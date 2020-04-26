 Skip to content
(Axios)   What *won't* change after the Coronavirus crisis passes?   (axios.com) divider line
    Interesting, Adaptation, Health care, Medicine, Public health, United States, Barack Obama, Economics, indelible mark  
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paid sick leave will revert to 0
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My love will go on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My underwear.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My deep and abiding hatred for all things MAGA.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cruelty of Repuglicans.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
War.

War never changes.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: War.

War never changes.


dammit, I was THIS close!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The count of Cleveland Browns Super Bowl games.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donald Trump.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The vast majority of people will still be stupid.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The longer this goes, the more that will change.

The better question is "for how long will the good changes last?"
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My lack of work ethic.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump supporters..will still be dumber than rocks
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Covidiots. They will never go away, sadly.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not much. We're creatures of habit and fall back into our ruts. What legacy did 9/11 leave us? TSA.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My underwear.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

doosh: What legacy did 9/11 leave us? TSA.


Are you kidding? If you don't think the entire nation's psyche changed after 9/11, you weren't born yet.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
obesity, assholes, red verses blue, corruption, racism, want me to keep going?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiatposting on Fark.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never going to stop wearing sweatpants to work.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I've discovered Instacart and Door Dash, I may never leave my house.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Goodell doing the draft from an underground boo-proof bunker
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the Roaring 20's were a somber time, not long after the last massive pandemic.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: The vast majority of people will still be stupid.


Yeah. I got to this part of the article and chuckled: If we start getting our flu shots...

"You told me this wasn't the flu and now I have to get a flu shot?"

Well you see, by reducing the number of flu cases each year the healthcare system will have built-in slack that can be utili....

"You can't control me! Lizard person!"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

that thing hasn't been wrong yet.
 
Trayal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50% of people will still be below average intelligence
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tbh I think most cultural things will return fairly quickly. For a few years sneezing/coughing in public will probably way more taboo than it used to be, but I would be shocked if handshakes and hugs and whatnot don't return pretty quickly.

If people have the attention span they will demand more paid sick leave and better healthcare in the us, but they will be up against big money so I'm not optimistic for much besides token symbolic changes. Like when the ACA/Obamacare was going to be the generational shift to move American healthcare into the modern world then it turned out to be some new wallpaper, and some minor tweaks to a deeply broken system.
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that the 15 pounds I've gained won't be going anywhere.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vulcan split-finger salute has permanently replaced handshaking.

/ In the good timelines, not ours
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pain in my shoulder when I do this.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything?  Is the correct answer "anything"?
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't even get me started on the impending global famine!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doosh: Not much. We're creatures of habit and fall back into our ruts. What legacy did 9/11 leave us? TSA.


Gold star IDs.
I'm sure there's more but that one jumped out at me.
Any movie having the twin towers is now a different movie than any movie having the freedom tower
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hairline.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing Wild Turkey will still be there for us.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to matter, in a large part, to how long this goes on and how long these behaviours get ingrained.

I'm getting less and less confident about the possibility of a vaccine, as we keep hearing reports of people getting reinfected, or the 'rona wiping out immune systems rather than leaving residual antibodies, and so on. Every month we don't simply shut down everything and try to choke the virus out is another month of pandemic. Admittedly, some places are choking it out, slowly, by barely keeping the R0 below 1.0, but those are very thin margins that could surge back any time one single infected person doesn't take things seriously and is an idiot.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DoD and CDC remaining separate entities?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pol tab
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope not, but I think bars/taverns will be the last to reopen. If they do at all.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people really think things like social distancing will be a long term change picture this hypothetical. Say the mandates all expire but one airline decides to keep social distancing in airplanes permanently by only having 4 seats across instead of 6 and removing every other row, but they charge 3 times as much as their competitors.  Which airline will have passengers after about a year?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The virus has weakened the growth of partisan publishers. They'll probably rebound, but for now, it's pushed people toward higher-quality news - habits they make take with them after the pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The twin whammies of health care and economy I think will have to lead to what I'm calling "The Next Deal", as a take-off on the original New Deal.   In my idealized imaginings, a Dem majority in both houses and a dem president will advance a prescriptive of higher taxes on the richest corporations, replacing unemployment with some form of UBI, forgiveness of all student loan debt, and a single-payer health insurance system.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Trump won't change.
Trump supporters won't change.
 
lithven
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

doosh: Not much. We're creatures of habit and fall back into our ruts. What legacy did 9/11 leave us? TSA.


One of the biggest changes was the passengers' attitude when faced with a potential hijacking. Previously the attitude was cooperate and keep your head down because you're likely to just be delayed a little.  Now it's you may all be dead anyways so fight for your life.
 
buntz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't see sporting events going back to normal.  Having worked in that industry, here is what my concern is:

Even if they say "We have a cure, everything is BACK to normal TOMORROW!!!" and they open the gates to the baseball parks tomorrow, everyone will not be convinced.

So half the people won't go anymore out of fear.

Of the people that DO go, half of them STILL will wear masks and want social distancing and they'll expect the ball park to accommodate them.
The other half WILL go and have no sympathy for the people with concerns.

So the issue is how do you make it right for the people who HAVE concerns, vs the people who don't?

Doesn't matter what the CDC/Government/TV says, if that guest wants to be accommodated (I don't want to sit next to someone, I don't want to wait in a crowded line for food/drinks, I won't stand next to someone at a urinal), the ball park will NOT say "Well, TS, the CDC says everything is fine!" and will struggle to make everyone happy.

You can't cordon off one section of the park for people who DON'T care about social distancing.
You can't cordon off one section of the park for people to sit every 6th seat.

"I'm a season ticket holder and want to sit behind home plate.  I ALSO don't want to sit within 6 feet of anyone else.  And I refuse to sit in center field just because you seem to value group X over group Y"

It's a no-win scenario for the ball parks
 
yoyopro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RainDawg: This pain in my shoulder when I do this.


Didn't your doctor tell you not to do that?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Twinkies.

I have a Twinkie in my desk drawer that hasn't changed since 1992.
 
