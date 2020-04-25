 Skip to content
(The Week)   What are the Coronavirus conspiracy theorists truly worried about?
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 hours ago  
November
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm going to go with "minorities".
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You can't fix stupid.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, that was disturbing.
 
RolandTGunner
‘’ 7 hours ago  
See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conspir​a​cy_theory#The_attractions_of_conspirac​y_theory
 
enry
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Deciding what to do when the vaccine is available?
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conspira​cy_theory#The_attractions_of_conspirac​y_theory


That's exactly what the lizard people WANT you to believe!!!!1
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jews. As usual.

To most conspiracy theorists, a cabal of wealthy Jews determined to enslave the Christian world (with the aid, in more recent times, of the market-dominant minorities of the non-Christian world, including the Chinese) is the cause, and chief beneficiary, of everything about the modern world they hate or fear, from women's suffrage to the trade deficit.  Send the Jews to hell or Palestine, and their Christian nation will become great again as if by magic.

Only rarely since 1945 have they said the quiet part out loud. Reading between the lines of what they do say is rarely difficult. (((They))) don't want you to have nice things. (((They))) are turning the browns and even your own daughters against you. Now (((They))) are making up a plague as an excuse to rob you of your business, foreclose on your home and sell you into slavery to the Chinese, while (((They))) feast on gourmet ice cream and matzah made from aborted fetuses.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That their mom is serious when she says if they don't get a job, they can't stay in her basement anymore?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The big revelation in the Watergate-era thriller Three Days of the Condor wasn't that the CIA was crooked; it was that there was "another CIA in the CIA."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where conspiracists see the ascendance of tyranny, many conservatives see a vindication of capitalism

Because states bidding against one another and the feds for medical gear at extortionate prices sure is a vindication.
 
Chariset
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They want to stop feeling alone, scared, powerless, and victimized in the world, and to punish those responsible.  Problem is, those responsible know this and are good at redirecting their anger to other people who are powerless and victimized, particularly the visibly 'different'
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would go with standard human fear of disease plus total ignorance about diseases
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that article has all of Fark's favorite crazies in it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting infected with COVID-19 through 5G radio waves.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That they'll have to admit they were wrong.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realise that Bill Gates had become such a hated figure. This stuff is...disturbing, even for Ben Garrison:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone explain to me the whole Bill Gates syringe thing? Is this anti-vaxer stuff? I hit that link to garrisons comics and I just don't get it. Yet that's the second time I've seen something like this today. There was a pic of a protestor with something similar. Which shows they all share the same brain. Anyway, anyone care to explain? Thanks in advance.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: That they'll have to admit they were wrong.


I've got a theory but I'm keeping it for myself because it's so good and also I don't believe in conspiring.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fluoride kills viruses.   It all makes sense now.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
6 g
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Can someone explain to me the whole Bill Gates syringe thing? Is this anti-vaxer stuff?


It's like an anti-vaxxer met a tinfoil hat "black helicopter" conspiracy theorist and they had a twisted, mutant offspring who figured out how to write signs and draw political cartoons.

What I don't understand is how the USA is the one country on Earth where this is a legitimate issue. Are Americans simply prone to conspiracy? Or just more stupid?
 
Candygram4Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are worried that Trump will buy into their wacky theory and then try to explain it to the public in a White House Briefing, this making the conspirators a global laughingstock.

See also: bleach injections.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the Trump administration's secret goal is to provoke mass hysteria, shut down the economy permanently, and cancel democracy, it is not doing a good job.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The universe doesn't care about us. Or about anything. It's not anthropomorphic, it doesn't have political or ideological leanings, and it won't spontaneously change for anyone. The world is full of randomness. Traffic accidents, diseases, random acts of violence are just part of living in a modern society. People try to convince themselves that there is some intelligent pattern to things, but it just doesn't exist. People think they can pray for safety but never in the history of the world has anyone regrown an arm, a leg, or closed a bullet hole in their head thru the power of prayer, or positive thinking, or essential oils, or voting a certain way, no matter how much psychological comfort it brings them.

The universe doesn't care about you, or me, or anyone, and keeps on trucking according to its own set of rules, and that frankly scares the shiat out of a lot of people so they need to find a way to make the scary randomness of existence make sense. The lizard people and the bilderburg group teaming up with the Illuminati to spread viruses thru cellphone towers so one of the richest men in the world can microchip you as though he actually has any need to do so just happens to be a more comforting thought than you being a dice roll away from drowning in your own liquid lungs, and a certain percentage of the population will cling to this fiercely because their little brains will stroke out if they face the fact that sometimes shiat just happens because it happens.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: KodosZardoz: Can someone explain to me the whole Bill Gates syringe thing? Is this anti-vaxer stuff?

It's like an anti-vaxxer met a tinfoil hat "black helicopter" conspiracy theorist and they had a twisted, mutant offspring who figured out how to write signs and draw political cartoons.

