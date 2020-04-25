 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   Doug Ford shows how frontline healthcare workers should be treated   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, Health care, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, provincial government, Park, Provincial park, anti-lockdown protesters, total number of cases, The Mail and Empire  
•       •       •

969 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have been impressed with our conservative premiers' response to covid, they have been acting generally like human beings. Andrew Scheer can f*ck off, he isn't helping anything. He's a loser that needs to go away.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pete Chevy and Fred Chrysler unavailable for comment.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?


The Canadian fever swamps once dreamed of seeing Prime Minister Doug sign Justin Trudeau's death warrant in the morning of his first day in office and a Treaty of Union with Trumpistan in the afternoon.

They don't like Doug much any more.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I have been impressed with our conservative premiers' response to covid, they have been acting generally like human beings.


Perhaps, but that doesn't excuse all of the damage they did to their healthcare systems before the virus hit. Stuff like cutting inspections of nursing homes and letting the industry self-regulate.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Xanadone: What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Xanadone: What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x281]


Not enough This in that gif
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess that was a 2 on the Ford scale of difficulty.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit.

He's a tub of chicken smaltz but he's running for re-election with 700% of the moral fibre and efficiency of a Trump.

Damn Tories. They'll turn Red Tory on the drop of a dime and catch the dime in a heroic dive before it hits the ground, so as to avoid other Tories from hearing the ka-chink. He should be treated just like Sir Winston Churchill:  wind him up, let him go, and then uncremoniously grant him a knighthood and let him go write in retirement.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I have been impressed with our conservative premiers' response to covid, they have been acting generally like human beings. Andrew Scheer can f*ck off, he isn't helping anything. He's a loser that needs to go away.


scheer made a point the other day to talk about Justin's "cabin" and how it's actually a mansion.

Who farking cares right now, everyone else is focussed on the virus and that farking idiot is biatching about another guys's house?

I thought we got rid of him when he stole money to send his kids to private school.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the day he finally became premierdential.

Who da thunk it?
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xanadone: What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?


It has been an unbelievably baffling thing to watch.  I was sure he was going to completely bumble this, like he'd bumbled everything else since he got into office, but he's actually really had his shiat together, to my considerable relief.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's like 125 Molson's, eh?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I have been impressed with our conservative premiers' response to covid, they have been acting generally like human beings. Andrew Scheer can f*ck off, he isn't helping anything. He's a loser that needs to go away.


Premier Homeschooled here in AB is looking like he might still go all in on Trumpism unfortunately.
Scheer won't even do anything about the jerk that said the quiet part out loud.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cool beans beers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: swaniefrmreddeer: I have been impressed with our conservative premiers' response to covid, they have been acting generally like human beings. Andrew Scheer can f*ck off, he isn't helping anything. He's a loser that needs to go away.

scheer made a point the other day to talk about Justin's "cabin" and how it's actually a mansion.

Who farking cares right now, everyone else is focussed on the virus and that farking idiot is biatching about another guys's house?

I thought we got rid of him when he stole money to send his kids to private school.


It isn't "Justins" farking cabin anyway, it's the same Harrington Lake retreat that every PM since MacKenzie KIng has had access to.  The sainted mail clerk used it plenty, as did Lyin' Brian, Diefenbaker, Kim "Roadkill" Campbell, and Clark among Scheers Conservative predecessors.
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a good thing, but I'm absolutely puzzled why paramedics aren't included in this hazard pay.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is all part of a conspiracy to make Trump look bad.  You've been warned, Canada.  We begin bombing in five minutes.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: Xanadone: What Bizarro World is this that we are living in, when Doug farking Ford is actually being sensible and responsible?

It has been an unbelievably baffling thing to watch.  I was sure he was going to completely bumble this, like he'd bumbled everything else since he got into office, but he's actually really had his shiat together, to my considerable relief.


Same.  I'm still ashamed Ontario elected him in the first place, but I'm glad he hasn't added injury to insult in these pandemic times.  It doesn't wipe his prior track record though, as others have noted.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I assumed it was with alcohol and cocaine, but okay, this is good too.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: He's a tub of chicken smaltz but he's running for re-election with 700% of the moral fibre and efficiency of a Trump.


7 times 0 is still 0.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm no fan of Doug. I'm no fan of conservatives in general.  That being said I think Doug has done an very impressive job handling the coronavirus crisis so far.

/I'm impressed Doug; don't blow it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.