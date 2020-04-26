 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   ...and for the 11th straight day China has no new COVID-19 deaths to report   (fox43.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a skeptical  statistical
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure they don't.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And no Covid19 births, either.
 
lycanth
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, what are they calling it?
 
Earguy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...if you believe China's reporting...
 
elvisaintdead
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sure, Jan," Xi said.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're going way out on a nope here.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlikely tag took the day off?
 
edmo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But those pneumonia cases are really stacking up.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmhmmm
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is using the North Korean treatment protocol now?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: So, what are they calling it?


The American virus.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

Set that asides that we don't believe any of it but still this question stands


Where are we in the time line they took?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"no new COVID-19 deaths they are willingto report"
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

Set that asides that we don't believe any of it but still this question stands


Where are we in the time line they took?


They are full of crap, so the timeline means fark -all.
 
Dork Gently
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically


What they had to do, theoretically: Lie their asses off.  Jail and/or shoot a few people to make a point, then remind everyone else that they can expect the same treatment if they release any unauthorized numbers or reports about what they see.

Note that the people they jail and/or shoot do not actually have to have said anything about the disease.  In fact, the message may be more effective if it's not clear what they said.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, right.
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just go through a period where we didn't get data from them for an extended period, only to have a massive update after like two weeks?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be interesting when folks have the chance to go through mortality records later on down the road.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conceivable - not at all likely.
I'm not buying it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chozo13: waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

Set that asides that we don't believe any of it but still this question stands


Where are we in the time line they took?

They are full of crap, so the timeline means fark -all.


Nevermind asked that we set that aside for a second I guess you can't read
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

What they had to do, theoretically: Lie their asses off.  Jail and/or shoot a few people to make a point, then remind everyone else that they can expect the same treatment if they release any unauthorized numbers or reports about what they see.

Note that the people they jail and/or shoot do not actually have to have said anything about the disease.  In fact, the message may be more effective if it's not clear what they said.


Sigh apparently you did not read what I wrote thanks for trying; not


Welcome to Fark bunch of chuckleheads apparently
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
brantgoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am skeptical about Gyna skeptics but also about Gyna statistics. Evidently they arbirtrarily cut off the growth of cases at some point, the way they cut off the exhaustion of coal mines and petroleum fields.

But the question is not are they lying, but how much? It's really hard to get good numbers, even from honest hospitals and doctors. Much of their "conspiracy" is the same old same old business as usual and stupidity. Those are the great conspiracies of this world, not the Jews, Illuminati or Derp State when Republicans are on the defensive rather than in control of the same.

A strict constructionist is just a loose constructionist out of power and office.

But what is real? Is China doing as badly as Iran, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany or God forbit, the USA? Adjust that flat line upwards all you like, but the population of China is so large, it wouldn't matter much because there are plenty more where the immigrants from the $600 a year country to the $22,000 a year jobs in the cities come from.

But you can always drop China. USA NUMBAH WON TON LOSER!  Backbiting, blame-laying, responsability off-loarding and crap like that only works for The Donald. Nobody else is above the law, beyond the checks and balances of the Constitution, and not responsable for anything while having absolute monarchical power to do anything stupid and mean on a whim.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I would have gone with the Unlikely tag.
 
bingethinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: It will be interesting when folks have the chance to go through mortality records later on down the road.


"Seems like 2020 had a major increase in deaths due to lead poisoning."
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: So, what are they calling it?


Schrödinger's Virus
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: eiger: It will be interesting when folks have the chance to go through mortality records later on down the road.

"Seems like 2020 had a major increase in deaths due to lead poisoning."


We're talking about North Korea now?
 
brantgoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume that South Korean statistics are relatively reliable and truthful. So use South Korea as a benchmark and deltete China from the graph.

My investment advice:  invest in the winners of the coronavirus fight.

At the moment, good bets are Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and possibly the countries China has been outsourcing its manufacturing to, the way the USA, Japan and Europe outsourcing most of their low cost labour to China.

Oddly enough, the more Trump darts hatred and contempt at a country, the better it is doing on SARS-2 (CoVid-19).

I think Canada, Hong Kong and several other countries hit by SARS 1 have learned some lessons and perhaps have acquired some long term immunity in their populations. But put your money on yesterday's rogue states and pariahs, because the traditional leaders are all going down in flames after their "leader", the USA (and to a lesser extent, Canada and Mexico).

