about people under severe stress when society ahs been bombed to pieces and everyone is experiencing daily graphic violence and threats (like in MASH and other books from the time and era). But in middle school and grade school? Catch-22 has scenes worth reading, but the novel as a whole is just in contradiction to consent based sex ed classes, and that consent based sex ed is necessary, before the breakdown of morals and the existential pain of war can be analyzed together.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Byno: Mike_LowELL: Sounds like some alliterate idiot doesn't realize that pretty much every book made before 1960 is garbage.

I remember that time I read your post that Fartbongo was a vampire.  I haven't read anything meaningful cents, because what's the point?


Fark user image
Just go with it.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Naked Lunch still G2G.


God no, what a pathetic non-book. It's gross, although not that bad, but fark, it's boring and stupid. The version I have had letters he wrote to his doctor friend, detailing all the drugs he did and what he felt like on them. THAT was much more interesting.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: The books are considered controversial because of descriptions of rape and incest as well as sexual references, "things that are pretty serious problems, especially in our teenage world," said Taylor, a Wasilla business owner.

Ah, the time-tested "la la la I can't hear you" method of education.


Wasilla, LOL.

Of these I've only read Gatsby, which is a good book and soon to fall into the public domain.  Catch 22 is hopefully a lot better than the movie, which I found unwatchable.

Are any schools still torturing students with pointless bullshiat like Silas Marner or Return of the Native?  I somehow made it through Marner, but only made it through the first paragraph of the Cliff Notes for Native.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: The books are considered controversial because of descriptions of rape and incest as well as sexual references, "things that are pretty serious problems, especially in our teenage world," said Taylor, a Wasilla business owner.

Ah, the time-tested "la la la I can't hear you" method of education.


I bet the kids in the class are banging already.  So let's remove it from books they're not reading at all or only reading cliffsnotes on, that should make the school board's souls safe.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe Milo convinced the board to remove those books so he could turn them into pulp that he can sell to the Russians. Then the russians will use that pulp to make the banned books. But since there is no market for them any more Milo will buy them from the russians. On a huge discount. He will then convince the board to return the books to the reading list and will sell them to the school board for huge profits.

And then nazis will bomb the runway.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Report the bile for containing graphic and immoral content.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Anchorage, stop being prudes.  You either broaden the horizons of your kids or you prepare to have their drunken asses planted in you for the next thirty years.


Expanding horizons is how atheists and progressives are created.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Great Gatsby does contain the word "negro," so maybe that's what they object to?

Catch-22 is astonishingly funny. No idea why they would ban this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Is there a reason that we include books that we even label as controversial in our curriculum?" he asked. "I would prefer these were gone."

I would prefer you were gone, yet there you still are.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Maybe Milo convinced the board to remove those books so he could turn them into pulp that he can sell to the Russians. Then the russians will use that pulp to make the banned books. But since there is no market for them any more Milo will buy them from the russians. On a huge discount. He will then convince the board to return the books to the reading list and will sell them to the school board for huge profits.

And then nazis will bomb the runway.


Ummm...
Nately dies as a result of an agreement between Milo and the Germans, trading surplus cotton in exchange for the squadron bombing its own base.
From here (6th paragraph).
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sources say their new selections, however, are intended to appease even the staunchest of censors. The new editors picks have been announced as:
The anarchist cookbook, the Satanic Bible, The Warren Report, Fifty Shades of Gray, Fire and Fury, Lolita, and Heather has Two Mommies
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abox: "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

Oh I thought the H.G. Wells one.  I was like why is that controversial.


Griffin was a terrorist.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read Invisible Man in my 11th grade English honors class.  It was long, but a great read.

From tfa: "The books are considered controversial because of descriptions of rape and incest as well as sexual references, "things that are pretty serious problems, especially in our teenage world," said Taylor, a Wasilla business owner."

Yeah, and the POTUS has openly advocated grabbing women by the p*ssy and the #MeToo movement exists, and Harvey Weinstein is in jail for sexual assault.

Sounds like those are problems in the adult world, too.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Keith Dudemeister: The Great Gatsby does contain the word "negro," so maybe that's what they object to?

