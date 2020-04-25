 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Nice try PETA, would you like a large or small order of fries with that whopper, mate?   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Amusing, Zoonosis, Influenza, Swine influenza, Veggie Burger King, Henipavirus, dicey financial future, Burger King locations, Pandemic  
posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 6:03 PM



52 Comments
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat a bag of vegan friendly dicks.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry  PETA, even Aussies don't take you seriously.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would imply what Burger King serves now is meat.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline of TFA almost caused me to need a new keyboard and to get another beer. Are they now going to ask KFC and Red Lobster to go vegan? Good luck with that PETA assholes.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STFU peta.

Everyone knows that the ultimate meatfree fastfood sandwich was perfected in the McRib.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone copyrighted Vega King as a restaurant name yet?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

my hero
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back fries cooked in beef tallow like McDonald's used to do, when they actually tasted good.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE


They are asking a company well-known for asking "Where's the beef?" to go vegan. This is not going to happen, bankruptcy or not.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know...it probably wouldn't taste worse.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any business in the world that responds to a shrunken client base by willfully, deliberately shrinking that client base even further, deserves to go bankrupt.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]
my hero


That guy on the right looks really hungry, and seems to be seriously questioning how strong his convictions are.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Bring back fries cooked in beef tallow like McDonald's used to do, when they actually tasted good.


And make sure to invite PETA to come try them. Just don't tell them about what the fries were fried in until *after* they eat some of them (yes, I am as much of an asshole towards PETA as they are to us omnivores).
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tech has finally reached the point where full-vegetarian diets are reasonably possible, consist of actual food more than really obviously artificial supplements and processed concentrates (they still consist of those things, they're just better at presenting it) and don't run a risk of farking up your health dramatically if you lose track of managing the diet.  And they're reasonably cheap.

Vegan... not so much, really.  Vegan diets are sort of where vegetarian diets were 80 or 90 years ago.  You can avoid dying reasonably easily, but staying healthy requires a lot of effort and control on your part, screwing up on your nutrition and suffering some sort of major issue is a constant danger exacerbated by a lot of non viable vegan products hitting the market to fill the fantasies of Vegans who demand the impossible, and it's pretty farking expensive.

That last one is why you're not going to see fast food switching over anytime soon.  It takes very little in escalated costs to make fast food's business model non-viable.

// There, I saved any actual moral judgement of vegans for the slashy and kept the post neutral this time.  Though, for the record, I do morally judge y'all.  I'm generally pro-environment so any group advocating for the extinction of a bunch of species and mankind intentionally divorcing itself from its basic, efficient pre-existing relationship with nature so we can farking bulldoze everything without worrying about it is inherently a bad person... and if they don't realize that's what they're advocating they're an inherently bad person and also a moron.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
suburger king.

not-a-burger king

aburger king

purger king

shrub king
 
Abox
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: "Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE

They are asking a company well-known for asking "Where's the beef?" to go vegan. This is not going to happen, bankruptcy or not.


Wasn't that Wendy's
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Tech has finally reached the point where full-vegetarian diets are reasonably possible, consist of actual food more than really obviously artificial supplements and processed concentrates (they still consist of those things, they're just better at presenting it) and don't run a risk of farking up your health dramatically if you lose track of managing the diet.  And they're reasonably cheap.

Vegan... not so much, really.  Vegan diets are sort of where vegetarian diets were 80 or 90 years ago.  You can avoid dying reasonably easily, but staying healthy requires a lot of effort and control on your part, screwing up on your nutrition and suffering some sort of major issue is a constant danger exacerbated by a lot of non viable vegan products hitting the market to fill the fantasies of Vegans who demand the impossible, and it's pretty farking expensive.

That last one is why you're not going to see fast food switching over anytime soon.  It takes very little in escalated costs to make fast food's business model non-viable.

// There, I saved any actual moral judgement of vegans for the slashy and kept the post neutral this time.  Though, for the record, I do morally judge y'all.  I'm generally pro-environment so any group advocating for the extinction of a bunch of species and mankind intentionally divorcing itself from its basic, efficient pre-existing relationship with nature so we can farking bulldoze everything without worrying about it is inherently a bad person... and if they don't realize that's what they're advocating they're an inherently bad person and also a moron.


