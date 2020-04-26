 Skip to content
(AP News)   Man robs Dunkin Donuts, immediately begins burning off calories on his rollerblades   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Nassau County, New York, line skates, Railway platform, Nassau County police, Long Island, Hicksville shop, brown Carhartt jacket, HICKSVILLE  
191 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 3:50 PM



nosocialize
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice to see a plan come together
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
America skates on Dunkin.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The worst part was he was nude, and still skated off with two cups of coffee and a dozen donuts
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dunkin' Donuts-Fred The Baker In Drag
Youtube 1azoTCzegVE
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And So It Begins
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good Job. Farker got away with the goods
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't hear you over the clanging of the thief's steel testicles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he singing 🎶 xanadu 🎶 while skating ?
 