Think about moving to Costa Rica like Limbaugh missed the chance to do while lambasting "Obamacare".

Puerto Rico's doing great but not acing it. The USA is terminal. Canada a benchmark for doing badly among All the Usual Suspects. Mexico is now following the lead of the worst performers, so obscurity is not security.

How about the Caribbean? How about Africa? Some countries there are just behind the curve and thus not protected, but some countries look to have aced bending like Beckham. Maybe it's time to bet on an African or Latin country to win the World Football Cup--if and when it is played again.
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many deaths are they not reporting then ?
 
brantgoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Rona case ever:  Gyna/USA

Second worst: the Group of Seven with Russia

Third worst: All the Usual Suspects from Canada (worst) to New Zealand (best

Fourth worst: all the shiathole countries that Trump has dumped on or off-loaded for the Chinese, Japanese, Europeans and British Commonwealth to gather up and protect catch as can.

Best: Failed nations with no friends, no tourists, no trade, no globalization, no Trump.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before Trump supporters start using this as evidence that we need to reopen too?

All while pointing out that China is lying.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt China's numbers, I have to say there is at least an aura of plausibility to them.

China was and is willing to go to lengths the US wouldn't even think about much less act on them.  Checkpoints everywhere. You pass a temperature check and scan a QR code before entering buildings. If the result is green, you can pass. This also goes towards building a database to track people movements. If it's been discovered you were in the same area as a sick person, your result can start coming back as either yellow or red.

I can easily see that doing a hell of a lot to crush the infection numbers.

This article is long but is a fascinating read on how several countries handled the virus: https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo​/coronav​irus-learning-how-to-dance-b8420170203​e

Taiwan is particularly interesting: if your phone battery died, the cops come knocking on your door.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, Madagascar has zero reported deaths according to worldometers so apparently closing the airports worked in their version of the game.
 
brantgoose
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Cases means only people who are reported as coronavirus by doctors and hospitals.

They are a very tiny slice of the infected population. Most of the infected are either recovering without fanfare or dying of something labelled with the name of a co-morbility, such as heart attacks, strokes, lung disease, cancer, suicide or whatever.

If 4% of the population are infected (just the tourists, business travellers, government officials and international set, just the people who donate to poltiical campaign, then 330,000,000 x 0.04 is over 12 million.

As many Americans as are illegals (but not the same people). One third of as many who are black. As many Americans as are mere millionaires at some time in the last year or two, although many of them are millionaires no more. 1% of 4% is about 120,000 folks, so we have a way to go yet before we will have any idea how deep the rabbit hole goes. But it has gone further than Trump's head up his own ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Don't they though?
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, sure.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt China's numbers, I have to say there is at least an aura of plausibility to them.

China was and is willing to go to lengths the US wouldn't even think about much less act on them.  Checkpoints everywhere. You pass a temperature check and scan a QR code before entering buildings. If the result is green, you can pass. This also goes towards building a database to track people movements. If it's been discovered you were in the same area as a sick person, your result can start coming back as either yellow or red.

I can easily see that doing a hell of a lot to crush the infection numbers.

This article is long but is a fascinating read on how several countries handled the virus: https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/​coronavirus-learning-how-to-dance-b842​0170203e

Taiwan is particularly interesting: if your phone battery died, the cops come knocking on your door.


Well then, should we go to such lengths?
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And for the 11th straight day, China isn't reporting any new COVID-19 deaths.

/I think that's what subby meant
 
brantgoose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Well, Madagascar has zero reported deaths according to worldometers so apparently closing the airports worked in their version of the game.


Want to hear something scary? Coca Cola buys half the vanilla crop of Madagascar. The Sudan sells almost all the gum arabic. Those are key ingredient in Coca Cola. Without them, no Coke. Even Warren Buffett is self-isolating and drinking a lot more Coke, like it was going out of style.

It could. You could be drinking Fake Coke instead of the good Mexican Coke before long, even if Mexico eventually bends this thing like Beckham (my catch phrase of the pandemic, apart from fark Trump).

Not even the Kochs and Buffets and Gates are safe. Being rich enough to fly is a co-morbidity, and opening too soon is game over for many, possibly millions.

