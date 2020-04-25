 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's hard to isolate when your 'cage' apartment is less than 100 square feet   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Hong Kong, Population density, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Real estate, Hong Kong dollar, Sociology, One country, two systems, Politics of Hong Kong  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 5:59 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


People at the poorer end of the economic spectrum are the ones getting the shaft in this.  They're often the food processors, the grocers, the janitors.  They receive low pay and have the worst benefits.  It doesn't surprise me that in some places like HK they're going to be unable to get away from other people, unable to isolate.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can people be living like that and there be so few cases? If you've got 10 people living in the space of a small apartment with communal bathrooms, it doesn't seem logical especially considering how many people are passing it on as asymptomatic carriers. They're obviously still allowed to go out and walk around in public, per the story.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, 100 / 3.14 = about 31, and the square root of that is about 5.5 feet. So, if everyone has 100 sq ft, they could be circle-packed about 11 feet from each other

/DNRTFA
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Despite all their rage?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder how many pandemics struck Europe before the Black Death. I'm sure it was quite a few. But as long as the deaths didn't materially lower the available workforce, I doubt it made much difference to the ones writing the history. The Black Death was an anomaly because it lowered the available workforce, raised wages, and enabled the Renaissance. Until then, the system doesn't really care.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.