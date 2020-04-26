 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Spanish children finally get to venture outdoors for first time in six weeks. "I never thought I would miss school but I really miss it," said that one kid who always reminds the teacher about tonight's homework   (reuters.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, World Health Organization, Health Ministry, Kilometre, Death, Spanish children, The Streets, Orders of magnitude, American films  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel the same way about going to work, kid.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the things I remember most about Spain is how late the children stay up. In the US, we put kids to bed at 8. In Spain, you see 7 year olds out with their parents at 11pm.
 
Juc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorta seems like they're jumping the gun here.

Well one thing that's nice about having an outbreak occur way behind our countries is we can see if what I figure are real dumb moves actually kill a ton of people or if I'm wrong.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.