(10TV Columbus)   Relax Nurse, you head on in to work. I got this here
7
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how the guy owns a big truck and a prius.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That car needs to go to the dealer to see why it won't start without being jumped. Tfa says the battery tested good.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: That car needs to go to the dealer to see why it won't start without being jumped. Tfa says the battery tested good.


I had a similar problem with my Civic.  The automatic transmission would fail meaning I had to shift manually (and it would never engage 4th gear, which made freeway driving problematic) and then the next day the battery would be dead.  No mechanic could ever tell me what was wrong with it because of course I had to jump it before driving it to the shop.  Ended up having to sell it for scrap.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: WTFDYW: That car needs to go to the dealer to see why it won't start without being jumped. Tfa says the battery tested good.

I had a similar problem with my Civic.  The automatic transmission would fail meaning I had to shift manually (and it would never engage 4th gear, which made freeway driving problematic) and then the next day the battery would be dead.  No mechanic could ever tell me what was wrong with it because of course I had to jump it before driving it to the shop.  Ended up having to sell it for scrap.


I'm assuming yours had a GP2 engine.


/anyway, good on this guy for doing the right thing
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not crying, you're crying
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That car needs to go to the dealer to see why it won't start without being jumped. Tfa says the battery tested good.


fusillade762: WTFDYW: That car needs to go to the dealer to see why it won't start without being jumped. Tfa says the battery tested good.

I had a similar problem with my Civic.  The automatic transmission would fail meaning I had to shift manually (and it would never engage 4th gear, which made freeway driving problematic) and then the next day the battery would be dead.  No mechanic could ever tell me what was wrong with it because of course I had to jump it before driving it to the shop.  Ended up having to sell it for scrap.


I'm not going to even get into this.
Mechanic VS parts changer - there is a vast difference.  There is no school that trains actual mechanics anymore. As a private shop mechanic, I have repaired a lot of issues that the dealer misdiagnosed or could not fix.
 
ISO15693
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice story to offset the USA getting it's 1 millionth case sometime today
 
