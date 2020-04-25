 Skip to content
(CBC)   "The plumage don't enter into it"   (cbc.ca) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Done in one
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

H31N0US: Done in one


Hell, we were done in the headline. HOTY candidate right there
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's legal precedent, and then there's Monty Python.

Now that's a lede that knows what it's up against.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Right, stop that!
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i don't understand why peopIe want pet birds, especiaIIy those who cIip their wings

seems to invoIve Trumpian-IeveIs of seIfishness and Iack of empathy
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

seelorq: i don't understand why peopIe want pet birds, especiaIIy those who cIip their wings

seems to invoIve Trumpian-IeveIs of seIfishness and Iack of empathy


Many smaller parrot species make excellent pets, especially for people who are allergic to the usual more furred variety.
 
Knockers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's certainly uncontaminated by cheese
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

seelorq: i don't understand why peopIe want pet birds,


So we can feed them the tropical fish we keep in a watery cage next to them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: H31N0US: Done in one

Hell, we were done in the headline. HOTY candidate right there


We were done in the first line of the article, before a headline was even submitted.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 736x960]

Right, stop that!


ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: seelorq: i don't understand why peopIe want pet birds, especiaIIy those who cIip their wings

seems to invoIve Trumpian-IeveIs of seIfishness and Iack of empathy

Many smaller parrot species make excellent pets, especially for people who are allergic to the usual more furred variety.


What a furred bird may look like.
 
