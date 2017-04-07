 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   'Quarantine fatigue' is finally starting to set in for frustrated parents who are now giving up on home schooling   (fox5ny.com) divider line
93
    More: Obvious, Teacher, High school, School, Education, Family, overwhelmed parents, pandemic home school, children's school work  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But what about children

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My daughter, age 9, starts Online Second Grade tomorrow. We managed to get one segment into the online reading assessment before everything went to hell. This is gonna be a shiatshow.

/Has ASD and an IEP, so the teachers are working with us
//The teachers think this is gonna be a shiatshow, too
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Friends with elementary age kids have all given up, Their thought is worse case scenario another year of 3rd grade won't be the worst thing in the world. They work in Healthcare and heavy diesel Maintenance, they have to go to work, their niece is college age and watching the kids during the day and trying to finish her semester at Auburn to keep her academic scholarship.  It's basically a case of keep the house from burning down and keep the blood shed to minimum.  With no sports going on there is a lot of energy to run off.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her second-grade daughter had to build a table that would support a dictionary using only printer paper, cardboard and duct tape.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Extra credit for not wasting cardboard or duct tape
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.


I've thought about this and the problem is going to be managing the giant Kindergarden influx.

We are keeping up, but I'd love to stop.  It's supposed to be 3 hours/day, but we've never done better than 5.  It's hard to imagine more than half of the parents staying on top of this work.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.


To suggest this, even in jest, will cause heads to asplode.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.


The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.


There are enough "my child's university career starts in 6th grade" type parents in our school that if the district did this they would be sued into oblivion for it.   Of course most of those same parents are freaking out and unable to cope with their kids since their house cleaners, nannies and gardeners have all vanished.

I will say the only advantage to being out of work right now and having a spouse that runs a home business is that we are so far managing to keep up with the school stuff.  Though last week the School admins decided they were not micromanaging the teachers enough and stepped in to enforce a daily schedule and tripled the kids work loads.  So we will see how long our sanity lasts.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.


Not if the grade ahead is effectively empty and that infrastructure is available.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: But what about children

[Fark user image 600x600]


That comic is inaccurate. The dad's pants do not have cargo pockets.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.


Not if you hold them back also.

I mean the other option is to accept the 1/2 year that most kids got a terrible education.  (And terrible for reasons not of the fault of most parents.)

Kindergarten is now 6 years old when before it was 5 and ripple through to senior year of high school.

There may be some way to phase it back to where it was... but we're going to have to face the fact that all of America basically lost a year.  It's devastating to some, but we're going to have to face that.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: There are enough "my child's university career starts in 6th grade" type parents in our school that if the district did this they would be sued into oblivion for it.


I'm pretty sure any judge would throw that suit out immediately.

Sue God.  Or sue microorganisms.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents run out of duct tape already?

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these parents remember how hard teaching is the next time a school funding bill comes up in their district.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: kevinatilusa: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.

Not if you hold them back also.

I mean the other option is to accept the 1/2 year that most kids got a terrible education.  (And terrible for reasons not of the fault of most parents.)

Kindergarten is now 6 years old when before it was 5 and ripple through to senior year of high school.

There may be some way to phase it back to where it was... but we're going to have to face the fact that all of America basically lost a year.  It's devastating to some, but we're going to have to face that.


And preschools?   Do we start those a year later too now?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.


Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually taught things to homeschool children? Huh. I thought that it was just an excuse Jesus-ify all the things.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: kevinatilusa: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.

Not if the grade ahead is effectively empty and that infrastructure is available.


If you don't promote anyone, there is no vacancy above.

If this escaped you, perhaps you shouldn't be offering educational advice.
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we are on week 5... Yes it's not always easy, but our teachers did a fantastic job laying out the resources and expectations for the kids, they connect through recorded video, audio, message posts. And help parents set their expectations, kids are all going on to the next grade, if you have one thing to focus on its math because that is harder to catch up with. The great part is how much leniency they baked into the lessons. They provide a structured script but encourage us to just keep them engaged, no matter the activity.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Her second-grade daughter had to build a table that would support a dictionary using only printer paper, cardboard and duct tape.