The Impossible Whopper would be vegan if it were cooked on a clean grill and it's the fastest launching product in the history of Burger King. It's nutritionally very similar to a beef Whopper, tastes good, and has an appealing mouth feel. However dispute brisk sales it's not enough to base a chain on, not even close.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Oh noes, this would be "impossible" to implement!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I imagine most of the hilljacks who actually eat fast food wouldn't be able to tell the difference anyways.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This would imply what Burger King serves now is meat.


That's why I go to Arby's!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I go to Taco Bell for something else...
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abox: ClavellBCMI: thorpe: "Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE

They are asking a company well-known for asking "Where's the beef?" to go vegan. This is not going to happen, bankruptcy or not.

Wasn't that Wendy's


My bad, been drinking away the day after working all week making sure Chase bank branches had PPE and hand sanitizer to try to keep their employees from ending up on ventilators.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

soupafi: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]
my hero


the person holding the "animals aren't ours to use" needs to put in a little bible time. the Lord gave mankind domain over the animals to do as they see fit. animals were created to sustain us and help us in our labors. some of them even ride small motorcycles but purchasing a ticket is required.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: "Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE

They are asking a company well-known for asking "Where's the beef?" to go vegan. This is not going to happen, bankruptcy or not.


You're probably right. They'll probably take the smart approach of going with what bankrupted them after they emerge from bankruptcy.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Screw going vegan.

Go soylent.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: My bad, been drinking away the day after working all week making sure Chase bank branches had PPE and hand sanitizer to try to keep their employees from ending up on ventilators.


If you've been doing that all week then you deserve all the drinks you want.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Karma Chameleon: This would imply what Burger King serves now is meat.

That's why I go to Arby's!

[Fark user image 310x163]

/I go to Taco Bell for something else...


Same here. Got an Arby's about 10 minutes walking time away from me.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: "Group suggest change of business model for failing business in receivership."
Fox: OUTRAGE

They are asking a company well-known for asking "Where's the beef?" to go vegan. This is not going to happen, bankruptcy or not.


"Where's the Beef" was Wendy's  - not Burger King.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tofu King?
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they could not convince the town of Fishkill, NY to change its name there is pretty much no chance Burger King would financially shoot themselves in the foot by going all vegan!

https://hudsonvalleycountry.com/did-y​o​u-know-peta-wanted-fishkill-to-change-​its-name/
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: ClavellBCMI: My bad, been drinking away the day after working all week making sure Chase bank branches had PPE and hand sanitizer to try to keep their employees from ending up on ventilators.

If you've been doing that all week then you deserve all the drinks you want.


Been doing that for the last month, actually. Our company handles distribution of in-branch posters and regulatory notices for Chase bank, so, since we already had the info on where the branches were and we sent stuff to them every day anyhow, we got tapped to distribute PPE and hand sanitizer to their branches. Our company *was* going to reduce staffing to the absolute minimum, but then Chase bank had us start sending them PPE and hand sanitizer, so that plan went right out the window and I suddenly got declared a "critical" employee, since my usual task was pulling stuff from the warehouse to send to the Chase bank branches. In the last month, I have seen more face masks, nitrile gloves, and hand sanitizer than I ever want to see again for the rest of my life.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Faux meat:  It's good for the environment and okay for you.  Maybe.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Karma Chameleon: This would imply what Burger King serves now is meat.

That's why I go to Arby's!

[Fark user image image 310x163]

/I go to Taco Bell for something else...


To blow out the Arby's!

/amarite
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the Nyerere of full disclosure, PETA is dumb and a scam and Vegan is dumb.  It's just dumb.  but I would wonder how a vegetarian fast food joint would do.  BK is not taking down McDs anywhere.  I don't know how they fare against Wendy's, Sonic or what ever else is out there in kangarooland. But it would make them stand out.  They could try for a healthy fast food shop.  It would be interesting.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's your chance to put your money where your mouth is, PETA. Purchase the holding company for pennies on the dollar and convert Burger King NZ to vegan.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is their way of breaking it to you that the burgers have been vegan for years.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In terms of organizations damaging and undermining their own causes, PETA is second only to the NRA.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

webron: In the Nyerere of full disclosure, PETA is dumb and a scam and Vegan is dumb.  It's just dumb.  but I would wonder how a vegetarian fast food joint would do.  BK is not taking down McDs anywhere.  I don't know how they fare against Wendy's, Sonic or what ever else is out there in kangarooland. But it would make them stand out.  They could try for a healthy fast food shop.  It would be interesting.


