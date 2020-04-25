 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Apropos of nothing, there's a hurricane in the eastern Pacific right now. In April
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
Tropical depression subby. But yeah it's definitely weird.

You can see it the bottom right here:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms​=​continental-w_southconus-truecolor-200​-1-100-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefine​d
 
ZAZ
3 hours ago  
There is no hurricane in the eastern Pacific right now.
 
whither_apophis
3 hours ago  
"Tropical Depression: Down and Out in Wai'anae"
 
jbc
3 hours ago  
In this part of the country? Localized entirely within your kitchen?
 
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
It'll be a fish storm

nhc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
I think the eastern Pacific hurricane season starts earlier than the Atlantic season.
If only there were some type of network I could look up information like that on...

Oh wait, there is.

May 15 is the beginning. Of course, they can occur any time, that's just the likely time.

It's not rabbit season.
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
Really cool view here
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms​=​global-halfdiskwestnorth-truecolor-200​-1-100-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefine​d
 
Tchernobog
11 minutes ago  

No shiat it's not rabbit season.

It's duck season.
 
Ghost Roach
8 minutes ago  

holy fark is that cool to watch while drinking
 
strapp3r
8 minutes ago  
cool!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
7 minutes ago  
I think it's caused by HAARP.
 
SumoJeb
5 minutes ago  

I could watch that for hours
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 minute ago  
correct subby, it is nothing.  That's the most accurate headline in the history of Fark.
 
rka
1 minute ago  
Vaya Con Dios brah
 
SomeAmerican
1 minute ago  
Thunderstorms typically have a wind speed of 55 mph or less.  Tropical depressions have a wind speed of 38 mph or less.  So... basically not any more dangerous than a regular storm.

Really the only reason to care about a tropical depression is because it might turn into a tropical storm.  And the only reason to care about that is because it might become a cat 1 hurricane.  And the only reason to care about that is because it might become a cat 2.  And the only reason to care about that is that it might become a cat 3.

Until you get a cat 3 hurricane you aren't likely to see much real damage to structures.
 
Vtimlin
less than a minute ago  
It's that 5G stuff.
 
