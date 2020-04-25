 Skip to content
(TMZ)   He might be dead. He might be alive. He's Schrödinger's dictator   (tmz.com) divider line
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is he alive, or is he a dead?
When he's waterboarding does he get wet?
Or does the water board him instead?
Nobody knows, Dictator man
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Is he alive, or is he a dead?
When he's waterboarding does he get wet?
Or does the water board him instead?
Nobody knows, Dictator man


Haaaas hee lost his mind?

Yes.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since the other one never was greened, this pic with the tiny hands is too priceless to not show again.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenebreux [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


It's not News. It's Fark.com.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus.  TMZ.

Also:

He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently ... it either wasn't done rapidly enough, or it was botched completely by the surgeon -- with some reports saying he had shaky hands.

Well, Mr. Surgeon, you may have done the world a huge favor, but I would not want to be in your position right now.  At all.

If you are lucky you will be looking down the barrel of a heavy artillery weapon and it will be quick.

Kinda have the feelin' it isn't going to be quick though.
 
pjabbott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So what method of execution are they going to use for the surgeon?
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So much for the adage "Only the good die young."

If his sister becomes the new Dear Leader, even NK will have a female leader before the US.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
just another piece of shiat the world will be better off for his death.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Puny god.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


There are several possible states of the same submission. The universe ultimately determines which headline goes green for the observing liter.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quarantine: Day 20

The Death Note works.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


Or how many submitters thought this was breaking news, even though we've had this thread live since early this morning.

Even so, it's still all rumor and speculation. For all we know, Kim is being a master troll again. Or he's been dead for a month. Or his body double is getting brought up to speed while the generals try to figure out to get rid of the sister. Or maybe we went to Disneyland.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The way this whole thing has played out in the media I'm certain he's dead and we've know for days but have been attempting to start a proxy war in order to destabilize their country.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Befuddled: So much for the adage "Only the good die young."

If his sister becomes the new Dear Leader, even NK will have a female leader before the US.


She won't. She may retain her status, but she will not be in charge
 
Tymast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump's tweet taking credit gor this will look great in his campaign ads
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


Because being first is better than being right.

I first saw it from a Hong Kong source, if it makes you feel better.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TMZ: For the world's breaking news.

/Won't believe a word of it until it's on the BBC.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kim Jong-undead.

If Trump doesn't spend the next several weeks pouting in bis bedroom re-reading the beautiful letters he was sent, it was never really true love but just a high school crush.
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Jesus. TMZ.


I know. My go-to source for foreign news, especially from murky parts of the world like NK, is Tiger Beat but I guess TMZ will have to do in this case.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un is a vegetable and a team of Chinese plastic surgeons are harvesting his face and hands for transplant.

In a few weeks, a noticeably taller and skinny Kim Jong Un shall be presented to the world and everyone will go on as they did when Dennis Rodman came back from North Korea with darker skin, a wider head and no knowledge of how to apply eyeshadow.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing of value may or may not have been lost.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
<--- FREE DICTATOR
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've always had a great relationship. Tremendous. A tremendous relationship and I wish him the best. But did you see his successor? That Kim Yo Jong. She's Kim's hot sister!  I met her at our sleepover ba.. SUMMIT.. I mean summit. I met her during the summit when I was there before hanging with my buddy Kim. She told me she likes me you know. Everybody's saying it. She likes me and she is HOT! I mean, Lysol face-injection hot!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pjabbott: So what method of execution are they going to use for the surgeon?


All of them
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: The way this whole thing has played out in the media I'm certain he's dead and we've know for days but have been attempting to start a proxy war in order to destabilize their country.


It's kind of like Steve Jobs: When they announce his death, it actually means he's been dead for awhile and they're timing the publicizing of the news so as to not cause a panic.

The fact that his younger sister was just promoted to incumbent is a good indication that regime change has already happened.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weekend At Kim's.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Well, Mr. Surgeon, you may have done the world a huge favor, but I would not want to be in your position right now.  At all.


I doubt he or his family have a care in the world.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Jesus.  TMZ.

Also:

He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently ... it either wasn't done rapidly enough, or it was botched completely by the surgeon -- with some reports saying he had shaky hands.

Well, Mr. Surgeon, you may have done the world a huge favor, but I would not want to be in your position right now.  At all.

If you are lucky you will be looking down the barrel of a heavy artillery weapon and it will be quick.

Kinda have the feelin' it isn't going to be quick though.


