 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   When paying the princely sum of £3.98 for veneers from Amazon you might be slightly disappointed with the results   (metro.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Facepalm, Laughter, Sara Hamilton, Teeth, Expected value, Comedy, Oral hygiene, pair of veneers, cheap price  
•       •       •

1544 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems perfectly fine stop complaining.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid $9.95 for this Vermeer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I got a real good deal.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great start, now fix those eyebrows.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so that's what verneers are. I've been doing furniture all wrong.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They definitely improve her appearance.  Worth every pence.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't pay $.99 for that garbage
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, half the people in the UK are dumb AF too.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween isn't for another six months.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linkster: Wow, half the people in the UK are dumb AF too.


Half?  80% of the whole world are.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: Linkster: Wow, half the people in the UK are dumb AF too.

Half?  80% of the whole world are.


Don't forget the other 20%.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never disappoint, England.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as wieneers. Not sure what I expected.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus why we need to quit it with 300 year old dentures and have insurances cover cosmetic dentistry like crowns and implants. Or dare I say it stem cell therapy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"She added: 'I couldn't even close my mouth never mind talk!'"

Sounds like a bargain to me.
 
camaroash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you remember this, schedule a prostate exam.

Letter People - Mr. T
Youtube JIpm6M6ecBM
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a picture from when I had Lockjaw.
 
mmojo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They don't look so bad.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Better than her summer teeth.

summer here summer there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
invisibledisabilities.orgView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I paid $9.95 for this Vermeer:

[Fark user image 207x243]

I got a real good deal.


Kinda small, tho.
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've got news for you lady. 1.5 stars isn't a good review.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just needs a mustache and bald cap, and she'd have the complete Steve Harvey look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dittybopper: I paid $9.95 for this Vermeer:

[Fark user image 207x243]

I got a real good deal.

Kinda small, tho.


Oddly enough it's the spitting image of the the daughter of one of my neighbors.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: [askideas.com image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Kill it with fire.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Schmerd1948: dittybopper: I paid $9.95 for this Vermeer:

[Fark user image 207x243]

I got a real good deal.

Kinda small, tho.

Oddly enough it's the spitting image of the the daughter of one of my neighbors.


I like "the".
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Though she expected some disappointment, Sara was won over by the cheap price and some of the 19 testimonials which gave it a 1.5 rating out of five."

I know when I go shopping, I pick the products with the least number of reviews, and make sure they're all unfavorable.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The5thElement: I've got news for you lady. 1.5 stars isn't a good review.


It's a British 4.5.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Toothy Thomas
Youtube m2zH7b2M5E0
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I read Subbys headline I thought it said "Weeners" I'm thinking about Hotdogs or at least those "Bun sized" hot dogs!!!!!

I must be hungry for one right now......oh and I do have some in the fridge too( ꈍᴗꈍ)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When someone puts $100.00 down in the PPV Vibrator Pron site......
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least it's what people tell me........
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHAT A BRITISH .45 MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alice_600: Thus why we need to quit it with 300 year old dentures and have insurances cover cosmetic dentistry like crowns and implants. Or dare I say it stem cell therapy.


That's the thing, shes in the UK, they can and will cover things like this.  They'll cover breast implants if it is for a medical reason.  IE depression based off of bad body image to the point that they'll cover it. Or even if you get a double mastectomy due to cancer theyll cover it.

So since this isn't just a vanity thing, but because of diabetes, and it's causing mental distress they'll probably cover it.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds of my Sea Monkey family purchase.

media.boingboing.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.