 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   So, not only is FEMA hijacking shipments of medical equipment from states and cities to boost Jar-Jar Kushner's private stockpiles, it's also stealing from the VA. The farking Veterans Administration   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
53
    More: Facepalm, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Hospital, Healthcare in the United States, Veterans Health Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, VA's four-week supply, Respirator, health system  
•       •       •

1308 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Apr 2020 at 8:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I'm the greatest friend the military has ever had."
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.


They don't care about that - the grift must go on, bigger and viler.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They don't care about that - the grift must go on, bigger and viler.


FEMA needs that equipment so they can give it to swing states to help with Donnie's re-election.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: dionysusaur: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They don't care about that - the grift must go on, bigger and viler.

FEMA needs that equipment so they can give SELL it to swing states to help with Donnie's re-election.


FTFT
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: fusillade762: dionysusaur: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They don't care about that - the grift must go on, bigger and viler.

FEMA needs that equipment so they can give SELL it to swing states to help with Donnie's re-election.

FTFT


Or other countrys that can bid higher. It is all about how much the grifters can grift. Trumps grifts is biggly.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word round the synagogue is that a pipe production facility is being built in Jerusalem - it will be the largest of its kind, making Jerusalem the capitol of ppe manufacturing.
/Oy, I was SO thoisty!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And soldiers will keep voting GOP 3 to 1 because fark you thats what
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal Emergency Mismanagement Agency
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't give a fark if Americans die. You think they're going to draw the line at veterans? Lolololololololololololololololol
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, and? You really think the VA is just a bridge too far for Trump's scheming? He slaughters every other sacred cow there is, but you seem to think the VA is untouchable? He doesn't give a fark about anything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He prefers military people who give their lives for his country.  Veterans are just that didn't die yet.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.


They were hired after all to bring about the end of the republic, and in that they're doing a smashing jorb.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they go after the guy who's trying to hustle the city of Chicago out of millions and said he was sitting on 30 million masks? It can't be that hard to find him. He's running for Senate.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for serving, now go die in a corner while the guy that brags on national radio about creeping on naked teen girls rakes in the graft for his family.

Anyone that supports this administration is garbage.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me that this is NOT the time to be stock piling these supplies. This is the time to be distributing those supplies to those who need it!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not getting what all of the concern/outrage is.
All of that equipment will be allocated back to the hospitals in need.
At a price.
You have great patients there, it will be a shame if something should happen to them.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.


Inconvenient question: If Trump were a knowing agent of the Kremlin... what would he be doing differently?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long are we going to allow this bullshiat to continue?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what right wingers call "morality" and "ethics"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Seems to me that this is NOT the time to be stock piling these supplies. This is the time to be distributing those supplies to those who need it!


FEMA isn't stockpiling this stuff, they are grabbing it so that Trump can give the stuff for free to Russia and sell it back to China for pennies on the dollar.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.


So they can suck his dick?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Dear Veterans, I hope you will rethink your support of Donald Trump and not vote for him 2 to 1 again.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fusillade762: dionysusaur: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They don't care about that - the grift must go on, bigger and viler.

FEMA needs that equipment so they can give it to swing states to help with Donnie's re-election.


But they also stole from Florida.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: Seems to me that this is NOT the time to be stock piling these supplies. This is the time to be distributing those supplies to those who need it!


And that would be the red states, like Kentucky, which live off the federal teat.

Trump told governors that "they were on their own." He then instructed FEMA to pounce on anything that these governors could find, seize it under national emergency powers, and then give it to resellers so that, once again, these states have to pay for the supplies that they already spent money, time, and resources locating in the first place. But, it gets better - Trump is, indeed, redistributing these supplies.

To his loyalists.

He is, quite bluntly, stealing from anyone & everyone, then "magnanimously" regifting to his buddies.

To put it bluntly, Trump and his handlers have decided that liberals have to die so that conservatives may live. The VA? They will, indeed, see a portion of that returned, with Trump's name stenciled on each & every box, I'm sure.

There's an election coming up in less than six months, and that's what the GOP fears most. They don't think you'll remember the theft - only that they claimed to give the supplies back to "the people who needed them most." Remember the scene in which Jack Nicholson, as the Joker, decided to have a parade and throw free money at the crowd while mocking Batman for being "at home, washing his tights?" That's how they see this going down.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Mock26: Seems to me that this is NOT the time to be stock piling these supplies. This is the time to be distributing those supplies to those who need it!

FEMA isn't stockpiling this stuff, they are grabbing it so that Trump can give the stuff for free to Russia and sell it back to China for pennies on the dollar.


This, as well.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a simple plan to fix the VA.  Members of Congress and their immediate family are only allowed medical care from VA facilities.  No exceptions.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: "I'm the greatest friend the military has ever had."


It's one of those SM relationships. Not that there is anything wrong with... wait, there is a hell of a lot wrong with this.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank you for your service. And for these masks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is there any reasoon for the Trumpenfuror to be doing this except screwing with the lives of his "Invisible Enemies" and Anti-Trump voters? It looks like pure high crimes and misdemeanours to me and there may be some hangings and life sentences in the offing for people who are intentionally killing citizens and residents of the United States, Canada and probably a lot of other countries in the name of the Lord God Trump.

