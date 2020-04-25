 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Driving on closed beach "out of boredom" doesn't merit any exceptions, Wannabe Florida Man   (tampabay.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
what makes him an asshole isn't that the beach is still closed, it's that the majority of florida beaches are NEVER open to cars. including the entire gulf coast and all of its barrier islands like this one. and sea turtles could be nesting there now. it's early in the season, but they've started and sand key is a place they use.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's gonna be in for a surprise when he finds out how boring jail is.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: He's gonna be in for a surprise when he finds out how boring jail is.


I'm sure this isn't his first romp in the playhouse.
 
