 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Captain Crozier's reinstatement is now bogged down with the top brass at the Pentagon. Enjoy your retirement Captain   (thehill.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, United States Department of Defense, United States Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, Theodore Roosevelt, Top Pentagon officials, Navy's recommendation Friday, Joint Chiefs of Staff, former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 2:11 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Optics is a biatch.
 
scott4long
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ship that was his career as an aircraft carrier captain and a future admiral has sailed, all puns intended.  The lack of trust on both sides that resulted from this can't be undone.  If he were to be re-instated, every move he made would be held under a microscope, and that would destroy him further.  It's a shiatty situation, but there's no way to undo it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Top. Brass.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do it. In this timeline I've always fully expected to see Trump berating active military commanders via tweet on a daily basis.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Crozier will be fine, but I think the full investigation will reveal a lot more about Modly's unsuitability to be SECNAV more than it would show anything about Crozier. TBH, I think a full investigation into this would be rather embarassing for the political appointees of the administration, and not at all embarrassing for senior officers in the Navy.
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anything to avoid embarrassing King Baby.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because this is who heads the Joint Chiefs

https://www.defenseone.com/politics/2​0​19/09/milley-trump-joint-chiefs-chair-​savvy-political-operator/160232/
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

firefly212: Crozier will be fine, but I think the full investigation will reveal a lot more about Modly's unsuitability to be SECNAV more than it would show anything about Crozier. TBH, I think a full investigation into this would be rather embarassing for the political appointees of the administration, and not at all embarrassing for senior officers in the Navy.


The problem with that theory is  it assumes that there aren't a lot of senior officers in the Navy who aren't full blown Derpers. If nothing else, this administration has shown that high office doesn't make you immune to drinking kool aide.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think the bigger investigation ought to be into how unconfirmed "acting" secretaries should be allowed to be anywhere close to military ops. Captain Crozier probably will end up retiring. I'm not in his shoes but a reinstatement would not be a return to glory. Retire and come back as SecNav next year.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

firefly212: Crozier will be fine, but I think the full investigation will reveal a lot more about Modly's unsuitability to be SECNAV more than it would show anything about Crozier. TBH, I think a full investigation into this would be rather embarassing for the political appointees of the administration, and not at all embarrassing for senior officers in the Navy.


Whoch is why there will be no ll investigation.

And whyit will always be on Crozier's head, not Moldy's.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mukster: Anything to avoid embarrassing King Baby.


Yep. The only hold up is the guy who loves the military more than anyone else, knows more than the generals, and always wanted a purple heart of his very own.

Extra difficulty: The good captain was never shot down and captured and certainly, as a POW, didn't have the opportunity to refuse early release.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's quite employable in retirement, both on the merits and as another talking head on a network that doesn't like Trump.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Again, commit some war crimes. Trump will be on your side in a jiffy
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: Because this is who heads the Joint Chiefs

https://www.defenseone.com/politics/20​19/09/milley-trump-joint-chiefs-chair-​savvy-political-operator/160232/


Esper is under the general's thumbs. He will pass back through the revolving door to his defense contractor gig in less than a year and doesn't want to piss these senior flag officers off.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Serious question: I know they determined that instead of 20-30 people like Ronald McDonald said the Captain sent the email to, it was three admirals and seven captains...did they ever figure where the "leak" to the press came from?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Modly never updated his LinkedIn account for his position as acting SECNAV.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing he's not having any difficulty finding a job and doesn't need to bother with LinkedIn?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

firefly212: Crozier will be fine, but I think the full investigation will reveal a lot more about Modly's unsuitability to be SECNAV more than it would show anything about Crozier. TBH, I think a full investigation into this would be rather embarassing for the political appointees of the administration, and not at all embarrassing for senior officers in the Navy.


I wonder if that's why the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wants one.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I'm sure he's quite employable in retirement, both on the merits and as another talking head on a network that doesn't like Trump.


With that level of experience, there will be defense contractors foaming at the mouth to hire him in some capacity.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He opened his "Yap" once now the Navy can't trust him not to do it again.....So Captain Crunch you're on your own there son!!! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

firefly212: Crozier will be fine, but I think the full investigation will reveal a lot more about Modly's unsuitability to be SECNAV more than it would show anything about Crozier. TBH, I think a full investigation into this would be rather embarassing for the political appointees of the administration, and not at all embarrassing for senior officers in the Navy.


The results will likely be that a political appointee overstepped massively in an attempt to impress his boss and created the controversy where none existed.

