(NBC News)   Covid-19 has globally killed 200,000 people and it only took 4 months unlike that slacker influenza that takes a whole year to get near those numbers   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Europe, World Health Organization, World War II, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pandemic, Bill Gates, United States, global coronavirus death toll  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that is with mass closings and lockdowns.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
200 000 = 200 000, it's just like a flu
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.wake up sheeple
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
iTs ThE sAmE

::eats paste::
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


::stands in the middle of the street::

"As long as I die from getting hit by a car rather than a truck, it's all good!"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?


User name checks out.

COVID-19 is not influenza. It is a severe respiratory condition like SARS that is much more contagious and dangerous than the flu.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kubo:"As long as I die from getting hit by a car rather than a truck, it's all good!"

No.  If you got hit by a car and killed, that's very sad.
If you got hit by a truck and your carcass exploded like a vest bomb, -maiming, crippling and wrecking the lives of hundreds of other Americans as well, that's much, much sadder

/Not saying your corpse is to blame for all the misery, but carnage is carnage
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems


So, old people are expendable?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


Jobs will come back, dead people won't.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


Hey we're in season 1.  You have to compare season 1 of that flu, too.

Numbers a bit more comparable? Should that worry you more?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I swear people like to compare Descent 1 and Doom 2. But it's like ... clearly you don't know gaming.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: I swear people like to compare Descent 1 and Doom 2. But it's like ... clearly you don't know gaming.


Well, only one of those is the highest form of patriotic.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


Cool, guess what?

A) Even though I'm not in that age range, I  HAVE PEOPLE ICARE ABOUT PEOPLE IN THAT AGE RANGE.

B) Even if I didn't have people in that age range I cared about, I still care about contributing to the deaths of other folks via being a vector.

C) Guess what? Mass illness of workers, even if it doesn't result in deaths, ALSO farks up the economy!

D) A good chunk of people that don't die still walk away with pretty serious damage to lungs and/or other organs.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm totally stealing "pre-exiting health problems".
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The question we should be asking is who has enough money to hire enough crisis actors to fake 200,000 deaths? Could it be Soros? I'm just asking questions.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's probably done now.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Target met, guess it's time to end the lockdowns.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Yeah, but it's probably done now.


Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Target met, guess it's time to end the lockdowns.


Knowing the COVID's weakness, I sent wave after wave of my men until it reached its limit and shut down.
 
hawcian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?


Pretty sure the title is referring to our familiar yearly influenza, not the Spanish Flu. That one echoed around the world for three years, infected over a third of the population, and killed tens of millions of people (possibly close to a solid hundred million, although that's the high end of estimates). It's also considered the poster child of how not to deal with pandemic situations, so comparing it favorably to our current crisis is a little strange.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


Yeah the first spanish flu wave was just like this... only old people died. Then came the second wave where 95% of deaths were 20-35 years old. But keep farking that chicken.
 
AgentKGB [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of my online friends got it. He said "You know what heartburn feels like? This is like that but lungburn".
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hawcian: Il Douchey: Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?

Pretty sure the title is referring to our familiar yearly influenza, not the Spanish Flu. That one echoed around the world for three years, infected over a third of the population, and killed tens of millions of people (possibly close to a solid hundred million, although that's the high end of estimates). It's also considered the poster child of how not to deal with pandemic situations, so comparing it favorably to our current crisis is a little strange.


Il Douchey is "a little strange".
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And subby, if you really think only 200 000 people died from covid19, youre in for a shock.

Probably 100 000 died in China alone.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Yeah, but it's probably done now.


So I sent wave after wave of my own citizens at the coronavirus, until it hit it's pre-set kill limit.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: born_yesterday: Target met, guess it's time to end the lockdowns.

Knowing the COVID's weakness, I sent wave after wave of my men until it reached its limit and shut down.


you son of a-

(tiny fist)
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

So, old people are expendable?


From what I've read on fark, if they live in the South and vote differently than they should, then the answer is "Yes".
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's just like the flu!

zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples

Jobs will come back, dead people won't.


children are expendable they're not yet fully human and they live much much longer
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kubo: iTs ThE sAmE

::eats paste::


:: drinks bleach ::
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

So, old people are expendable?


children are expendable they're not yet fully human and they live much much longer

sorry about that
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?


Probably the best thing about the conservative take on Covid-19 is how much it lays bare the supreme selfishness of the mindset. All these people talking about how tough and fearless and healthy they are, not a single one of them ever takes into account the fact that they'll be passing the disease on to other people - people who might not be as hale and hearty as they are.

I have not heard one single conservative - not a single, solitary one, out of all the millions in this country - even consider the possibility that while they themselves might face minimal risk, they could get someone killed to do so. Not. One.

