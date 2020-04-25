 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   What do you do when a doll company makes a copy of you and gives the doll your name? Subby would be flattered   (madison.com) divider line
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you did that with Louis Armstrong...he'd punch you in the face.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The same thing happened to me.  Damned if they didn't get it exact down to every last detail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
l
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The beard is spot on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's farking farked up.
She should be flattered and glad that they are trying to give girls positive role models.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was a "real" different kind of doll.
Would subby still be flattered if it was one of those?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image image 850x477]


We're done here.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened to me too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's more American than not paying people?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: What's more American than not paying people?


Shooting them
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Happened to me too.


Me too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a doll that looks nothing like her, but has the same dye in her hair and similar shoes. Good farking luck with that lawsuit!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nope, that ain't ethel....


/way back from cheech and chong.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still haven't received compensation for my likeness being used

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Doll??  They made a whole TV show about ME!

/I have more hair
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The ancillary stuff is all obviously her, and the fact that she's well known for this stuff. I get truly sick of billion-dollar companies saying, "You'll get exposure", while they get a few hundred thousand dollars and take a part of your image, making it outside your control. As they say, "You can die from exposure". They should both have asked her, and offered to pay a nominal fee, maybe ten grand, toward a charity or even to her personally before swiping her image and making it seem like she approved it.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They tried to do one of me but all they got right was the hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't afford the law talking guys, so ultraviolence it is.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JeffMD: It's a doll that looks nothing like her, but has the same dye in her hair and similar shoes. Good farking luck with that lawsuit!


And the name is Luciana, not Lucianne. Totally different!
 
blondambition
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 400x628]

Doll??  They made a whole TV show about ME!

/I have more hair


Wow, such a thing actually existed.
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blondambition: Wow, such a thing actually existed.


My wife said the same thing to me on our wedding night
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is a certain Farker who is following this thread closely.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this astronomer wants to devalue the doll & completely hose American Girl, she could start doing crazy porn under her real name, wearing only that purple streak in her hair and those bizarre shoes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: Trocadero: What's more American than not paying people?

Shooting them


Don't pay them, wait for them to riot and then have the cops shoot them.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"

[Fark user image image 275x183]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


thepoliticalinsider.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that's farking farked up.
She should be flattered and glad that they are trying to give girls positive role models.


Maybe they should have asked her first.

What if it wasnt an American Girl doll, but a sex doll?  Falls under the same logic behind trademark defense and the various Open Source licenses.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: If you did that with Louis Armstrong...he'd punch you in the face.


But what about Neil Armstrong? Would he serenade you with his trumpet?
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

optikeye: If you did that with Louis Armstrong...he'd punch you in the face.


Pretty sure you're thinking of Neil Aldrin
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JeffMD: It's a doll that looks nothing like her, but has the same dye in her hair and similar shoes. Good farking luck with that lawsuit!


And the same fist name, and references a major portion of the project she was working on at the time the doll was trademarked and initially sold.  She has a pretty good case.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: If this astronomer wants to devalue the doll & completely hose American Girl, she could start doing crazy porn under her real name, wearing only that purple streak in her hair and those bizarre shoes.


Every single thread about a woman some asshole has to chime in. "She should do porn!! Haw haw haw!!"

Just because you suck off hobos for change behind the 7-11 dumpster doesn't mean everybody is like that.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hachitori: Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"

[Fark user image image 275x183]

[i.imgflip.com image 620x413]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 218x231]

[thepoliticalinsider.com image 405x720]


That bleach has pretty interesting side effects
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"


You conservatives sure have an ear for what normal people find funny.  What a knee slapper. Har har har. Guffaw.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hachitori: Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"

[Fark user image image 275x183]

[i.imgflip.com image 620x413]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 218x231]

[thepoliticalinsider.com image 405x720]


Still can't get over the fact that your choice for President of the United States was Donald J Trump of Trump University and Trump Steaks, and that he actually won the election, and is now in charge of your health and well-being, huh.

I've never seen a person whinge so much about winning before.  You'd have probably been happier if he lost.

Congratulations on winning, the US's response to the pandemic and the soon coming Economic Depression is what you voted for.

Who says you cant be a sore winner.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Depends on how big a penis they give it. Anything under 10" I'm suing.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 445x500]

The beard is spot on.


Terrifying.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't make any money off my looks.  If someone can I wouldn't mind 5%.  2%?  Okay 1% and we can talk about it
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: I still haven't received compensation for my likeness being used

[i.pinimg.com image 600x799]


It's ok, bro.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hachitori: Geez.  I may have to rethink my plans for my "Hillary The Serial Killer from Arkansas" doll. She was going to  have a pull-string voice that says, "Wiped out, like with Bleachbit?"

[Fark user image image 275x183]

[i.imgflip.com image 620x413]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 218x231]

[thepoliticalinsider.com image 405x720]



So you're a supporter of this scum?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sithon: I thought it was a "real" different kind of doll.
Would subby still be flattered if it was one of those?


Maybe not, but I guess it all depends on who wants to buy it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: cretinbob: Yeah, that's farking farked up.
She should be flattered and glad that they are trying to give girls positive role models.

Maybe they should have asked her first.

What if it wasnt an American Girl doll, but a sex doll?  Falls under the same logic behind trademark defense and the various Open Source licenses.


Found Kwame's alt.
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The same thing happened to me.  Damned if they didn't get it exact down to every last detail.
[Fark user image image 145x300]l


Damn, you're smooth.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: I still haven't received compensation for my likeness being used

[i.pinimg.com image 600x799]


Neither have I.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ClicheRinpoche: optikeye: If you did that with Louis Armstrong...he'd punch you in the face.

Pretty sure you're thinking of Neil Aldrin


Cops come and try to snatch my crops
 