"Things I don't like are dumb", say dumb people.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Been doing that for the last month, actually. Our company handles distribution of in-branch posters and regulatory notices for Chase bank, so, since we already had the info on where the branches were and we sent stuff to them every day anyhow, we got tapped to distribute PPE and hand sanitizer to their branches. Our company *was* going to reduce staffing to the absolute minimum, but then Chase bank had us start sending them PPE and hand sanitizer, so that plan went right out the window and I suddenly got declared a "critical" employee, since my usual task was pulling stuff from the warehouse to send to the Chase bank branches. In the last month, I have seen more face masks, nitrile gloves, and hand sanitizer than I ever want to see again for the rest of my life.


You'll never know if, who, or where, but there's a decent chance you helped save someone's life. Thanks, seriously.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

webron: I would wonder how a vegetarian fast food joint would do.


Native Foods does pretty good trade as a fully vegan joint. I go there every time I'm in Chicago, but I'm pretty sure it's a chain that started out west somewhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Burger King was called "Hungry Jack's" down there. Or is that just in Australia, and NZ is fine to use Burger King?
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You all think this is funny but that's because you only use 10% of your brains because the other 90 is filled with curds and whey.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good on you, PETA, you're going to buy the chain in NZ, save all those jobs and reopen it as a vegan restau-...

Wait, you're not buying it?

You're just asking a failed business where people have undoubtedly lost huge amounts of money and thousands are losing jobs to reopen and sell the things you like?

Who's going to farking pay for it, PETA? Obviously not Burger King or their parent company.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This would imply what Burger King serves now is meat.


Well, it originally came out of an animal, so there's that.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

webron: In the Nyerere of full disclosure, PETA is dumb and a scam and Vegan is dumb.  It's just dumb.  but I would wonder how a vegetarian fast food joint would do.  BK is not taking down McDs anywhere.  I don't know how they fare against Wendy's, Sonic or what ever else is out there in kangarooland. But it would make them stand out.  They could try for a healthy fast food shop.  It would be interesting.


Vegetarians tend not to be obsessed with absolutism, so I would wager the increased customers would be outweighed by those who would like most of the same stuff but also a grilled chicken breast on a salad.

That said, my POV comes from the suburbs, where density and traffic just don't support that much niche.

As am omnivore I welcome any additional vegetarian options that are tasty. But most aren't hot and pack pretty easy in a lunch. Hot dishes often easily microwave.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One more into the PeTA file.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Impossible Burger is actually not bad.  I've ordered it for lenten meals.  But I like it even more with added bacon, just to be quirky and make the order-taker smile.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Tech has finally reached the point where full-vegetarian diets are reasonably possible, consist of actual food more than really obviously artificial supplements and processed concentrates (they still consist of those things, they're just better at presenting it) and don't run a risk of farking up your health dramatically if you lose track of managing the diet.  And they're reasonably cheap.

Vegan... not so much, really.  Vegan diets are sort of where vegetarian diets were 80 or 90 years ago.  You can avoid dying reasonably easily, but staying healthy requires a lot of effort and control on your part, screwing up on your nutrition and suffering some sort of major issue is a constant danger exacerbated by a lot of non viable vegan products hitting the market to fill the fantasies of Vegans who demand the impossible, and it's pretty farking expensive.

That last one is why you're not going to see fast food switching over anytime soon.  It takes very little in escalated costs to make fast food's business model non-viable.

// There, I saved any actual moral judgement of vegans for the slashy and kept the post neutral this time.  Though, for the record, I do morally judge y'all.  I'm generally pro-environment so any group advocating for the extinction of a bunch of species and mankind intentionally divorcing itself from its basic, efficient pre-existing relationship with nature so we can farking bulldoze everything without worrying about it is inherently a bad person... and if they don't realize that's what they're advocating they're an inherently bad person and also a moron.


No species we eat goes extinct. Humanity valuing you for your products/companionship/cool factor is a golden ticket for your species' survival.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Good on you, PETA, you're going to buy the chain in NZ, save all those jobs and reopen it as a vegan restau-...

Wait, you're not buying it?

You're just asking a failed business where people have undoubtedly lost huge amounts of money and thousands are losing jobs to reopen and sell the things you like?

Who's going to farking pay for it, PETA? Obviously not Burger King or their parent company.


Well, if they were actually serious, they could get a license, and buy one or two of the locations after BK sells them off during liquidation, and actually open a real vegan fast food place.

But, that would mean their accountants would have to believe the projected fianances without laughing their asses off.
 
