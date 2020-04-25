 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Couple caught bringing large amount of meth from Arizona to Minnesota, but it's the WTF mugshot that's the real story here   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Faribault, Minnesota, Crime, Criminal law, Mississippi River, Minneapolis - Saint Paul, University of Minnesota, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Heroin  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
O_o
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, never sample your wares?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is actually made funnier by the contradiction.
I mean the guy in the left looks like a highschool history teacher...  And she looks exactly like you expect meth to look like.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NICE HAIR STYLE CHOICE
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the web site *is* "bring meth-e news"
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was obviously trying to blend in with the good people of Minnesota.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "W" would be "Meth", and the "F" would be "Her current state of awareness"
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We're bringing a large quantity of illegal drugs into the state. Look inconspicuous."

"Sure thing."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Britney levels of f*cked up. That's impressive.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bringmethenews.comView Full Size


"Somebody please end my misery. Look what I'm stuck with."  "I HAVE TRIED. YOU WON'T DIE."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird part is that her face is quite attractive.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aahhh woman, what the fark is the deal with your head?!!
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your clippers run out of juice, but you have a meth deal in 20 minutes.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help but feel incredibly sad for her.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transporting meth outof Arizona?  Has Phoenix and Mesa hit some sort of upper limit and their stash can't be sold there?  Weird.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not just an owner, she's s customer.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Pretty common with people that do that shiat.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?!
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: It is actually made funnier by the contradiction.
I mean the guy in the left looks like a highschool history teacher...  And she looks exactly like you expect meth to look like.


Yeah... like a high school teacher... sounds familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The distributor called them in. They were the sacrificial run. All the resources were spent tracking and capturing them and the cartel got several other loads delivered
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: I can't help but feel incredibly sad for her.


That looks like chemo. For all we know this is a real life Breaking Bad attempt.

But we should mock them.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, normal guy...WTF is up with that woman?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: 0z79: I can't help but feel incredibly sad for her.

That looks like chemo. For all we know this is a real life Breaking Bad attempt.

But we should mock them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.boingboing.netView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Transporting meth outof Arizona?  Has Phoenix and Mesa hit some sort of upper limit and their stash can't be sold there?  Weird.


low level drug dealers know a market they can make money and not piss off anyone.
 
spoony31
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Transporting meth outof Arizona?  Has Phoenix and Mesa hit some sort of upper limit and their stash can't be sold there?  Weird.


Cant tell if serious. If serious then you have absolutely no idea how drug dealing works.
 
skinink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tank Girl has really let herself go.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they're allowing mugshots in costumes now, I'm going to order this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

browneye: Aahhh woman, what the fark is the deal with your head?!!


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


in happier times...
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why that poor little girl prolly has the cancer! Y'all should be ashamed. Y'all need Jesus!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pennywise has fallen on hard times it looks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blastoh: It is actually made funnier by the contradiction.
I mean the guy in the left looks like a highschool history teacher...  And she looks exactly like you expect meth to look like.

Yeah... like a high school teacher... sounds familiar.

[Fark user image image 277x182]


Was gonna say, guy looks like a Breaking Bad wanna be, woman looks like a user that's just there for the road head.

/I've heard of meth dropping teeth, but hair?
//or was it part of a bad trip and she had to yank it out to get the bugs out
///and they ask me why I'm so anti-drugs
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Soon to be known as the Covid Coif.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: The weird part is that her face is quite attractive.


She has a kind face.
Large eyes.
But I really can't say more than that.

/and I'm no studman
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Al Franken got away clean, probably won't even bail the girl out.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blastoh: It is actually made funnier by the contradiction.
I mean the guy in the left looks like a highschool history teacher...  And she looks exactly like you expect meth to look like.

Yeah... like a high school teacher... sounds familiar.

[Fark user image image 277x182]

Was gonna say, guy looks like a Breaking Bad wanna be, woman looks like a user that's just there for the road head.

/I've heard of meth dropping teeth, but hair?
//or was it part of a bad trip and she had to yank it out to get the bugs out
///and they ask me why I'm so anti-drugs


Meth heads tend to pull their hair a lot. Usually eyebrows.

Or it could be meth plus Pica.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is that you Sis?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mmmm_Hogfat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF is that thing on top of Ellen Degeneres's head? I'm guessing it's something she killed.
 
Mukster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Again?!
[i.insider.com image 553x415]


First thing I thought of. Thanks!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

H31N0US: 0z79: I can't help but feel incredibly sad for her.

That looks like chemo. For all we know this is a real life Breaking Bad attempt.

But we should mock them.


Man, if this was the result of chemo, she should just shave it all off, not go for the 'mauled by string trimmer' look.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe she injected too many Lysols.
 
rightClick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just a solid argument in gun right karen's favor to open the hair salons.
 
