 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Let's see what total excess mortality is telling us about this crisis... Oh that's not good at all   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1236 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 11:41 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
114,100 across 13 European countries. That's considerable.
Now do Russia, China, and the US.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i thought that said morality. now it makes more sense
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is a reasonable way to start estimates.  You have to get into such atrocious terminology like "harvesting effect", a forward shift in the expected short term mortality rate. It will take some time to sort it all out.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would like to see FT do that by ZIP Code in the US. I think it would be enlightening.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jackal_N: I would like to see FT do that by ZIP Code in the US. I think it would be enlightening.


We can't even get our state to reports our own numbers by zip code.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.


QFT
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.


I've already seen that talking point in the wild.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.


Wow, look at that excess mortality in Sweden, which never locked down.

Yes, I know the Covidiots won't care, but they live by lies anyway so I don't care about them. And you know, when their family members are dying? They can accept what's happening or they can go fark themselves with a UV lamp.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the bright side this is going to result in a great new food item that will be incredibly popular.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have road deaths in US decreased? We already know school shoot fatalities zero.

So again, more adjustment needed. But literally an academic argument

Trumpeters will resist statistics until it becomes personal.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Greylight: This is a reasonable way to start estimates.  You have to get into such atrocious terminology like "harvesting effect", a forward shift in the expected short term mortality rate. It will take some time to sort it all out.


So what you're saying is that it's all about ethics in mortality journalism.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mjjt: Have road deaths in US decreased?


Per miles driven, they've stayed about the same, based on everyone doing 120 MPH.  Clogging up the passing lane....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.

Wow, look at that excess mortality in Sweden, which never locked down.

Yes, I know the Covidiots won't care, but they live by lies anyway so I don't care about them. And you know, when their family members are dying? They can accept what's happening or they can go fark themselves with a UV lamp.


They're testing and contact tracing.

I wish we had testing in the USA.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this is the type of information that interests me. and horrifies me.

literally today i told my dad (who is a recently retired cardiologist and understands health a little bit) that i was still afraid to go back to a job at home depot and interact with unmasked strangers all damn day.

his answer was "well, if you compare florida to NY state our deaths/100,000 is actually really low! we've clearly escaped the worst of it and everything will be fine. you're lucky to live here! now quit complaining."

but even according to the official FL reports people are dying where i live. not nearly as bad as NYC, but it's real.

it's part of my damn weather report!

Fark user imageView Full Size


and i suspect the actual numbers are higher than the FL dept. of health is publishing. 😕
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.

Wow, look at that excess mortality in Sweden, which never locked down.

Yes, I know the Covidiots won't care, but they live by lies anyway so I don't care about them. And you know, when their family members are dying? They can accept what's happening or they can go fark themselves with a UV lamp.


i'm not sure if your point was that the increase in sweden was smaller or larger than you personally expected, but it IS worth noting that the increase in total sweden, much of which is rural is way less than stockholm.

and even still, 18% more unexplained deaths than normal demographic models would suggest is still a big deal.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/coronavirus-age-sex-demographics/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mjjt: Have road deaths in US decreased? We already know school shoot fatalities zero.

So again, more adjustment needed. But literally an academic argument


Not so much, actually.  Accidental / foul play deaths in the US are a fraction of the gross death rate, you can more or less eliminate them from the conversation and you'll be less accurate, but close enough.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.


I'm gonna get yelled at but we have seen a few articles about the drop in strokes and heart attack patients in the hospitals. It's reasonable to think the fear of going to the hospital could be adding to these mortality numbers.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

luna1580: this is the type of information that interests me. and horrifies me.

literally today i told my dad (who is a recently retired cardiologist and understands health a little bit) that i was still afraid to go back to a job at home depot and interact with unmasked strangers all damn day.

his answer was "well, if you compare florida to NY state our deaths/100,000 is actually really low! we've clearly escaped the worst of it and everything will be fine. you're lucky to live here! now quit complaining."

but even according to the official FL reports people are dying where i live. not nearly as bad as NYC, but it's real.

it's part of my damn weather report!

[Fark user image image 850x490]

and i suspect the actual numbers are higher than the FL dept. of health is publishing. 😕


We know with 100% certainty they are worse than reported in Florida. Initially if you weren't a Florida resident you didn't get counted, didn't matter if you had been in Florida for 6 months. They've got all sorts of similar shenanigans going on because the governor is a pro-plaguer.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay. Now do this for each one of the USA's states.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The awful truth is that we'll never know the precise death toll, anywhere on earth. We won't even be able to start guessing numbers for even the developed world until vital statistics numbers are published for 2020.
 
Trayal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This was expected. The daily tallies are, for the most part, only those officially diagnosed and treated and pronounced dead at the hospital. Many people stay at home and die there, and are not counted. Total deaths over the historical baseline isn't technically confirmed, but is a much more accurate representation of direct and indirect deaths related to the epidemic.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.


Lockdowns are also causing deaths. Only a fool would think otherwise. Millions are out of jobs,people  have limited access to health care across the board regardless of state, isolation encourages suicide, not to mention shortages due to supply line disruptions. How can any intelligent person think this isn't a health risk?
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pedrop357
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Am I missing something here?  The increase in most of these countries is pretty close to their listed deaths here, even when we go back a few days or a week.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.

Lockdowns are also causing deaths. Only a fool would think otherwise. Millions are out of jobs,people  have limited access to health care across the board regardless of state, isolation encourages suicide, not to mention shortages due to supply line disruptions. How can any intelligent person think this isn't a health risk?


Well then thank Trump that so much bailout money went to rich people so they won't have to suffer any of those consequences. It's just too bad that there wasn't any left over to help with these other issues. Well, maybe the states can just declare bankruptcy and solve all these problems that way.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sooo...
The Rothschilds are doing a bit of house cleaning..!

/ shut up peasant
// either build a guillotine or get out of the way
/// we don't think you'll do anything...
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.

Lockdowns are also causing deaths. Only a fool would think otherwise. Millions are out of jobs,people  have limited access to health care across the board regardless of state, isolation encourages suicide, not to mention shortages due to supply line disruptions. How can any intelligent person think this isn't a health risk?


It's just a tricky argument to figure out.  Yes, lockdowns probably cause some deaths due to things like suicides.  But they probably prevent deaths from things like driving, accidental deaths, etc.  My guess is that the non-COVID-19 deaths related to the lockdown probably roughly cancel out with the lives "saved" due to less driving, etc.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweden's probably the most interesting one.  Extremely average, yet they didn't really lockdown.  It goes to show that the details of how you do social distancing probably isn't the most important thing.  I don't know much about the relative quality of European healthcare systems, so I wonder how big a factor that is.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChuckRoddy: GardenWeasel: Conservative spin will be that the deaths were somehow caused by the lockdowns, not the virus.

Lockdowns are also causing deaths. Only a fool would think otherwise. Millions are out of jobs,people  have limited access to health care across the board regardless of state, isolation encourages suicide, not to mention shortages due to supply line disruptions. How can any intelligent person think this isn't a health risk?


Go get a job at Amazon.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice.  Picks up the collateral damage - which will get much worse when people start running out of food.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.