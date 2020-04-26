 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Words of wisdom from a Prominent Farker in these trying times   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, last famous Stoic philosopher of antiquity, AD166, basic psychological principles of Stoicism, AD180, Stoic philosophy, Modern Stoics  
•       •       •

1488 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 5:15 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rule #1: Don't shiat where you eat.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marcus lists the qualities he most admires in other individuals, about 17 friends, members of his family and teachers. This is an extended example of one of the central practices of Stoicism.

I like this a lot. When my stepson was starting work, he used to complain about the things his supervisors and bosses did. I told him I thought the best way to deal with that was to look closely at why they were doing things, sort out which worked and which didn't, and keep those examples in mind. As in, "One day you'll be running a company, or part of one, and you need to have a toolbox of skills that work."
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I had a plague named after me.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

you look stoned to me.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #2: Two in the pink, one in the stink.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoicism is a good reason
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."


Computer Based Training?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bevets?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mentat: Bevets?


Beavits
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Marcus likes to ask himself, 'What virtue has nature given me to deal with this situation?'
That naturally leads to the question: 'How do other people cope with similar challenges?"

I would say, at least based on American responses, this is dangerous...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.


How about now?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Carts leaving the city piled high with the dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dog of Wisdom
Youtube D-UmfqFjpl0
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."

Computer Based Training?


It's all Greek to me.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rule #1: Don't shiat where you eat.


Also, don't eat where you shiat.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cicero was also good

"While there's life, there's hope."

"If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really need to read my Aurelius.  I'm going to have to eulogize my dad in the next 15 years, and he's a stoic if there ever was one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I gave a copy of Meditations to the groomsmen at our wedding as a gift. So far, the ones that claim to actually have read it - including myself - are all divorced. The others are getting around to it...reading it, I mean.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."

Computer Based Training?


Classic Battletech?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been all about that, because the possibility of me never being freely out and about before I die has come into play.
I got this.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Englebert Slaptyback: silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."

Computer Based Training?

Classic Battletech?


Covid Based Technology
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do these words have something to do with liking the smell or your own farts?
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He died of plague? Suuuure. Like Epstein.

Gladiator (2/8) Movie CLIP - Commodus Murders His Father (2000) HD
Youtube r2jbK6dGLGc
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: iheartscotch: Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.

How about now?


Marcus Aurelius was pretty good as Roman Emperors go. But, with competition like Nero, Commodus or Caligula....

/ Roman history makes Game of Thrones seem almost peaceful
 
bigdanc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the article doesn't have a by line, how am I supposed to be impressed by who my fellow farker is?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait ... I may have misread that.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: iheartscotch: Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.

How about now?


I see what you did there now. Thanks.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: [Fark user image 850x510]
you look stoned to me.


Dust... Wind... Dude...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."


TLAs will get us all!

\tiddy love & affection?
\\top level assembly??
\\\three letter acronyms??
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Marcus Aurelius: iheartscotch: Honestly? I prefer Claudius or Cincinnatus.

How about now?

Marcus Aurelius was pretty good as Roman Emperors go. But, with competition like Nero, Commodus or Caligula....

/ Roman history makes Game of Thrones seem almost peaceful


What...  when the Pratorian Guard, charged with defending the Emperor and the Empire REPEATEDLY decide that the Emporer himself is the greatest threat to the Empire and eliminate him...

I'm sure they were a fine bunch of fellows.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: silvervial: Honestly, when I see "CBT", my first thought is NOT "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy."

TLAs will get us all!

\tiddy love & affection?
\\top level assembly??
\\\three letter acronyms??


Tight assed latex
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha
"Prominent Farker"
It's an oxymoron unless you're referring to his bulbous eyeballs.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really need to read my Aurelius.  I'm going to have to eulogize my dad in the next 15 years, and he's a stoic if there ever was one.


I guess I was a stoic and didn't even know it. Maybe if my job evaporates and I have time on my hands, I'll learn more about it.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.