I've got news:  The Spanish Flu didn't start in Spain. It started, according to most evidence, among American coca cola guzzling troops.

You chose a bad time to be Victoria Principal, Girlfriend!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dork Gently: waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

What they had to do, theoretically: Lie their asses off.  Jail and/or shoot a few people to make a point, then remind everyone else that they can expect the same treatment if they release any unauthorized numbers or reports about what they see.

Note that the people they jail and/or shoot do not actually have to have said anything about the disease.  In fact, the message may be more effective if it's not clear what they said.

Sigh apparently you did not read what I wrote thanks for trying; not


Welcome to Fark bunch of chuckleheads apparently


I read it five times and still have no idea what you're going for.

, , , , ,

here, have some commas

/ignoring your preamble, we are at the "the central gov't cannot be trusted to do the right thing" stage
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Report"
 
brantgoose
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The best democracies and the worst dictators are able to do this. The loudest and most annoying countries are going down, baby! And taking a lot of developing countries with them.

I am not proud of Canada's record thus far. It is earnest, honest, caring and weak. If you eliminate the big losers, Canada is the top loser by default. Australia and New Zealand are the countries we should be emulating, not the "Free World" or the "West" or Russia or China or India or Brazil because all the really big and rich and populated countries are doing badly for thousands of reasons they did well without a pandemic.

Many of those who are first shall be last, and many who are last shall be first. Be glad if you are the stone the builders disregarded when building the Great Temple of Mammon and Belial of this world.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dork Gently: waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

What they had to do, theoretically: Lie their asses off.  Jail and/or shoot a few people to make a point, then remind everyone else that they can expect the same treatment if they release any unauthorized numbers or reports about what they see.

Note that the people they jail and/or shoot do not actually have to have said anything about the disease.  In fact, the message may be more effective if it's not clear what they said.

Sigh apparently you did not read what I wrote thanks for trying; not


Welcome to Fark bunch of chuckleheads apparently


I tried to read what you wrote, but you don't make much sense. Let's take your opening as an example:

"Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get to this point theoretically and what did they have do theoretically."

Why is there a choice offered between sitting outside and disbelief? Can they not both be done at the same time? I can sit outside things AND disbelieve things simultaneously because I am a gifted multi-tasker. If you meant to type "Setting aside all disbelief about this information..." then you really need to either improve your typing skills, or improve your spell-checker, or invest in a device that allows you to see the keypad better AND the crap you type with it.

You go on to state: "how long did it take him to get to this point theoretically and what did they have do theoretically"

To whom does "him" refer to, and to whom does "they" refer to?

Then you say "what did they have to do theoretically".........semantically, to me this is really weird. I can only vaguely guess at what you are trying to say.

So, in conclusion, you wrote a whole bunch of crap that made little sense.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dork Gently: waxbeans: Sitting outside or disbelief about this information just for argument's sake if it is correct how long did it take him to get this point theoretically and what did they have to do theoretically

What they had to do, theoretically: Lie their asses off.  Jail and/or shoot a few people to make a point, then remind everyone else that they can expect the same treatment if they release any unauthorized numbers or reports about what they see.

Note that the people they jail and/or shoot do not actually have to have said anything about the disease.  In fact, the message may be more effective if it's not clear what they said.

Sigh apparently you did not read what I wrote thanks for trying; not


Welcome to Fark bunch of chuckleheads apparently


You may as well have asked "what happens if tiger-repelling rocks magically started working?" because you asked a pointless fantasy question in the first place.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Times call for doubt, humility, kindness, truth, action and selflessness. The qualities that your leaders most lack. Verily they have their reward sayeth the Preacher.

Vanity of vanities. Vanity and vexation of spirit. All is vanity.

Biggest bonfire of the vanities since the Eighties. And look who's back!
 
brantgoose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [media2.giphy.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.pinimg.com image 400x520]


I have to admit. In the Pooh Typology of Characters and Personalities, I am something of an Eeyore, but something of a Christopher Robin, I hope. I am definitely not a Pooh, a Tigger, a Kanga, a Roo, or a Piglet, not even an Owl or a Rabbit. And of the Golden Girls, I am Sophia, both the eldest and the youngest.
 