This will be one of the many legacies and cautionary tales that stem from this Administration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The captain should absolutely be reinstated, but doing so quickly almost sweeps this whole mess under the rug. A full investigation will throw some daylight on the political nonsense and lay bare the facts. If political shenanigans put operational effectiveness or crew safety in jeopardy, having that come out is important and totally worth the delay of his reinstatement.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He took command 17 months ago.  They should just credit him with a successful command tour and let him move on without prejudice
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: The captain should absolutely be reinstated, but doing so quickly almost sweeps this whole mess under the rug. A full investigation will throw some daylight on the political nonsense and lay bare the facts. If political shenanigans put operational effectiveness or crew safety in jeopardy, having that come out is important and totally worth the delay of his reinstatement.


Yes, that would be ideal.

B.ut it would have to be an independent investigation, outside the Navy and the Executive in order for it to actually be useful, since the Navy and the Executive are responsibile for the shiatshow that caused this.

But, that would have to be approved by the Navy and/or Executive...

Are you seeing why such an investigation would never be allowed yet?
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go ahead and retire, Capt Crozier. These asswipes have shown exactly how much respect for you they have by throwing you under the keel of your own ship just because your truth hurt the Tangerine Tyrant's fee-fees and made him look bad. The only reason anyone is even considering this is because they know they f'ked up and will pay for it long after 45* has slithered out of the oval office.

You have 28 years of service. Retire to a fat civilian paycheck with a hearty "f'k all of y'all" and be happy knowing that you did the right thing for the Navy, for your crew, and for your country.
 
Eravior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think he should be reinstated. I think he should be given the job of the person who relieved him of his command.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: He took command 17 months ago.  They should just credit him with a successful command tour and let him move on without prejudice


Never mind, math is hard apparently.  He took command 5 months ago.  So he should be offered the opportunity to command again, also without prejudice
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Insain2: He opened his "Yap" once now the Navy can't trust him not to do it again.....So Captain Crunch you're on your own there son!!! [Fark user image 425x576]


That's not quite how I'd describe sending an email up the chain of command but then again, I was Air Force.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Serious question: I know they determined that instead of 20-30 people like Ronald McDonald said the Captain sent the email to, it was three admirals and seven captains...did they ever figure where the "leak" to the press came from?


Depends. Did all the copies of his letter have an odd punctuation or random capital letter in a weird spot to make them unique?
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Modly pulled a Trump political move  and put the Navy brass in a bind.   To put him back in position just makes the fark up look worse for them.  This is what you get for putting a bunch of bunch of political sycophants in these positions (ie, practically the entire administration) rather than competent, respected, intelligent and savvy people.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: He took command 17 months ago.  They should just credit him with a successful command tour and let him move on without prejudice


I agree, but the difficulty is that a successful post-carrier command generally comes with a star. The military will have a hard time with a promotion after removal from command, regardless of the reasons for removal. That's why I personally think he will retire.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Some Farking Lurker: The captain should absolutely be reinstated, but doing so quickly almost sweeps this whole mess under the rug. A full investigation will throw some daylight on the political nonsense and lay bare the facts. If political shenanigans put operational effectiveness or crew safety in jeopardy, having that come out is important and totally worth the delay of his reinstatement.

Yes, that would be ideal.

B.ut it would have to be an independent investigation, outside the Navy and the Executive in order for it to actually be useful, since the Navy and the Executive are responsibile for the shiatshow that caused this.

But, that would have to be approved by the Navy and/or Executive...

Are you seeing why such an investigation would never be allowed yet?


Never be allowed in 2020. Fingers crossed for 2021 - if there's anyone left.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Insain2: He opened his "Yap" once now the Navy can't trust him not to do it again.....So Captain Crunch you're on your own there son!!! [Fark user image 425x576]

That's not quite how I'd describe sending an email up the chain of command but then again, I was Air Force.


More specefically, I think what happened is he sent a request for help up the CoC and was throughly ignored.

So he had to send a second request, jumping the chain of command, and included people who would be damned interested in why he was being ignored.  And one of them leaked it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Serious question: I know they determined that instead of 20-30 people like Ronald McDonald said the Captain sent the email to, it was three admirals and seven captains...did they ever figure where the "leak" to the press came from?


That's the person who should be strung up.

Captain Crozier did what he was supposed to do: communicate a serious problem to his superiors and other interested military parties.  Some asshole decided to throw him under the bus.  Whether for political reasons or for a "scoop" is irrelevant.  Someone in the military leaked it.  That person should be punished.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we get a hot take on this from FLYNAVY, please?
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These straighten people would seem to be a significant distraction to our armed forces. Is this drama really worth it during a pandemic?
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Loose lips sink ships.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Modly never updated his LinkedIn account for his position as acting SECNAV.

[Fark user image image 812x418]

I'm guessing he's not having any difficulty finding a job and doesn't need to bother with LinkedIn?


No updating LinkedIn is probably the smartest thing he did.

LinkedIn is hot garbage at best and a complete waste of time.

The more evidence I see that someone spends time and effort there, the less I respect that person.  Even if they're a "social influencer".
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.