(CBS 12 West Palm Beach) Call in bomb threat on personal cellphone to get out of work because you're "having a bad day?" Your day's going to get a lot worse
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I call in a bomb threat at my house can I go to work?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Richard Hamilton and charged him with making a false bomb threat."

Well there's his problem.  If he'd actually planted a bomb, it would not have been a false threat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Long live paint!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida Man ceases to amaze me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hair is threat enough
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered about the logic of that particular "get out of work free" card. I mean, idiocy aside, wouldn't you then spend most of that day terrified that the police are going to bust in?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I've always wondered about the logic of that particular "get out of work free" card. I mean, idiocy aside, wouldn't you then spend most of that day terrified that the police are going to bust in?

Me or You?

Oh yeah. But Floridiaman, he isn't scared of the cops at all.


Me or You?

Oh yeah. But Floridiaman, he isn't scared of the cops at all.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Somaticasual: I've always wondered about the logic of that particular "get out of work free" card. I mean, idiocy aside, wouldn't you then spend most of that day terrified that the police are going to bust in?

Me or You?

Oh yeah. But Floridiaman, he isn't scared of the cops at all.


Fair enough. I guess if you're at that point, it's way past logic anyhow...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone ever called in a real bomb threat? At least one that was called in by the mole in your group.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: Somaticasual: I've always wondered about the logic of that particular "get out of work free" card. I mean, idiocy aside, wouldn't you then spend most of that day terrified that the police are going to bust in?

Me or You?

Oh yeah. But Floridiaman, he isn't scared of the cops at all.

Me or You?

Oh yeah. But Floridiaman, he isn't scared of the cops at all.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you want to kill a bunch of people without repercussions the way to go about it is to protest quarantine during a pandemic. Better yet, give those protests saturation coverage even only a few dozen people show up. That'll put a lot of people in real danger but don't worry, you'll be fine.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't just call in sick with the C-19? Seems like a lot easier to do.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Long live paint!


Seriously, that guy looks suspect.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Has anyone ever called in a real bomb threat? At least one that was called in by the mole in your group.


This is pretty common IRA tactic. Set up an actual low-yield bomb, and then warn the authorities that it's there, so then the police, media, etc., are all onhand to make a big scene out of shutting down the area and trying to defuse it. Killing people isn't an end in and of itself; the whole point of terrorism is about scaring people into supporting political change, which, more often than not, can be accomplished with the spectre of violence far more easily than actually engaging in it.
 