[Fark user image 423x117]

Extra credit for not wasting cardboard or duct tape


Minus  (extra_credit * 3) for misspelling Merriam.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners


So teach them how to use the empty torpedo bays so they can learn to swim with an initial "whoosh".
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners

So teach them how to use the empty torpedo bays so they can learn to swim with an initial "whoosh".


The problem is getting the pressure right before toilet training. Otherwise you sink the boat.

Well, more so.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners


I never once thought about how many kindergartners would fit into a torpedo tube before today. Thanks for that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe start where they left off in September and cram as much as they can in them and in December start the next grade and cram all you can I'm them until July and cut a lot of the days off. And pay teachers and kiss their butts from now on
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quitters.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.


No, it's still a job mostly done by women so they're low pay low respect
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners


And here I thought I had a lot of kids.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

I've thought about this and the problem is going to be managing the giant Kindergarden influx.

We are keeping up, but I'd love to stop.  It's supposed to be 3 hours/day, but we've never done better than 5.  It's hard to imagine more than half of the parents staying on top of this work.


Change the birthdate for entry, so you get a half batch. Most of the kids with late birthdays aren't really mature enough anyways.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: downstairs: kevinatilusa: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

The trouble is, you've still got a year's worth of students entering the system.  So if you just hold everyone back you'll be effectively doubling class sizes in the first year.

Not if you hold them back also.

I mean the other option is to accept the 1/2 year that most kids got a terrible education.  (And terrible for reasons not of the fault of most parents.)

Kindergarten is now 6 years old when before it was 5 and ripple through to senior year of high school.

There may be some way to phase it back to where it was... but we're going to have to face the fact that all of America basically lost a year.  It's devastating to some, but we're going to have to face that.

And preschools?   Do we start those a year later too now?


I honestly don't know how preschool works.  It wasn't really a thing when I was a kid.  We just started in kindergarten.  I assume... I could be wrong... that preschools are pretty open to various ages.

The point is, the country lost a year.  Many kids are not being schooled well (technology divide.)  The option of having one year with double the kids rippling through is not going to work (double the kids?  No.)

So I think the reasonable thing is everyone repeats and the age for each grade is now moved up.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. My kid's (4th grade) teachers are working their butts off to make sure the kids are still getting the majority of the content they need to progress. My wife and I are chill but that's mostly because our kid is pretty much on auto pilot. When they sent my wife home in March we made it a game for our daughter to wake up and start her school day by signing in at the same time her mom clocks in. So they have their "girl's" ritual every morning and remote into their daily lives while I continue to work overnights as I have for years.

Last week my daughter came to me on Tuesday, "Daddy, I finished all this week's work already so my teacher is uploading me next week's tomorrow."

Since she's got to take pictures of some things, like their biology in your yard scavenger hunt project they did yesterday, she's started using photoshop for editing fun things for the class. This week she launched their class mascot into space.  The teacher dropped the doll at our door and my daughter took a blue-screen picture of it and photoshopped it into space with a helmet.

To be honest, she's getting better than some of you farkers are at P.S. She'll be coming for your 'shop threads before long.

She emailed the school and got them to send HER the pin for her report card last week because daddy wasn't awake soon enough to get it for her. She did at least CC me on the emails. They sent the email to the rest the class about 5 hours later.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Maybe start where they left off in September and cram as much as they can in them and in December start the next grade and cram all you can I'm them until July and cut a lot of the days off. And pay teachers and kiss their butts from now on


This may work, but my guess is we're not going to be able to have large groups gathered until 2021.  And that's what a classroom is.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Maybe start where they left off in September and cram as much as they can in them and in December start the next grade and cram all you can I'm them until July and cut a lot of the days off. And pay teachers and kiss their butts from now on


I honestly have thought for a long time that splitting grades in half would be nice. If you fail a semester, you just repeat that semester. Kids who are a bit young in August simply start in the second half of the year, and so on. Most elementary teachers could teach the same group of kids for 2 or 3 semesters, it doesn't really matter that much.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My good friend Matt has two elementary kids, he's a stay at home dad, and his wife is a inventment manager for a nonprofit who now works from home.