Do they keep forgetting? Do people tell them and it just slips their mind? Or are they really that malevolent? "I'm safe; I don't care who else dies - even if I could prevent it."
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Il Douchey: Of course Covid-19 has a much more globally mobile and connected population with six billion more people to work with.

/They didn't kill the American economy to fight influenza.  It passed and what followed was the roaring 20's
//You think what we're doing now is setting up another roaring decade when this passes?

Probably the best thing about the conservative take on Covid-19 is how much it lays bare the supreme selfishness of the mindset. All these people talking about how tough and fearless and healthy they are, not a single one of them ever takes into account the fact that they'll be passing the disease on to other people - people who might not be as hale and hearty as they are.

I have not heard one single conservative - not a single, solitary one, out of all the millions in this country - even consider the possibility that while they themselves might face minimal risk, they could get someone killed to do so. Not. One.

Do they keep forgetting? Do people tell them and it just slips their mind? Or are they really that malevolent? "I'm safe; I don't care who else dies - even if I could prevent it."


The thing is, they THINK they are safe.

It's possible for healthy people to die from COVID-19. That has happened. It's also possible for healthy people to get it and have permanent damage.

A friend of mine in Minnesota got it. He's a marathon runner. He never needed to be ventilated, but his doctor is already telling him that he won't be running any marathons for a long time, possibly never, because his lung damage is so extensive.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish the disease was deadlier so all the OPEN UP EVERYTHING SO I CAN GET A HAIRCUT would farking die.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems


So how do we prevent pre existing health conditions or turning 65? Asking for a friend.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


I normally try not to respond to your bullsh*t, but are you serious?  We're four months into this nightmare worldwide and America is barely two months into this. America about to hit 1 million infected and we've passed 50,000 deaths (that we know of).
Do you really want to start making comparisons to unrelated illnesses before we know the full extent of this disease?  Four to six weeks ago, Fox News was whining that we barely had 100 deaths. Now look where we are.
/why did I respond?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


Yes, however I've been told they're exactly the same and we can expect 50 million deaths or something.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

So, old people are expendable?


They have lived their life.   Now they are just taking up space

/windows seat
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples


So we get to have Death Panels after all!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
200,000 dead? Pfft! That's not bad at all. It's like a mild flu!

*gets coronoavirus*

I never thought the COVID leopard would eat MY face!!!  =(
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: Il Douchey: Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

So, old people are expendable?


It's completely normal for old people to die.  Im not sure when old people forgot this.

Boomers haven't accepted they will eventually die though and are happy to risk everyone else in the their attempts to extend their miserable lives as long as they can.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: I wish the disease was deadlier so all the OPEN UP EVERYTHING SO I CAN GET A HAIRCUT would farking die.


I just want to tell people like that: If you care that much about cutting your hair or getting a tattoo, then do it yourself at home.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: And that is with mass closings and lockdowns.


Or the limited harm achieved in China through enforced quarantine of an epicenter with work stoppage accorded by risk assessed essential workers to prevent hoarding and panic incremental release and support by those self-securing through advisory quarantine.

But when I described these policies at the beginning of February to Farkers, I was accused of being a bot and mocked for the use of complex and compound sentence structures and many of my posts disappeared from Fark's servers.

Because Reading Is Fundamental in America, until McGruff ate your homework.

Lockdown isn't a word used by academics in the policy study of penalogy, yet its binary character served the media's narcolepsy as an executive branch promulgated solutions prone to snafus and delays for 60+ days, effecting a do-nothing imperative dictated by machine-learning models of herd immunity sourced from England's intelligence services. That's effected with an E, not an A.

The "miracle" of Covfefe as expressed by a functionally illiterate and innumerate son of a slum lord who was interpreting a summary of projected time to population rebound.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BadReligion: Il Douchey: The 1918 Influenza was especially deadly to children five and under and adults 20-40

Nearly 50% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 75 years old
Nearly 75% of Covid-19 fatalities are at least 65 years old
Nearly all Covid-19 fatalities had pre exiting health problems

/So far, for every Covid-19 death in America, roughly six hundred Americans have lost their jobs
//This ain't apples to apples

Jobs will come back, dead people won't.


Not according to the Ayn Rand fanatics and the red state rubes they've deceived with 40 years of propaganda. As I understand it, jobs evaporate and never come back, good Christians go to heaven anyway, and Communism is forever. I feel like trying to understand the right is like putting together a story from random papers and wrappers I find on the ground.

I'm under 40 and I don't think I would chance inoculation just because some statistics say I'll probably be OK. A lot of younger people who got over it face an uncertain future. If it actually takes hold, this bug basically turns your lungs into concrete and that doesn't sound like something that goes away quickly.
 
