(CNN) "No evidence shows that having coronavirus prevents a second infection".
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the WHO had to say this in response to some country's ingenious notion to issue a certificate of immunity to those who had survived the disease.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, I was told here several weeks ago that this most certainly could not happen, it was against the forces of nature............
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.


There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.


I read that too, but they weren't sure if it was a reinfection or a false negative. They have found people testing positive well after the 2 weeks they initially said it would take to clear the virus. We need a lot less speculation and a lot more real research.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.


So far it hasn't been like other Coronavirus' so speculation is useless. I'm going to listen to the epidemiologists and continue social distancing for the foreseeable future.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This About That: I think the WHO had to say this in response to some country's ingenious notion to issue a certificate of immunity to those who had survived the disease.


You mean like China and basically every country in the world talking about it?
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We don't need to test. We all already have it. It lies dormant in your system until you meet the criteria whether that come by diabetes and hypertension, or weight gain over time. "Asymptomatic" until you're not. And then your eyes get all funny looking and you try to bite other people.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.


But those aren't trusted either, they think more likely it was a test that falsely came back negative followed by a true positive.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is "we have not conclusively proved that having the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in your system makes you immune from getting it or getting it again, or confers some kind of protection."

I have not conclusively proven that my anti-tiger rock protects me from tiger attacks or confers some sort of protection from tigers, because while I have one, I haven't thrown it into the tiger enclosure at the zoo to see if they all run away in terror from the mighty powers of the rock, or tried to hit a tiger in the head with it to see if it kills tigers, or jumped into the tiger enclosure holding it to see if the tigers attack me.  Therefore, just because I got an anti-tiger rock at some point after my last trip to the zoo and I subsequently haven't seen a live tiger since, I have no evidence my rock has anti-tiger powers.

/Think I have this right.
//Correct me if I'm wrong
///Hasn't protected me from Tiger King memes, though I haven't watched the show.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kazan: cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.

But those aren't trusted either, they think more likely it was a test that falsely came back negative followed by a true positive.


Or the test picks up bits and pieces of virus but not the whole thing, because of the nature of PCR tests.

Just like I haven't seen info on how accurate the antibody tests are, particularly on both that they are detecting antibodies specific to COVID-19 and on overall results.

Your average home pregnancy test is supposed to be 99% accurate when used as directed.  The antibody and most of the other tests haven't been proven to be that accurate yet.

The lack of numbers and context for the numbers we are getting are problems.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.

I read that too, but they weren't sure if it was a reinfection or a false negative. They have found people testing positive well after the 2 weeks they initially said it would take to clear the virus. We need a lot less speculation and a lot more real research.


Yes. There is still a lot to learn.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: We don't need to test. We all already have it. It lies dormant in your system until you meet the criteria whether that come by diabetes and hypertension, or weight gain over time. "Asymptomatic" until you're not. And then your eyes get all funny looking and you try to bite other people.


lol no
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The evidence would be centuries of experience with viruses and vaccines. Immunity is the normal case. If WHO wants to spread fear they should have some evidence.

I heard an interview with an immunologist. He speculated that if the immune system doesn't do a good job with SARS 2 the virus would likely end up as just another strain of the common cold. Children would get it and not be seriously hurt. Most adults would have enough immune memory to reduce severity of infection.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: This is "we have not conclusively proved that having the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in your system makes you immune from getting it or getting it again, or confers some kind of protection."

I have not conclusively proven that my anti-tiger rock protects me from tiger attacks or confers some sort of protection from tigers, because while I have one, I haven't thrown it into the tiger enclosure at the zoo to see if they all run away in terror from the mighty powers of the rock, or tried to hit a tiger in the head with it to see if it kills tigers, or jumped into the tiger enclosure holding it to see if the tigers attack me.  Therefore, just because I got an anti-tiger rock at some point after my last trip to the zoo and I subsequently haven't seen a live tiger since, I have no evidence my rock has anti-tiger powers.

/Think I have this right.
//Correct me if I'm wrong
///Hasn't protected me from Tiger King memes, though I haven't watched the show.


I would like to buy your rock.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: We don't need to test. We all already have it. It lies dormant in your system until you meet the criteria whether that come by diabetes and hypertension, or weight gain over time. "Asymptomatic" until you're not. And then your eyes get all funny looking and you try to bite other people.


I think you're confusing COVID-19 with Amok. Common mistake.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RainDawg: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

So far it hasn't been like other Coronavirus' so speculation is useless. I'm going to listen to the epidemiologists and continue social distancing for the foreseeable future.


Say, young feller, would you like to be President?

