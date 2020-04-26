 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Cheerleaders or serial killers, you decide
30
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tacobellgirl.gif

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheerleaders have always been serial killers of kittens.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, cheerleaders for me please.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?

This being Asian horror, it probably is both.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have the chicken.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my sterilized pod.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old FARK memories, leans back in the rocking chair, muttering to oneself  ....
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now walk into your local bank.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This will be interesting in the age of constant surveillance. In that light, I'm kinda cool with adopting this as a new fashion accessory.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Neither, thanks.

But from personal observation, I'm not sure mask wearing is going to catch on in the rural US. I saw about 5 out of 200+ people wearing masks in the nearby small town I went to yesterday. Maybe things are different in cities?

/not a scientific study
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For all those who think this is one big giant conspiracy to take control of the world, Consider this: Wouldn't making people wear masks as part of their normal routine circumvent all of that facial recognition technology that's been put out there for so many years? Seems to work against big brother, not for it.


Nevermind, i'm sure I'm wrong. I'll head to room 101 now and avoid the rush.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heathers
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: For all those who think this is one big giant conspiracy to take control of the world, Consider this: Wouldn't making people wear masks as part of their normal routine circumvent all of that facial recognition technology that's been put out there for so many years? Seems to work against big brother, not for it.


Nevermind, i'm sure I'm wrong. I'll head to room 101 now and avoid the rush.


That is where the micro implant administered through "vaccines" come in.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: For all those who think this is one big giant conspiracy to take control of the world, Consider this: Wouldn't making people wear masks as part of their normal routine circumvent all of that facial recognition technology that's been put out there for so many years? Seems to work against big brother, not for it.


Nevermind, i'm sure I'm wrong. I'll head to room 101 now and avoid the rush.


I think it's a secret Muslim plot to make face coverings socially acceptable in the West.
/s
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I'll have the cheerleaders, please.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
LFO - Freak (Official Music Video) 1080p HD
Youtube HgMcNXxtY-4
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Chinese Exclusion Act was passed by Congress and signed by Pres. Chester A. Arthur in 1882. It lasted for 10 years and was extended for another 10 years by the 1892 Geary Act, which also required that people of Chinese origin carry identification certificates or face deportation. Later measures placed a number of other restrictions on the Chinese, such as limiting their access to bail bonds and allowing entry to only those who were teachers, students, diplomats, and tourists. Congress closed the gate to Chinese immigrants almost entirely by extending the Chinese Exclusion Act for another 10 years in 1902 and making the extension indefinite in 1904.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 481x287][Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HgMcNXxt​Y-4?start=410]


Björk: Voltaic Paris HD
Youtube HeKAVX2s6hM
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For allergy sufferers, wearing any kind of covering during the spring has been a thing for a while.  Most of the time, we would use them in our own yards, and just load up on the antihistamines when away from home.  But now, we are free to wear them the whole season.  It's great and no more Claritin craziness.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: For allergy sufferers, wearing any kind of covering during the spring has been a thing for a while.  Most of the time, we would use them in our own yards, and just load up on the antihistamines when away from home.  But now, we are free to wear them the whole season.  It's great and no more Claritin craziness.


Ah, Spring allergies. I have them. Some years are worse than others.

But this year every time I sneeze or cough I worry I might have covid-19.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: For allergy sufferers, wearing any kind of covering during the spring has been a thing for a while.  Most of the time, we would use them in our own yards, and just load up on the antihistamines when away from home.  But now, we are free to wear them the whole season.  It's great and no more Claritin craziness.


No it hasn't.
I'm an allergy sufferer and never did that stupid crap.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: For all those who think this is one big giant conspiracy to take control of the world, Consider this: Wouldn't making people wear masks as part of their normal routine circumvent all of that facial recognition technology that's been put out there for so many years? Seems to work against big brother, not for it.


Nevermind, i'm sure I'm wrong. I'll head to room 101 now and avoid the rush.


Room 101 is for those who either wont wear the mask or who question its usefulness, so you're in no danger.

You may even see your privileges increased.
 
Harlee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: Neither, thanks.

But from personal observation, I'm not sure mask wearing is going to catch on in the rural US. I saw about 5 out of 200+ people wearing masks in the nearby small town I went to yesterday. Maybe things are different in cities?

/not a scientific study


Red or blue area? Or is that just a dumb question?
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: meerclarschild: Neither, thanks.

But from personal observation, I'm not sure mask wearing is going to catch on in the rural US. I saw about 5 out of 200+ people wearing masks in the nearby small town I went to yesterday. Maybe things are different in cities?

/not a scientific study

Red or blue area? Or is that just a dumb question?


Probably not a necessary question. Deep Red area in a purple state.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did someone say creepy, hot cheerleaders?
Lorn - Acid Rain (Official Music Video)
Youtube nxg4C365LbQ
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One good thing about people wearing masks (for me) is that almost all women look attractive.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is your Covid immunization card, citizen?
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: For allergy sufferers, wearing any kind of covering during the spring has been a thing for a while.  Most of the time, we would use them in our own yards, and just load up on the antihistamines when away from home.  But now, we are free to wear them the whole season.  It's great and no more Claritin craziness.


That's actually nice. Glad it works for that. Wearing the mask seems to aggravate my asthma :( But it may just be that it's bad right now anyway. My baddie is mold and our house has an issue from flooding.
 