What I don't understand is how the USA is the one country on Earth where this is a legitimate issue. Are Americans simply prone to conspiracy? Or just more stupid?


stop it. either you have limited recall or are too young to have experienced firsthand a lifetime of mind blowing events that in realty proved out to be conspiracies that were far, wide and dangerous.

some fear the well-heeled Gates foundation is as corrupt and manipulative as it is well funded. some feel the Gates foundation will use their spending power to create a vaccine that will leave us all beholden to incredibly expensive cures not everyone will be able to afford. haven't you noticed that in recent photos online bill gates is increasingly posed to resemble Stephen Hawking, slowly turning him into the world's wisest man? there is nothing new with corrupt government ruled the truly wealthy powerful who also own and run the fourth estate. wake up.

furthermore, go on over to TotalFark for a thread exposing how KFC is undermining the american zeitgeist and taking over the world. Original Recipe or Extra Crispy -it all adds up.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People believing in science again will force Joel Osteen to have to downsize to a mere regional jet as his personal transport?
 
brilett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weird how they give Peter Thiel a pass.

Building ever greater capacity for government surveillance if your entire life.

Setting the stage for more and more control over people.

Gay.

Immigrant.

Billionaire who controls the world behind the scenes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I couldn't possibly give a fark what they really think. I just know they're dangerous, and they're out to create a world specifically designed to slaughter those who are not like them.
 
fredbox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The truth is never what it entirely seems to be.

I don't believe 9/11 was an "inside job".

I do believe the USA PATRIOT Act was sitting in a file cabinet for years waiting for the right shiat to happen to be introduced.

etc.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: stop it. either you have limited recall or are too young to have experienced firsthand a lifetime of mind blowing events that in realty proved out to be conspiracies that were far, wide and dangerous.


Can you name one conspiracy theory that actually turned out to be true?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: KodosZardoz: Can someone explain to me the whole Bill Gates syringe thing? Is this anti-vaxer stuff?

It's like an anti-vaxxer met a tinfoil hat "black helicopter" conspiracy theorist and they had a twisted, mutant offspring who figured out how to write signs and draw political cartoons.

What I don't understand is how the USA is the one country on Earth where this is a legitimate issue. Are Americans simply prone to conspiracy? Or just more stupid?



If you think the US is the one country that believes this crap, you have little understanding of the world outside of the US's borders.    There have been multiple stories on Fark about cell towers in England getting burned down because of the 5g conspiracy in the last week or so.

But you might be on to something. Europeans are clearly much smarter than people in the US.  They would never fall for this anti vaxxer or anti GMO crap.  Except for all of these Europeans

https://www.livescience.com/63951-ant​i​-vaxxer-measles-outbreak-europe.html

https://www.ecowatch.com/its-official​-​19-european-countries-say-no-to-gmos-1​882106434.html


The only country?  In the Middle East, and beyond, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is probably the second most influence book after the Quran.  9/11 theories are popular in nearly every country.  Did you know the US military brought the virus to China?
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: sinko swimo: stop it. either you have limited recall or are too young to have experienced firsthand a lifetime of mind blowing events that in realty proved out to be conspiracies that were far, wide and dangerous.

Can you name one conspiracy theory that actually turned out to be true?


1. Poland didn't attack Germany to start WWII (radio tower)
2. The USS Maine was not attacked by Spain.
3. Operation Glaudio: not carried out by the groups claimed.
4. USS Liberty.
 
howismydriving
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I stopped reading after "Identifying-liberals counties the people that the Clintons killed" or some claptrap. This article is trying to justify that because the majority of covid-19 conspiracies are and stupidity about opening up the country are mostly by conservatives, "Libs can be conspiracy theorists too!" therefore both sides are just as bad about the handling of the pandemic so shut up about how the president and GOP dropped the ball. Libs can be stupid too!
The article is a ham handed attempt to deflect from the current situation of how the core of Trumps support and Q-anon are just "normal" people since some a few on the left may believe some outlandish conspiracy theories too, so such thinking is all right and bipartisan.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Duh.  They're worried about someone controlling the world who is not one of them.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: KodosZardoz: Can someone explain to me the whole Bill Gates syringe thing? Is this anti-vaxer stuff?

It's like an anti-vaxxer met a tinfoil hat "black helicopter" conspiracy theorist and they had a twisted, mutant offspring who figured out how to write signs and draw political cartoons.

What I don't understand is how the USA is the one country on Earth where this is a legitimate issue. Are Americans simply prone to conspiracy? Or just more stupid?


American society evolved (in part) from people who:
Believed in Witches,
Murdered people they accused of being Witches,
Thought that made themselves truly wonderful in the eyes of God...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only conspiracy happening here is that disaster capitalism will run wild in the wake of the pandemic. But that's hardly paranoia or a secret. It does that whenever an opportunity arises.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Duh.  They're worried about someone controlling the world who is not one of them.


It's real easy to keep one of " them" from taking over.  Accept that we're all in this together and allow more people to become one of "us."
 
