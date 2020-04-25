 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   While everyone is distracted by COVID-19, China is revoking Hong Kong's autonomy   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
27
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were autonomous?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
of course they are
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saw this coming last December. Unfortunately I made a joke about it. Then again they haven't stood a chance since the UK left. It was bound to happen.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: Saw this coming last December. Unfortunately I made a joke about it. Then again they haven't stood a chance since the UK left. It was bound to happen.


I saw this coming in 1997 when Britain handed HK back.

It's a shame that Britain didn't hand it back to Taiwan.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
China said, "Hey our touch worked on Kim Jong Un, let's try it on HK."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hong Kong has the second largest group of Canadians living abroad (Las Angeles has the largest). This is a big deal to us, since those Canadians still vote in our elections, and freely fly back and forth to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Hong Kong is a major place for Canadians with advanced degrees to teach, so it is also a big deal for our knowledge economy. (And that explains part of the autonomy that Hong Kong has enjoyed since the UK left - unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has been far more interested in college level courses about literature, art, history, film studies, and humanities in general).

Too bad we can't do anything to help, now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hong Kong has the second largest group of Canadians living abroad (Las Angeles has the largest). This is a big deal to us, since those Canadians still vote in our elections, and freely fly back and forth to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Hong Kong is a major place for Canadians with advanced degrees to teach, so it is also a big deal for our knowledge economy. (And that explains part of the autonomy that Hong Kong has enjoyed since the UK left - unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has been far more interested in college level courses about literature, art, history, film studies, and humanities in general).

Too bad we can't do anything to help, now.


They don't have oil
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hong Kong has the second largest group of Canadians living abroad (Las Angeles has the largest). This is a big deal to us, since those Canadians still vote in our elections, and freely fly back and forth to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Hong Kong is a major place for Canadians with advanced degrees to teach, so it is also a big deal for our knowledge economy. (And that explains part of the autonomy that Hong Kong has enjoyed since the UK left - unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has been far more interested in college level courses about literature, art, history, film studies, and humanities in general).

Too bad we can't do anything to help, now.


They got some free brain power out of you.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FryShocked.jpg

/I would actually be surprised if they don't keep as is while seeing how far they can manipulate the "democracy"
//would be a great Petri dish for them to test things before using on other democracies
///maybe just became too much of a headache
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Saw this coming last December. Unfortunately I made a joke about it. Then again they haven't stood a chance since the UK left. It was bound to happen.


They were not exactly autonomous then
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that they didn't send the Army in during the worst of the crisis.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Straight Outta Hate:

The British occupation and their genocide in the mainland isn't talked about here.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hong Kong has the second largest group of Canadians living abroad (Las Angeles has the largest). This is a big deal to us, since those Canadians still vote in our elections, and freely fly back and forth to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Hong Kong is a major place for Canadians with advanced degrees to teach, so it is also a big deal for our knowledge economy. (And that explains part of the autonomy that Hong Kong has enjoyed since the UK left - unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has been far more interested in college level courses about literature, art, history, film studies, and humanities in general).

Too bad we can't do anything to help, now.


Give every hong konger who hates the commie government asylum in Canada. Ban all pro-commie dictatorship mainland chinese from coming. Seize all chinese assets in canada.

China needs to be dealt with like the dictatorship they are. STOP ENABLING THEM FFS.
 
way south
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Saw this coming last December. Unfortunately I made a joke about it. Then again they haven't stood a chance since the UK left. It was bound to happen.


They've had protests going in Hong Kong from months prior.
Taking back control was China's goal long before December. International pressure and the value of Hong Kong as a semi independent territory stayed their hand.
Now the press is blind to China and the pandemic has spun hk's output to nothing.

/the outbreak made things convenient.
/extremely convenient.
 
camaroash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark China.
 
DVD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
China Uncensored catalog - they've got quite a bit on Hong Kong, but you'd have to sort through the catalog.  It'd paint the picture we're seeing now, however.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was never right that the UK owned it anyway.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

H31N0US: They were autonomous?


You're fooling yourself. They're living under a dictatorship.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

H31N0US: They were autonomous?


Well, if you remove the conspicuous quote marks...
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Saw this coming last December. Unfortunately I made a joke about it. Then again they haven't stood a chance since the UK left. It was bound to happen.


I saw this coming on July 1, 1997. I am just shocked it took China this long.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

camaroash: fark China.


This.  Their government is an evil oligarchy. They suppress truth, murder and jail their own citizens because of their faith, run over kids with tanks who dare to ask for some tid-bit of democracy.  They severely censor books, the media, the internet etc...  They lied and are lying and will continue to lie about the viruses that emanate from their country. They lie about every  aspect of their abysmal human rights record.  They make outrageous land claims waaaaay off their coastline in the china sea and manufacture islands to put military bases on.

If called on any of this by another government or the UN or SEATO or whatever they whine at the top of their lungs to "stay out of our internal affairs - they are none of your business...."

But I'm a racist for typing the above.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

camaroash: fark China.


That wouldn't be very profitable for Apple or Walmart.
Stop pretending we still have the soul we sold a long time ago.
It's way too late to start acting all indignant like an old whore.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: camaroash: fark China.

But I'm a racist for typing the above.

A culture is not a race. A government is not a race. No one is above criticism. Except jews.


A culture is not a race. A government is not a race. No one is above criticism.  Except jews.

#sarcasm
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was the protests in Hong Kong that made them release the virus in the first place. That's why they were all wearing those masks. If anyone knows what the Chinese are like, it's the Hongkongians.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: camaroash: fark China.

This.  Their government is an evil oligarchy. They suppress truth, murder and jail their own citizens because of their faith, run over kids with tanks who dare to ask for some tid-bit of democracy.  They severely censor books, the media, the internet etc...  They lied and are lying and will continue to lie about the viruses that emanate from their country. They lie about every  aspect of their abysmal human rights record.  They make outrageous land claims waaaaay off their coastline in the china sea and manufacture islands to put military bases on.

If called on any of this by another government or the UN or SEATO or whatever they whine at the top of their lungs to "stay out of our internal affairs - they are none of your business...."

But I'm a racist for typing the above.


You're a racist if you equate all Chinese people to the gov't.  Some people do, and they should rightly be called out.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A look at the future in Hong Kong:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cnocnanrionnag: camaroash: fark China.

This.  Their government is an evil oligarchy. They suppress truth, murder and jail their own citizens because of their faith, run over kids with tanks who dare to ask for some tid-bit of democracy.  They severely censor books, the media, the internet etc...  They lied and are lying and will continue to lie about the viruses that emanate from their country. They lie about every  aspect of their abysmal human rights record.  They make outrageous land claims waaaaay off their coastline in the china sea and manufacture islands to put military bases on.

If called on any of this by another government or the UN or SEATO or whatever they whine at the top of their lungs to "stay out of our internal affairs - they are none of your business...."

But I'm a racist for typing the above.


If you think that's bad, there's this America place you should check out...

Nobody's stopping you from going all Rambo Kai-shek on their ass either.  We will wait here for you.
 
