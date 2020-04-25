 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Not News: Warnings of Road Rage in Florida. Fark: from Gators   (news4jax.com) divider line
    Florida, Traffic, Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Bradenton, Florida, Sheriff, United States, aggressive drivers  
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the comments on TFA: The most aggressive drivers are males between 17 and 35, so this is simply typical male behavior regardless of the species.

It's the deadly combination of alcohol, gasoline and testosterone.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PSA tag succumbed to manifest Florida tag.

With illustration on how to irritate an alligator in mating season:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: From the comments on TFA: The most aggressive drivers are males between 17 and 35, so this is simply typical male behavior regardless of the species.

It's the deadly combination of alcohol, gasoline and testosterone.


This is why they don't serve alligators at bars in Florida.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have paid up for the gator insurance.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I had the choice of facing a mating gator or a rutting moose, I would take the gator any day.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gaters gonna' gate, y'all !!!

/Word !!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SOMEBODY REANIMATE BURT REYNOLDS!!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next is Muskrat Love season.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Should have paid up for the gator insurance.


No one buys that. It's a croc
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"A male gator measuring 9 feet, 2 inches (2.8 meters) had to be removed from a roadway after it was spotted "being aggressive with traffic." Sheriff's deputies captured the reptile and relocated him to an alligator farm."

That's a self correcting problem...

Gator on Hwy 1 Hit by Car
Youtube oOz-oc6FE0k
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A reptile dysfunction.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Day_Old_Dutchie: From the comments on TFA: The most aggressive drivers are males between 17 and 35, so this is simply typical male behavior regardless of the species.

It's the deadly combination of alcohol, gasoline and testosterone.

This is why they don't serve alligators at bars in Florida.


Also, they don't fit in the glass.
 
