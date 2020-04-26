 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   Witnesses say Aviation Museum's pilot heroically tried to save historic last surviving original Flying Wing by doing barrel-roll over California freeway. Authorities infer plane crashed because pilot did barrel roll. Either way, no more Flying Wings   (pe.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, B-2 Spirit, Northrop N-1M, Stealth aircraft, Chino, California, Northrop YB-35, Planes of Fame, Flying wing, Northrop N-9M  
•       •       •

1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 11:21 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunning pictures, PE.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"One of the engines was turning off and on". Do not believe any pilot would barrell roll a flying wing at low altitude. How does this twin handle engine outs while climbing. Almost very other twin I've heard of crashes killing the occupants. Loss of canopy very bad on many planes (well those with tails anyway).
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he lost his wings?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nocrash: "One of the engines was turning off and on". Do not believe any pilot would barrell roll a flying wing at low altitude. How does this twin handle engine outs while climbing. Almost very other twin I've heard of crashes killing the occupants. Loss of canopy very bad on many planes (well those with tails anyway).


Quite the swept wing on that thing so I could easily see a roll with an engine failure. That is, engine fails, yawing motion is considerable and since there are no conventional rudders, it's tough to overcome. Furthermore, as it yaws, the good side wing squares itself to the slipstream which produces a huge rolling moment into the dead engine. Recovery would be tough in any event.

There's a reason you haven't seen this design mass produced.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was a test design leading to the Northrop XB-35 of 1946.

The XB-35 was the same size as a B-2.  172-foot wingspan and 50,000 lb bomb capacity.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 450x336]


Deltoid pumpkin seed spotted.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That type of plane doesn't appear to be very well designed for doing barrel rolls.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That plane doesnt seem to be well suited for the era, controls, and equipment in which it was developed.

i.e. don't try to put a flying wing in the air without some computers making sure of shiat. Very sad all around.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Quite the swept wing on that thing so I could easily see a roll with an engine failure. That is, engine fails, yawing motion is considerable and since there are no conventional rudders, it's tough to overcome. Furthermore, as it yaws, the good side wing squares itself to the slipstream which produces a huge rolling moment into the dead engine. Recovery would be tough in any event.


Also, should it stall, it's pretty much unrecoverable.  Bob Cardenas managed to avoid one while testing the YB-49; Glen Edwards did not (despite a warning by Cardenas).
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Died while avoiding occupied structures?

Santini salutes you
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.