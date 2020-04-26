 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Who are the essential workers? The worker bees who HAVE to go to work to keep everything running? It's not just doctors and nurses. It's also bus drivers and grocery store clerks and pizza delivery guys and garbagemen and   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
36
    More: Hero, New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, United States Postal Service, Mayor of New York City, essential worker, New York Times  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We are also realizing how non-essential are all these white trash covidiots.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sesame Street: People in Your Neighborhood
Youtube V2bbnlZwlGQ
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: [YouTube video: Sesame Street: People in Your Neighborhood]


Like the Bodega Man!?
Bodega Bathroom - SNL
Youtube vgBxxEL-3TI
 
TBC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
People who work in mental health and addiction recovery.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm totally unnecessary

/And damned proud of it
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My asshole brother in law was just ragging on my wife because I still go to the store to buy groceries.

"It's not safe! Order it online!", he says. Like all those delivery people going from house to house then coming to yours are safer than going in the store yourself.

And they're not safer, you know. Those guys who expose themselves so your smug ass can sit at home would probably rather be at home feeling smug and safe themselves.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...


... and truck drivers and farmers and seamstresses and researchers trying to figure out the vaccine ...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...

... and truck drivers and farmers and seamstresses and researchers trying to figure out the vaccine ...


... oh, and all the nerds keeping the internet and phones and TV and radio stations up and running ...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...

... and truck drivers and farmers and seamstresses and researchers trying to figure out the vaccine ...

... oh, and all the nerds keeping the internet and phones and TV and radio stations up and running ...


Okay, some of the nerds may be able to work from home, but not all. Especially if something goes bad
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I say this every time there's a big holiday that lots of people don't have to work. Easter, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, amongst others. I worked at a movie theater for all of those and it is farking packed.

Also worked at a restaurant service grocery store where the only days the store was closed was Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Every other holiday was farking crazy and the day before often more so.
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So basically all the people who are generally taken for granted and ignored.

There are a few things that I hope we as a society learn from all this. One of them is that all the layers of middle management are really REALLY non-essential. No one needs a Directing Manager for Managing Directors. I would desperately love to see a bunch of unemployed low-level executives  after this is done.

But who am I kidding. As soon as the last active covid case burns itself out we'll be back to laying off the formerly essential workers so the Executive Vice-Co-Oversight Manager for External Restroom Operations can get another bonus.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

YakBoy42: There are a few things that I hope we as a society learn from all this.


Boy, this is 'Murica. Only learnin' going on 'round these parts is how to draw a six gun.
Yippee kiyay, melonfarmer!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And customer service representatives!

/Still working from home 40 hours a week.
//How may I help you?
///Yes, I'm really sorry about the bad connection.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: And customer service representatives!

/Still working from home 40 hours a week.
//How may I help you?
///Yes, I'm really sorry about the bad connection.


Dirty secret: many of those people are deported people in other countries. Basically undocumented people who grew up here, and got sent [back] to their country of birth at some point. We now know them as Dreamers or DACA.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and mailmen and cops and firefighters and EMTs and city sanitation workers and ...

... and truck drivers and farmers and seamstresses and researchers trying to figure out the vaccine ...

... oh, and all the nerds keeping the internet and phones and TV and radio stations up and running ...

Okay, some of the nerds may be able to work from home, but not all. Especially if something goes bad


I'm the guy keeping a state agency tasked with some public health duties afloat while the bulk of their staff works from home.

On the one hand, it's nice to have a nearly empty office and get more of my work done without being bugged every 5-10 minutes about a printer or someone's tablet not doing what it should do when it hasn't been rebooted in 47 days. On the other hand, boredom starts to kick in around 2-3pm and most of what I can do has been done. Thank God for Fark and a relatively un-filtered public wifi!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Alamos National Labs has declared some.. really weird "mission critical" things as "essential."

