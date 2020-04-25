 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Fast & Furious 33 UK Split: I say, what's all this then, are you popping it out now, love?   (nypost.com)
4
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She gave birth in a Fiesta?  There's barely enough room in that car to even sit up properly!  0_o

/I applaud you, Madam!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should have known - in the middle of the chase a "Baby on Board" sign appeared in the rear window.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: She gave birth in a Fiesta?  There's barely enough room in that car to even sit up properly!  0_o

/I applaud you, Madam!


Its the UK, most likely conceived in the Fiesta as well.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now dad needs a siesta.
 
