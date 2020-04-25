 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Wild train sneaks up on another unsuspecting victim
44
HighlanderRPI
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nyah-Nyah
 
Kick The Chair
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Ouch. That's gotta hurt.
 
AnotherBluesStringer
1 hour ago  
On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?
 
Mega Steve
1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x42]

Ouch. That's gotta hurt.


Could be worse...could get hit in the Cucamonga

/The sandy place
 
Farkenhostile
1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x42]

Ouch. That's gotta hurt.


Some people pay good money for a thing like that.
 
Polish Hussar
1 hour ago  
I know one of the medical examiners out there, glad this idiot didn't create more work for them.  He got damn lucky the train crew was able to slow down enough.  Speaking of, I hope the train crew is doing alright.  It's not their fault, but striking a pedestrian (even non-fatally) tends to fark with the crew's heads.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Killer trains on the loose! No one is safe!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
Should be easy to find.  Just follow its tracks.
 
LordOfThePings
1 hour ago  
Darwin Award Runner Up
 
uncleacid
1 hour ago  
His headphones must go to eleven.
 
talkertopc
1 hour ago  
They should really find a way to clearly mark the trails that trains use.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
Rails by Beats
 
MasterPython
1 hour ago  

talkertopc: They should really find a way to clearly mark the trails that trains use.


An electric fence should work
 
mrschwen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
1 hour ago  
Gotta luv it......SMACK!!!!!Yes sir......
Fark user imageView Full Size
May I have another!!!!!
 
spleef420
1 hour ago  

MasterPython: talkertopc: They should really find a way to clearly mark the trails that trains use.

An electric fence should work


Just don't whiz on it.
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


my wife asks me this nightly.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


Trains can be a lot quieter than and move a lot quicker towards you (relative to how quick you can safely get off a track) than you'd think.

/many years ago I did railway work, the safety measures they have in place for track work make OSHA regulations look like a 3am hatchet throwing competition in a bar that's hosting four simultaneous bachelor nights, and still people get killed.
 
FarkingSmurf
1 hour ago  
They are sneaky if you're stupid.(NSFW Language)

Girl almost decapitated by sticking HEAD out of Train Window (REAL)
Youtube jxmefBMepUo
 
AbuHashish
1 hour ago  
Doesn't really fit but posting it anyway.

Headbangers ball
Youtube e_dpzVZMqLs
 
nytmare
1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


This is exactly the ignorance that gets people killed.

A train is not a herd of elephants galloping through the jungle.
 
Weatherkiss
1 hour ago  

talkertopc: They should really find a way to clearly mark the trails that trains use.


If only there were some way to track them.
 
cyberspacedout
57 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


Oh, he felt it all right - for a split second.

But seriously, most rails these days are continuously welded. You can't feel the constant rattling of trains rolling over track joints a mile away anymore.
 
abhorrent1
56 minutes ago  
How loud do you have to be blasting your headphones to not hear a train horn?
 
Karma Chameleon
54 minutes ago  
That's gotta be stressful for the train crew. I hope they are able to blow off some steam.
 
Russ1642
53 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


They're designed to handle freight trains running over them constantly. They're not the rickety kid's ride at the zoo. Everything about rail lines is designed for smoothness and efficiency.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage
49 minutes ago  
TFA: The pedestrian was issued a citation for trespassing on railroad right-of-way.

I hope they ticket the Darwin winners too.
 
ZMugg
47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How loud do you have to be blasting your headphones to not hear a train horn?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

You may be surprised how many of these signs are out there.
Here is a bunch more.
 
ChicagoKev
43 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


Headphones with a really good bass driver?


I recall a kid in my neighborhood was struck, killed walking on commuter rail tracks (shortcut home).    He went everywhere with his Walkman cranked up, probably wasn't suicide.

Even though the victim wasn't from my school, later that month we all had to watch an ancient "safety" film in the auditorium.
Southern Pacific Railroad 1950's - Dangerous Playground - Educational Safety Film
Youtube KdGgQgxu0qA
 
OlderGuy
42 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


Looks like the CSX engines here...200 tons per, and 4200 horses under the hood... usually in pairs.. I live a block away from the tracks. and they shake the house..   Amtrak doesn't.
 
LarrySouth
41 minutes ago  
A high proportion of Train Hits Pedestrian incidents are suicide. The headset/earpiece thing, and facing away from the train, is part of blocking out the imminent death...

/ Industrial Psychologists
// We saw a lotta transport operators
 
OlderGuy
38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: That's gotta be stressful for the train crew. I hope they are able to blow off some steam.


Nope.. just air.  Through the horn.
 
Archie Goodwin
34 minutes ago  
All tracks lead to Darwin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
32 minutes ago  
Linda Ronstadt - Poor Poor Pitiful Me
Youtube Cd2_LKoTYKw
 
MaelstromFL
31 minutes ago  

uncleacid: His headphones must go to eleven.


Most only go to ten...

/snark
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*chuckles in Cybertronian*
 
AstroJesus
24 minutes ago  
A-B-C-D-E-F-G-H- I got hit by a train ♭
In Kalamazoo ♫


/ a zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo
 
WTP 2
22 minutes ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comme​n​ts/1usm8b/top_gear_demonstrate_a_car_b​eing_hit_at_high/

no high vis jacket will get you everytime.


/trains are sneaky, one got me in 1980.
 
fehk
16 minutes ago  
Good to see Michigan taking some heat off Florida. Even with the lockdown i saw a car flipped over on the tracks in fort Lauderdale the other day
 
Polish Hussar
12 minutes ago  
If only he'd been an MST3K fan:

MST3K - Last Clear Chance
Youtube Naix-f6KSIg
 
Polish Hussar
9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comme​n​ts/1usm8b/top_gear_demonstrate_a_car_b​eing_hit_at_high/

no high vis jacket will get you everytime.


/trains are sneaky, one got me in 1980.


Now with extra embeddedness!

Car hit by train | Safety Message (HQ) | Top Gear | Series 9 | BBC
Youtube QpP7gMPzC78
 
Birnone
4 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: On the off chance you can't hear it, how do you not FEEL it coming?


If you already have something vibrating in your pants, as some do, then you won't feel the train coming.
 