/asking for a weary nation
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

null: This is "we have not conclusively proved that having the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in your system makes you immune from getting it or getting it again, or confers some kind of protection."

I have not conclusively proven that my anti-tiger rock protects me from tiger attacks or confers some sort of protection from tigers, because while I have one, I haven't thrown it into the tiger enclosure at the zoo to see if they all run away in terror from the mighty powers of the rock, or tried to hit a tiger in the head with it to see if it kills tigers, or jumped into the tiger enclosure holding it to see if the tigers attack me.  Therefore, just because I got an anti-tiger rock at some point after my last trip to the zoo and I subsequently haven't seen a live tiger since, I have no evidence my rock has anti-tiger powers.

/Think I have this right.
//Correct me if I'm wrong
///Hasn't protected me from Tiger King memes, though I haven't watched the show.


null, I wanna buy your rock.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.

I read that too, but they weren't sure if it was a reinfection or a false negative. They have found people testing positive well after the 2 weeks they initially said it would take to clear the virus. We need a lot less speculation and a lot more real research.


This, plus assuming it is low percentages can reinfect if we can get to point to herd level immunity it would be pretty irrelevant.
Lot of ifs though
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So don't bump into that guy coming in to the Hospital on your way out.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.


Do we know if they just tested positive, or did symptoms kick off again? And if symptoms, better than round one? Worse?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: We don't need to test. We all already have it. It lies dormant in your system until you meet the criteria whether that come by diabetes and hypertension, or weight gain over time. "Asymptomatic" until you're not. And then your eyes get all funny looking and you try to bite other people.


Does it get worse around the full moon?

/Arooooooooooo!
 
NukeEuropeNow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's no evidence that a newly discovered rat nurses it's young but that's what I'm going to assume until there is some reason to believe otherwise. These tests are literally tests for the antibodies that kill the disease. The only real question is whether that decays over months years or decades.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just wait until it comes out that the more times you are exposed to the virus, the more likely you are to die. That would start to explain why so many doctors and nurses are dying. First infection, you're asymptomatic. Second time, fever. Third time...?

Just like that doctor in Wuhan tried to warn us about...
 
way south
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you have no immunity to the virus then how did you recover from the virus?
Did it change its mind about drowning you in your own juices?

I'm tempted to think it's not reinfection so much as getting infected with something else or an outright misdiagnosis. It's possible there are multiple strains or a testing error.
Sounds a little too strange to be taken at face value.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are viruses where a person can be a carrier but not get sick themselves.
I'm all in on way to soon to know vetyz many things about COVID.
Im high risk - old, heart disease, high blood pressure, COPD. I'm coming to terms with the possibility that I may have to mostly stay in for the rest of my days, but of course would be delighted if we beat this somehow.

/ gird your loins
// who tf says that
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: We don't need to test. We all already have it. It lies dormant in your system until you meet the criteria whether that come by diabetes and hypertension, or weight gain over time. "Asymptomatic" until you're not. And then your eyes get all funny looking and you try to bite other people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.


So the reinfection cases in Wuhan, in the
Cruise ship, in NYC, and here in Michigan weren't a clue?  Shocked!  We've kinda guessed this for months.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the things I really like about Fark is the high percentage of comments that are thoughtful and on point. There are some exceptions, but the back and forth in the conversations are usually a legitimate discussion of the linked articles.

This article about the possibility of second infections could have generated Fox-level comments, but it didn't.

Refreshing.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Human extinction event, or is this gonna be the plot of that show Between and kids take over the planet?

/still need to watch it
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Just wait until it comes out that the more times you are exposed to the virus, the more likely you are to die. That would start to explain why so many doctors and nurses are dying. First infection, you're asymptomatic. Second time, fever. Third time...?

Just like that doctor in Wuhan tried to warn us about...


Speaking of just making shiat up. Or the fact that they were working in the beginning with little PPE on a unknown pathogen couldn't have anything to do with it.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

There are reports of reinfection, so, yeah.


The hot ticket is people who test negative believing that imparts immunity.  It doesn't.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We do know from animal testing that animals that have recovered from Covid 19 and have developed antibodies do not get sick again when they receive another dose of Covid 19.

There is zero evidence that humans are any different.

However, just as with vaccines in development, we'll find out what happens when the people who have developed antibodies go out in public.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aungen: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

So the reinfection cases in Wuhan, in the
Cruise ship, in NYC, and here in Michigan weren't a clue?  Shocked!  We've kinda guessed this for months.


Except that the test aren't all that accurate. Anywhere. You will have a lot of very surprised virologist if you can get the same strain again.
 
think_balance [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If reinfection is possible, does that imply that creating a vaccine will be more difficult?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Just wait until it comes out that the more times you are exposed to the virus, the more likely you are to die. That would start to explain why so many doctors and nurses are dying. First infection, you're asymptomatic. Second time, fever. Third time...?