The media should be all over this and nobody should wait until November to see if Trump solves himself. It's existential NOW NOW NOW NOW NOW!

Trump lies and people die.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: They don't give a fark if Americans die. You think they're going to draw the line at veterans? Lolololololololololololololololol


So sassy .
 
bfh0417
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: vudukungfu: He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.

So they can suck his dick?


Perhaps you can.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ClavellBCMI: Mock26: Seems to me that this is NOT the time to be stock piling these supplies. This is the time to be distributing those supplies to those who need it!

FEMA isn't stockpiling this stuff, they are grabbing it so that Trump can give the stuff for free to Russia and sell it back to China for pennies on the dollar.

This, as well.


One possible solution to the mystery, two possible solutions to the mystery, and all of the rest of them, domestic or foreign are just as morally, politically and intellectually bent and evil.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I have a simple plan to fix the VA.  Members of Congress and their immediate family are only allowed medical care from VA facilities.  No exceptions.


Make them use the nearest VA facility to their registered home in their district, and not the VA facilities in the DC area.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They were hired after all to bring about the end of the republic, and in that they're doing a smashing jorb.

[media.tenor.com image 220x175]


Not after November.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They could be replinishing the national stockpiles to hide past criminal negligence and grift. But that seems too optimistic when dealing with Trumpery. They are just getting on with job number one:  a fascist dictatorship of pro-Trump corporations and Super Rich junta members, the Royal Family being far from the least of these and the Kushners just as bad.

Not to mention Kochs, Coors and other krazy right wing anarchists in wolf's clothing.
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Asinine tag is sick of this shiat too, eh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: OgreMagi: I have a simple plan to fix the VA.  Members of Congress and their immediate family are only allowed medical care from VA facilities.  No exceptions.

Make them use the nearest VA facility to their registered home in their district, and not the VA facilities in the DC area.


This is also one of the privileges of power in Ottawa and London. I am sure that the story is the same on queue-jumpers under all Soviet systems. The rich get socialism, the rest get Ebenezer Scrooge economics, cartoony Scrooge McDuck Greed, and to reduce the surplus population.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: OgreMagi: I have a simple plan to fix the VA.  Members of Congress and their immediate family are only allowed medical care from VA facilities.  No exceptions.

Make them use the nearest VA facility to their registered home in their district, and not the VA facilities in the DC area.


Ooh, I like that.  Otherwise the DC one would be the best medical facility in the entire world and the others would be worse than an asylum in the dark ages.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: They don't give a fark if Americans die. You think they're going to draw the line at veterans? Lolololololololololololololololol


They haven't cared yet about what happens to veterans. Why start now?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bfh0417: jso2897: vudukungfu: He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.

So they can suck his dick?

Perhaps you can.


So, worthless opinion from new alphanumeric string, or trusted opinion from known alphanumeric string? jso has been pretty solid over the years. Never seen you before...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: bfh0417: jso2897: vudukungfu: He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.

So they can suck his dick?

Perhaps you can.

So, worthless opinion from new alphanumeric string, or trusted opinion from known alphanumeric string? jso has been pretty solid over the years. Never seen you before...


He seems to be suggesting that the rank and file do not, as a rule, support Trump despite the fact that he shiats on the military. There is, sadly, a great deal of evidence that they do.
If his criticism is that I might have expressed it more elegantly - he is correct.
That,s why we say "welcome to Fark".
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: bloobeary: It seems like every step that the trump syndicate have taken in regards to this pandemic have been actions guaranteed to help the virus spread.

They were hired after all to bring about the end of the republic, and in that they're doing a smashing jorb.

[media.tenor.com image 220x175] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd almost accept the blowback for Seal Team Six to take that POS out once and for all.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Personally, I applaud Jared Kushner for seizing the PPE.  We have to have them for the next pandemic. Duh!

He's so forward looking!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: They don't give a fark if Americans die. You think they're going to draw the line at veterans? Lolololololololololololololololol


they actually seem to take greater pleasure in it when it's people who have  some modicum of honor and dignity about them.
it's almost like they're jealous of them or something and they've got to get back at them somehow....
 
varmitydog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I have a simple plan to fix the VA.  Members of Congress and their immediate family are only allowed medical care from VA facilities.  No exceptions.


The VA hospitals and nursing home facilities have improved greatly since the beginning days of Cheney-Shrub Bush occupation of Iraq.  Going to the ones my friends and family go to would be no hardship.

I'd rather see Congress have to go to a government aided local clinic and get treated by a PA, or have to go to an ER and have to wait six hours for a doc to give them five minutes.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So how long before we find out that this happens multiple times with a single shipment?

Meaning, for example, Michigan buys 1 million. Feds seize it. Split it into two shipments, put it up for bid. Washington and California buy it. Fed seize those shipments. Put them up for sale again. . .

Yeah, you get the picture.

The profit margin on this scam has got to be AMAZING.

/and that's why Jared said it's "our" stockpile. . .
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: He needs to meet a few gyreens in a bar some night.


And those authoritarians will lick his Guccis.

"I'm going to give those plutocrats a piece of my mind on behalf of TEH TROOOOOOOOOPS!!!"

FOHWTS.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just as you're thinking they're really low and going down fast they find a way to become worse at a greater rate.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.