(NBC News)   While white people waving Confederate flags protesting stay-at-home orders are free to block ambulances, black people get riot police called on them for having an outdoor birthday party for a 1 year old   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida or Texas....

California...Oh, LA...yeah that's about right.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The caption of that protester offers a charitable interpretation of her sign as "free them all."  Given the uniformly shallow self interested behavior these people are demonstrating, I'm 90% sure she meant " free the mall."
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Authorities have responded by saying that some events, like the party and another celebration broken up in South Los Angeles on April 17, were not matters of social distancing but of "disturbance" reports from neighbors.

Karen doesn't care about protests, but have a birthday party in her neighborhood, and by God she will rain hell down upon you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think it says Free The Mall. she needs a new face mask.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The caption of that protester offers a charitable interpretation of her sign as "free them all."  Given the uniformly shallow self interested behavior these people are demonstrating, I'm 90% sure she meant " free the mall."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Authorities have responded by saying that some events, like the party and another celebration broken up in South Los Angeles on April 17, were not matters of social distancing but of "disturbance" reports from neighbors.

Karen doesn't care about protests, but have a birthday party in her neighborhood, and by God she will rain hell down upon you.


Right, that's credible. Because everyone knows that police always respond to noise complaints in the middle of the afternoon with 2 dozen cops in riot gear, and what sounds like a helicopter.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When asked to do nothing, some people still complain.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: IlGreven: Authorities have responded by saying that some events, like the party and another celebration broken up in South Los Angeles on April 17, were not matters of social distancing but of "disturbance" reports from neighbors.

Karen doesn't care about protests, but have a birthday party in her neighborhood, and by God she will rain hell down upon you.

Right, that's credible. Because everyone knows that police always respond to noise complaints in the middle of the afternoon with 2 dozen cops in riot gear, and what sounds like a helicopter.


Sorry.  I was referring to the LAPD statement, not you.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Florida or Texas....

California...Oh, LA...yeah that's about right.


Yeah, I live here - and I've seen what happens when the LAPD gets off the leash.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hissatsu: gilgigamesh: The caption of that protester offers a charitable interpretation of her sign as "free them all."  Given the uniformly shallow self interested behavior these people are demonstrating, I'm 90% sure she meant " free the mall."

[Fark user image image 535x756]


I hate you
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When asked to do nothing, some people still complain.


More like, when told not to do anything.
 
way south
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What are you trying to say subby?
White people are stupid and racist for daring to defy the law but black people should be allowed?

/If your complaint is about unequal enforcement then understand that laws are often enforced unfairly.
/Having lots of them doesn't make the situation any more fair.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: hissatsu: gilgigamesh: The caption of that protester offers a charitable interpretation of her sign as "free them all."  Given the uniformly shallow self interested behavior these people are demonstrating, I'm 90% sure she meant " free the mall."

[Fark user image image 535x756]

I hate you


Ironically, one could argue that it is a wonderful bit of design, as it simply, elegantly, infallibly succeeds at achieving its goal.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

way south: What are you trying to say subby?
White people are stupid and racist for daring to defy the law but black people should be allowed?

/If your complaint is about unequal enforcement then understand that laws are often enforced unfairly.
/Having lots of them doesn't make the situation any more fair.


"If your complaint is about unequal enforcement, just deal with it"

How about no?
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: cretinbob: Florida or Texas....

California...Oh, LA...yeah that's about right.

Yeah, I live here - and I've seen what happens when the LAPD gets off the leash.


Sometimes, we all see what the LAPD can do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The article mentions riot gear. Randomly digging through the video I saw a mob of people littered all over the streets and regularly uniformed police officers making a simple line.  Am I missing the riot gear somewhere?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Critics say police target minorities more than white protesters over social distancing.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: hissatsu: gilgigamesh: The caption of that protester offers a charitable interpretation of her sign as "free them all."  Given the uniformly shallow self interested behavior these people are demonstrating, I'm 90% sure she meant " free the mall."

[Fark user image image 535x756]

I hate you


I'm waiting for the two women and the cat meme pix.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: When asked to do nothing, some people still complain.

More like, when told not to do anything.


The descendents of the men who conquered the West, defended freedom from the Nazis, and built a nation, just gotta get their hair did.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm shocked.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

way south: What are you trying to say subby?
White people are stupid and racist for daring to defy the law but black people should be allowed?

/If your complaint is about unequal enforcement then understand that laws are often enforced unfairly.
/Having lots of them doesn't make the situation any more fair.


Try, equal enforcement, Clem.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
way south:

White people are stupid and racist for daring to defy the law but black people should be allowed?

/If your complaint is about unequal enforcement then understand that laws are often enforced unfairly.

And you're ok with that?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

styckx: The article mentions riot gear. Randomly digging through the video I saw a mob of people littered all over the streets and regularly uniformed police officers making a simple line.  Am I missing the riot gear somewhere?


Shhhh! Don't break the narrative!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cowardly farks should be ashamed to be part of a weaponized deployment against a child's birthday party.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

way south: /If your complaint is about unequal enforcement then understand that laws are often enforced unfairly.


The south knows all about this, right Cletus?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

jso2897: cretinbob: Florida or Texas....

California...Oh, LA...yeah that's about right.

Yeah, I live here - and I've seen what happens when the LAPD gets off the leash.


Dead Kennedys-Police Truck
Youtube PScmRiaZhwk
 
