In Mother Russia, PPE includes a parachute and goggles
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

olgaNYC1211: Head doctor of a veterans hospital in Krasnoyarsk was on a conference call objecting having coronavirus patients transferred to her hospital due to lack of PPE and overall unpreparedness. While on the call she fell out the 5th floor window. She is alive but in critical condition https://t.co/V3bYzGmGyw


I know fark jokes about falling down an elevator shaft into some bullets but come on.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bert Kreischer nods knowingly
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ya...."fell"....stick with that....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn.dicionariopopular.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't everyone know defenestration is a symptom of COVID-19 in Russia?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were just helping her out; the PPE was waiting on the ground.  She got to it pretty quickly
 
Civil_War2_Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She likely said to herself: "fark it, I don't want to end up being like one of those American/British/Italian/Spanish/etc., etc., doctors..."

If she did jump, fark China even more.

China is gonna have a really bad week, regardless.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That happens a lot over there.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's how Doctor Pulaski died on TNG.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump: "Wait...you can do that?"
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Live feed from the Kremlin:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A convenient fall out of a window is a good way to hide blunt force trauma.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's tired. Stressed. Overworked. Maybe she just couldn't handle the pane anymore...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't believe it.
I don't believe it.
You're average gopnik has no choice but to believe it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope that every single person, politician and talking head here at home who played and continues to play along with these monsters chews and swallows every single farking dollar they took and take.
Eat it.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You don't believe it.
I don't believe it.
You're average gopnik has no choice but to believe it.


Yup.  See 8 posts above yours.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that this was a genuine act of self-harm by a woman who understood that the politicians were signing the death warrant of her and her entire staff, just to make it look like Vladimir Putin wasn't just going to have mass graves dug off a forest track somewhere, the corpses of a generation of Russian doctors thrown in and the site declared a "nature reserve" off limits to civilians. And then blame the miniscule official death toll on illegal Chinese immigrants.

If the politicians had meant to kill her just then, they had ways to make sure she didn't survive the fall.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There seem to be a lot of clumsy people in Russia who fall out windows.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What they don't mention is that she took the call in a windowless room on the 3rd floor.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: There seem to be a lot of clumsy people in Russia who fall out windows.


Sometimes gravity goes horizontally.


In really localized areas.  Like a couple square feet, tops.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: There seem to be a lot of clumsy people in Russia who fall out windows.


They really take a Hands-On approach...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time I just fell out of an office window while on a conference call...
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My mind went in a totally different direction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what floor her office is on. Maybe not the 5th.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She felt the gravity of the situation.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Walker: There seem to be a lot of clumsy people in Russia who fall out windows.

Sometimes gravity goes horizontally.


In really localized areas.  Like a couple square feet, tops.


Nope. Now that all the nonessentials are off the road, my car falls down the freeway at 95mph every day
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fell out of the window you say? Seems like they are not just short on PPE but completely out of polonium-210 as well. Sounds like it's getting really serious over there.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Fell."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