He said that after two weeks, one student has been suspended indefinitely, one teacher has been fired for gross incompetence, and the other for drinking on the job.

The 1st grader is now in charge of curriculum.  Play-doh for lunch!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Her second-grade daughter had to build a table that would support a dictionary using only printer paper, cardboard and duct tape.

[Fark user image 423x117]

Extra credit for not wasting cardboard or duct tape



Just lay the roll of duct tape on its side and slap a cardboard circle on top to make it 'pretty'.
Voila, small side table that can hold an elephant.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

I've thought about this and the problem is going to be managing the giant Kindergarden influx.

We are keeping up, but I'd love to stop.  It's supposed to be 3 hours/day, but we've never done better than 5.  It's hard to imagine more than half of the parents staying on top of this work.


Three hours a day, but you've never done better than five?  That the new common core math?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
you know what works best. not having kids. ahha suckit breeders more day drinking and no pants for me!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners


And now I'm imagining the movie U571 with a cast of screaming toddlers.

/thanks
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
well it wont even get them ready for the 4 industry of the future.
1.subsistence farming
2.prostitution
3.drug dealing.
4.Scavenging.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

Teachers aren't sealed into their classroom for 24 hours per day for six weeks.

This is like being a teacher on a nuclear sub full of kindergarteners


mabe try some birth control then
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
boredteachers.comView Full Size
 
CRM119
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a problem created by the single family housing market --- gotta get back to where 3-4 generations live in the same space for support
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CRM119: This is a problem created by the single family housing market --- gotta get back to where 3-4 generations live in the same space for support


You should really expose older generations to younger ones during this.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
we gave up a while back.

mine are young enough that most of this won't matter (5 and 7)

part of the where the comparisons break down is teachers are doing one job while they are at work, teaching.

Trying to do your own job AND teach your kids? that is where you start to run out of hours in the day.  Especially when they are at an age where they need constant supervision.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Naido: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

I've thought about this and the problem is going to be managing the giant Kindergarden influx.

We are keeping up, but I'd love to stop.  It's supposed to be 3 hours/day, but we've never done better than 5.  It's hard to imagine more than half of the parents staying on top of this work.

Three hours a day, but you've never done better than five?  That the new common core math?


I think he means less time is better.  As in... the goal is to get it done in 3 hours, but he hasn't been able to do better than (less than) 5.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Nadie_AZ: So now can we pay teachers what they are worth and hold them in the esteem that we should be? Teachers are everything for a successful society.

No, it's still a job mostly done by women so they're low pay low respect


Teachers and cops are two of the biggest group of complainers about how tough their jobs are. You know you could've been something else.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live in what's supposed to be one of the best large school districts in the country.  We have the best public high school in the United States (at least in this year's rankings).

And their idea of how to handle this pandemic was (a) use all the snow days for the year after spring break rather than try to reach anything, then (b) try to do tele-teaching using an online platform that they hadn't upgraded in years and that melted down under the strain of being used.

It's an absolute debacle.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Naido: downstairs: It seems to me that they should just repeat next year.  I can't imagine distributed learning is doing any good in that it needed to be completely constructed in like a week.  I am sure some homes are doing great, others not.

Just call it a year and repeat whatever grade the kid is in.  It's not really the biggest deal, we make these years out to be the biggest thing... but when it comes to entering the real world, a year delay is not going to hurt anyone.  Especially considering how the career world works nowadays.

I've thought about this and the problem is going to be managing the giant Kindergarden influx.

We are keeping up, but I'd love to stop.  It's supposed to be 3 hours/day, but we've never done better than 5.  It's hard to imagine more than half of the parents staying on top of this work.

Three hours a day, but you've never done better than five?  That the new common core math?


She means the homework should take 3 hours a day, but it's taking them 5.
I say stop at 3 you are just creating burnout
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.