Like okay the lab's budget is circling these things but that doesn't magically make them essential.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad garbage collectors is mentioned.  Imagine how exponentially worse sheltering in place would be with 600lbs of stank trash in your garage or on your drive way.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's how that unemployment money should work.

Everyone qualifies (except rich, you're making out quite well in this stimulus already).

The people that are still checking out groceries for you ,or working at your gas station, or driving the trucks, or making the ships go, or making the tacos or pizza, or picking up our garbage, or providing public safety, or working in health care or wherever they are, they get the money on top of their paycheck.

That would be the proper thing to do.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The disappearance of the noisy pubs and the crap from advertising and "event" industries from the general landscape is quite enjoyable.

Please fail and don't come back.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Medical profession. Doctors, nurses, emts. I include firefighters in this group.
2) Infrastructure utility maintenance. Power, water, communication.
3) Food and pharmaceutical retail maintenance.
4) Food service and delivery. To feed the above/ below.
5) Everyone else. Stay home, or mask up/keep distanced.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an easy one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The food still available in grocery stores.

The medical supplies being used by hospitals.

The hygiene products keeping you from turning into Morlocks in your quarantine cave.

So much more keeping people alive, healthy, and sane during this crisis.

All moved across the country by truck drivers, and distributed and sold by others considered essential.

Keep them in mind. They're not getting free coffee and discounts.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office management!
Checking emails, calls & messages, consulting with customers, assisting with projects, publishing projects, submitting for permit (now there's a cluster fark), entering timesheet data, processing payroll, putting up with a bunch of whiny little biatches who have been given the opportunity to work from home and who get paid more than me to do less.

But I mostly find myself thanking the folks working the grocery store and the pharmacy etc.
People in the medical field are absolutely amazing angels who have been putting in the blood and sweat long before this covid assfarkery.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As some recent articles have pointed out, hotels are running at 5-10% capacity.  So we're down to a bare bones staff, but we can't stop completely.  Not without making people sleep in their cars instead.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit when will massage parlors reopen?!?!
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will not be able to stay home, brother.
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out.
You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and skip out for beer during commercials.
Because the revolution will not be televised.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Here's how that unemployment money should work.

Everyone qualifies (except rich, you're making out quite well in this stimulus already).

The people that are still checking out groceries for you ,or working at your gas station, or driving the trucks, or making the ships go, or making the tacos or pizza, or picking up our garbage, or providing public safety, or working in health care or wherever they are, they get the money on top of their paycheck.

That would be the proper thing to do.


Agreed, except no need to exempt the rich. Means tests bog everything down so aid is delayed for weeks or months, leave people out in the lurch (if you're project-based contractor who made $110k last year but who now has zero income, are you rich?), provide a backdoor for further riders, like the one preventing you from getting TrumpBuxx if you're married to an immigrant without permanent residency, it invariably leaves people to fall through the gaps due to poor recordkeeping or unconventional personal situations, and it stigmatises the program as a "handout" to the undeserving rather than as an entitlement all citizens can expect.

Just give it to everyone, and jack up the taxes of the rich by a fraction of a percent for next year to make it back. That's how every successful social program in America works -- you don't get means tested to send your kid to public school or to drive on public roads or to receive social security or Medicare or to send cheap letters through the postal service or to enjoy police protection or to have the fire department come to your house for free. Everyone gets those things, whether they could afford them on the free market or not, so those things are seen as public goods worth protecting.

But I can't think of a single means-tested programme that isn't stripped to the bare bones until it's no longer fit for purpose, and that isn't scorned by the middle class as free stuff for lazy welfare queens.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

doosh: Goddamnit when will massage parlors reopen?!?!


Two hours ago in Georgia.  Have at it.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pizza delivery? No. It is not farking "essential" that a pizza arrive on the doorstep of subby's basement any time he uses his dialing stick.


GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: ... the gardeners and lady who delivers the newspaper and... seamstresses...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My asshole brother in law was just ragging on my wife because I still go to the store to buy groceries.