Catch-22 is astonishingly funny. No idea why they would ban this.


Seems to me they are banning anything that may have 'controversial' content. Isn't controversy central to most literature? Take it out and you have no content left worth discussing/analyzing.
 
Kooj
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A book being regarded as important or a classic does not necessarily mean it has to be read in secondary school. Some life experience can help for understanding some works.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the point of the is to not expose adolescents to the reality of the world. Yet in a couple of years they will see this for themselves.
Why not discuss these things in a controlled environment?
I like that the 2 dissenters POV was represented in the short article.
I wonder if The Catcher in the Rye is still allowed.   Holden Caulfield was gay.  Read the book from that angle and it is evident. Near the end when he was hiding in the closet, knowing that his mother cared, yet his father wouldn't understand, is one good example.  However, if you take a good look at it, and Steinbeck's refusal to comment on it, it all makes sense.
 
Gump2001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is history, learn from it! Understand the context and the people involved. This is censorship and the end result is foolishness.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i love arguments like these.  I don't want my kids to be taught what you believe but I want your kids to be taught what I believe.

Before you respond in the affirmative, I am talking about you.  Yes, both sides.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Keith Dudemeister: The Great Gatsby does contain the word "negro," so maybe that's what they object to?


No, they object that it portrays the uber-rich as soulless, vapid, and only interested in what they can take from people they pretend to be friends with.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Abox: "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

Oh I thought the H.G. Wells one.  I was like why is that controversial.

Griffin was a terrorist.


His son was more of an annoyance

son of the invisible man
Youtube evx_Ps85yu8
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If I were to read this in a professional environment at my office, I would be dragged to the equal opportunity office," he said.

I'm the kind of person that goes into reading one of these articles thinking "another bullshiat headline meant to stir outrage" types, but that right there tells me all I need to know about the motivations of the board.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZMugg: mikefinch: Maybe Milo convinced the board to remove those books so he could turn them into pulp that he can sell to the Russians. Then the russians will use that pulp to make the banned books. But since there is no market for them any more Milo will buy them from the russians. On a huge discount. He will then convince the board to return the books to the reading list and will sell them to the school board for huge profits.

And then nazis will bomb the runway.

Ummm...
Nately dies as a result of an agreement between Milo and the Germans, trading surplus cotton in exchange for the squadron bombing its own base.
From here (6th paragraph).


yes. I am aware. The american ideals loving one gets ded from a wild capitalist plan concocted by a madman and nazis.

Seems apropos...
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be upset if they pulled "Cather in the Rye."

That overrated turd is nothing more than an incel manifesto.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think everyone can agree it's ok to ban the Great Gatsby for any reason.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GodComplex: I think my school district went through every banned book list and made them assigned reading. With that, I never knew The Great Gatsby was remotely controversial, I found it dull.


Ditto.  Other than pointing out the aristocracy were a class apart & above, it was very, very boring.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Keith Dudemeister: The Great Gatsby does contain the word "negro," so maybe that's what they object to?

No, they object that it portrays the uber-rich as soulless, vapid, and only interested in what they can take from people they pretend to be friends with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikefinch: ZMugg: mikefinch: Maybe Milo convinced the board to remove those books so he could turn them into pulp that he can sell to the Russians. Then the russians will use that pulp to make the banned books. But since there is no market for them any more Milo will buy them from the russians. On a huge discount. He will then convince the board to return the books to the reading list and will sell them to the school board for huge profits.

And then nazis will bomb the runway.

Ummm...
Nately dies as a result of an agreement between Milo and the Germans, trading surplus cotton in exchange for the squadron bombing its own base.
From here (6th paragraph).

yes. I am aware. The american ideals loving one gets ded from a wild capitalist plan concocted by a madman and nazis.

Seems apropos...


Point taken.
Smart given.
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
whats a book?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Catch-22 isnt patriotic enough? Isnt that the one where the american nukes NY to avoid ww3?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the smart kids will be reading under lock-down.

Except maybe for The Great Gatsby. I am not a really big fan of that one but the rest of the reading list sounds promising even though I never got all the way through Catch-22 because of the triple POV narration, not because of any lack of interest or quality.
 