Just like that doctor in Wuhan tried to warn us about...


The total viral load one is exposed to might figure in it too - we just don't have the data yet.
It's very difficult to imagine that Covid confers no immunity at all - else how would you get well from it?
But that immunity might not last very long, or be very strong.
We certainly can't assume that it confers lifelong immunity like rubella or rubeola.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NukeEuropeNow: There's no evidence that a newly discovered rat nurses it's young but that's what I'm going to assume until there is some reason to believe otherwise. These tests are literally tests for the antibodies that kill the disease. The only real question is whether that decays over months years or decades.


Of course antibodies break down over time.

However, your immune system has a whole class of white blood cells whose job is to remember pathogens they have been exposed to in the past so that your body can quickly start making the antibodies again for that pathogen.

Memory B cells can survive for decades and repeatedly generate an accelerated and robust antibody-mediated immune response in the case of re-infection
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

way south: If you have no immunity to the virus then how did you recover from the virus?
Did it change its mind about drowning you in your own juices?


How many times have you had the cold in your lifetime? How about the flu? Why do you have to get "booster shots" for tetanus?

Just because you fight off a virus or bacteria once doesn't mean you have permanent immunity. Generally speaking, immunity declines with time as the body isn't going to maintain a log of every single pathogen it ever comes across. With coronaviruses in particular, which have a penchant for 'tricking' the immune system, it's very unlikely that you'll build permanent resistance.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah this seems to be in response to the idea that once you get it, you can't be a carrier and can get some kind of "I'm not transmitting it" medal.

In countries like Korea where they do very heavy testing, there have been a small number of people who seem to be getting it a second time.  But its always been very, very mild.  So some small percentage of people might be able to re-transmit even after they got it once. But even the worst cases would be mild and the vast majority have been asymptomic.

So this matters a little bit (maybe) for the purposes of discussing herd immunity, but I don't think you're going to see COVID-19 killing people after it missed the first time in any kind of relevant numbers.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.


<Morgan Freeman Voice>
And that's where the thread should have ended, but Andy had some other thoughts on it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

not enough beer: aungen: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

So the reinfection cases in Wuhan, in the
Cruise ship, in NYC, and here in Michigan weren't a clue?  Shocked!  We've kinda guessed this for months.

Except that the test aren't all that accurate. Anywhere. You will have a lot of very surprised virologist if you can get the same strain again.


You'll have a lot of virologists not surprised at all if it hides like herpes virus and reinfects later.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: way south: If you have no immunity to the virus then how did you recover from the virus?
Did it change its mind about drowning you in your own juices?

How many times have you had the cold in your lifetime? How about the flu? Why do you have to get "booster shots" for tetanus?

Just because you fight off a virus or bacteria once doesn't mean you have permanent immunity. Generally speaking, immunity declines with time as the body isn't going to maintain a log of every single pathogen it ever comes across. With coronaviruses in particular, which have a penchant for 'tricking' the immune system, it's very unlikely that you'll build permanent resistance.


You get multiple colds because hundreds or viruses cause colds. The flu there are completely separate strains to it. That is you only need every five to ten years so yeah if we get five to ten years of immunity to this we would be ok.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: How many times have you had the cold in your lifetime?


There is a huge difference between viruses that mutate quickly and those that do not.

Covid 19 does not mutate quickly.  The cold and flu viruses do.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This virus really doesn't get it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: not enough beer: aungen: swaniefrmreddeer: There's no evidence that doesn't prevent a second infection either. It's just too soon to tell. If it's like other coronaviruses, there will probably be some level of immunity, but until they figure out exactly how much, then yes it's too early to give the recovered a pass from physical distancing.

So the reinfection cases in Wuhan, in the
Cruise ship, in NYC, and here in Michigan weren't a clue?  Shocked!  We've kinda guessed this for months.

Except that the test aren't all that accurate. Anywhere. You will have a lot of very surprised virologist if you can get the same strain again.

You'll have a lot of virologists not surprised at all if it hides like herpes virus and reinfects later.


Reactivation =/= reinfection.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This was the most disappointing news I have seen in awhile.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"No evidence of immunity" isn't the same as "evidence of no immunity".  It just means when asked the question, "Does getting the disease confer immunity from future infection?", they can only honestly answer "we don't know yet."
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

basemetal: Wait, I was told here several weeks ago that this most certainly could not happen, it was against the forces of nature............


I had a corona caused cold last year and I am now immune to the corona cold this year. Yea, no more colds ever.
 