"It's not safe! Order it online!", he says. Like all those delivery people going from house to house then coming to yours are safer than going in the store yourself.

And they're not safer, you know. Those guys who expose themselves so your smug ass can sit at home would probably rather be at home feeling smug and safe themselves.


Legit point, but isn't that going against the average American ethos? I mean hasn't the mantra always been that  if "those" people were smart and educated, they wouldn't be forced to do those "shiat" jobs in the first place?

So you think you're doing the delivery people a favor? Not really. A job's a job. Some people will risk their lives to do it because the need to pay bills is priorty. Others say, "fark it, a job isn't worth my life."

We are a first world country, if not THE first of first world countries. Yet we have a shiatty social safety net, and no clear plan on how to keep feeding, clothing and educating our own citizens during a pandemic. That fact alone is goddamned staggering. And shiat is only going to get worse.

I am an essential worker in a shiat job. And yes, I order groceries to be sent to my house. I live with my disabled sister and the ritual of disinfecting things alone is enough work as it is. The statistics say folks like me and her are in high danger if we get sick. There is no farking way I'm going to take a chance and get myself sick, much less bring it into my house. I am very precise in my actions. I will get through this, even if it means eventually quitting my janitorial job.

My life is worth it. My life is worth spending all my money having things delivered. It's worth it to wash my hands, use hand sanitizer, and wear masks and gloves. If supermarket workers want to continue to do what they do, more power to them. They know they are between a rock and a hard place. And us wishing it was different for them won't change that.

Wear a mask and gloves on your store run, or at least sanitize your hands once you get in the car. Men have a higher incidence of dying of this because some of y'all are just nasty. Can't nobody tell ya'll nothing anyway. Especially when you think you're being helpful.

Stay home as much as you can. Let us essential workers work this out in our own way. You are already fortunate honey. You can order in. Enjoy it. You've earned it.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's also us factory slobs making the parts to keep those trucks and planes going.  We're essential because we make blades for jet engines and impellers for diesel engine turbo chargers.

That didn't stop us from having to furlough 80% of the aircraft engine division because we lost 80% of our business.  It might pick up in February...  So, now I'm doing the work of 3 people, including a shift lead.  But, since they aren't allowing for OT, much less promotions, I probably won't get that lead position for months, at the soonest, and I highly doubt it will be retroactive.  But, somebody's got to get it done, and there's nobody else who can...

I could really use a couple of weeks off.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [YouTube video: Sesame Street: People in Your Neighborhood]


Oh the dispensary-owner's a person in your neighborhood
In your neighborhood
In your neigh...bor....hood.
Oh the dispensary-owner's a person in your neighborhood
A person that you meet each day.

He'll sell you all forms of herb,
To smoke or chew or other verb,
And if you drive in from the suburb,
He'll bring it to you at the curb.

Oh the hooker is a person in your neighborhood
In your neighborhood
In your neigh...bor....hood.
Oh the hooker is a person in your neighborhood
A person that you meet each day.

She knows when you have a hunch,
That you'd like a quicky after lunch.
And if you don't have a place to go fark,
She'll meet behind the tree in the park.

Oh Drew Curtis is a person in your neighborhood
In your neighborhood
In your neigh...bor....hood.
Oh Drew Curtis is a person in your neighborhood
A person that you meet each day.

He runs a site with news tidbits
And it used to have pics of tits
But now please buy total- or bare-fark.
Or else the site might go dark.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My asshole brother in law was just ragging on my wife because I still go to the store to buy groceries.

"It's not safe! Order it online!", he says. Like all those delivery people going from house to house then coming to yours are safer than going in the store yourself.

And they're not safer, you know. Those guys who expose themselves so your smug ass can sit at home would probably rather be at home feeling smug and safe themselves.


Splurged and got a pizza the other day.
Delivery guy was masked- a real mask, not a home-made one and was wearing gloves.
Asked if he needed more gloves but he thanked me and said he was OK for them.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.