Fark user imageView Full Size

In North Korea, heart surgeon. Number one. Steady hand. One day, DPRK boss need new heart. I do operation. But mistake! DPRK boss die! DPRK very mad! I hide fishing boat, come to America. No English, no food, no money. Darryl give me job. Now I have house, American car and new woman. Darryl save life.

My big secret. I kill DPRK boss on purpose. I good surgeon. The best!
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.

Or how many submitters thought this was breaking news, even though we've had this thread live since early this morning.

Even so, it's still all rumor and speculation. For all we know, Kim is being a master troll again. Or he's been dead for a month. Or his body double is getting brought up to speed while the generals try to figure out to get rid of the sister. Or maybe we went to Disneyland.


We know he was alive April 11th.  And he's missed a couple of really big public events since then.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Glitchwerks: Jesus. TMZ.

I know. My go-to source for foreign news, especially from murky parts of the world like NK, is Tiger Beat but I guess TMZ will have to do in this case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure from the pixels.  But it might be confirmed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


It's accurate, reliable news. They break more things more often than the fake news media does. Kobe's wife found out about the helicopter crash from TMZ tweets before the sheriff's office had notified her.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TMZ is usually correct
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [media.tenor.com image 220x220]


These look like different humans to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If his sister becomes their new leader, Trump is going to be incredibly bummed as there won't be an evil despot's dick to suck.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pjabbott: So what method of execution are they going to use for the surgeon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.


======================================​==

Sadly, in the state of affairs we're in, TMZ is one of the best, quickest, and most accurate news sources out there.  Most of what they report no one on Earth cares about, but when it comes to the rare times when they actually report something of note, they're the best.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevecore: Not sure from the pixels.  But it might be confirmed

[Fark user image image 425x309]


The text basically says "Kim Jong Un dead," so huh, seems legit. Well.

/gets popcorn
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RonRon893: We've always had a great relationship. Tremendous. A tremendous relationship and I wish him the best. But did you see his successor? That Kim Yo Jong. She's Kim's hot sister!  I met her at our sleepover ba.. SUMMIT.. I mean summit. I met her during the summit when I was there before hanging with my buddy Kim. She told me she likes me you know. Everybody's saying it. She likes me and she is HOT! I mean, Lysol face-injection hot!
[Fark user image image 615x410]


She looks like the Baroness.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RonRon893: We've always had a great relationship. Tremendous. A tremendous relationship and I wish him the best. But did you see his successor? That Kim Yo Jong. She's Kim's hot sister!  I met her at our sleepover ba.. SUMMIT.. I mean summit. I met her during the summit when I was there before hanging with my buddy Kim. She told me she likes me you know. Everybody's saying it. She likes me and she is HOT! I mean, Lysol face-injection hot!
[Fark user image 615x410]


That is one funny looking person right there. More than most people, even.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kim might be on vacation.

A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country...
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: than the fake news media does.

andrewsimone.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Jesus.  TMZ.

Also:

He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently ... it either wasn't done rapidly enough, or it was botched completely by the surgeon -- with some reports saying he had shaky hands.

Well, Mr. Surgeon, you may have done the world a huge favor, but I would not want to be in your position right now.  At all.

If you are lucky you will be looking down the barrel of a heavy artillery weapon and it will be quick.

Kinda have the feelin' it isn't going to be quick though.


Pretty sure it's going to involve Frankie Toscani, a straight razor and a rite of circumcision that doesn't stop at the tip
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Befuddled: NK will have a female leader before the US.


Edith Wilson was fairly effective running the USA for about 18 months.
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Badmoodman: What's disturbing is how many Farkers apparently follow TMZ, considering how many duplicate submissions there are.

It's accurate, reliable news. They break more things more often than the fake news media does. Kobe's wife found out about the helicopter crash from TMZ tweets before the sheriff's office had notified her.


Actually, it has been circulating in multiple news sources. When I saw TMZ was running with it, well, shiat got a little more real, TBH.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: sirrerun: [media.tenor.com image 220x220]

These look like different humans to me.
[Fark user image image 220x220]
[Fark user image image 340x368]


They look like different species to me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RonRon893: We've always had a great relationship. Tremendous. A tremendous relationship and I wish him the best. But did you see his successor? That Kim Yo Jong. She's Kim's hot sister!  I met her at our sleepover ba.. SUMMIT.. I mean summit. I met her during the summit when I was there before hanging with my buddy Kim. She told me she likes me you know. Everybody's saying it. She likes me and she is HOT! I mean, Lysol face-injection hot!
[Fark user image 615x410]

That is one funny looking person right there. More than most people, even.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


"Go Bears."
 
