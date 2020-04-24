 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Westport police chief has toys taken away after world learns about spy drone plan   (reason.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, Westport Police Department, drone tech, sure people, Drone music, Facebook post, Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 3:43 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have never heard anything good about that Westport. Worst part is when they shut down everything before the MA one did, everyone in the MA one was sharing the CT one's information. Like idiots.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, they still have tanks and military grade tacticool.
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heart rate?

Exactly how is a drone monitoring heart rate?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, it could be shut down, which means it wasn't an all encompassing tool of tyranny, but rather a tool to protect smart people from stupid people. The horror.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing Picard was there to save the day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Wow, it could be shut down, which means it wasn't an all encompassing tool of tyranny, but rather a tool to protect smart people from stupid people. The horror.


Found the police chief's alt.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Detection Drones
Youtube mGymFD-423U
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you are out in public you have no right to privacy.

For example, you are walking down the street smoking a blunt. Cop sees you. You CAN'T claim 'B-b-but my right to privacy!' when you are shot full of holes because you are black. Offer stands in Westport,  Alabama, Florida and Texass.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scanman61: Heart rate?

Exactly how is a drone monitoring heart rate?


Well, our drones will hover over you and send back loads of possibly incorrect information to non-health experts. This may increase your heart rate, so you better stop stressing out about this.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Wow, it could be shut down, which means it wasn't an all encompassing tool of tyranny, but rather a tool to protect smart people from stupid people. The horror.


That that might have been the intention doesn't make it an intelligent implementation of the intention.
This was a really bad idea, on a lot of levels.  You know how often the Trump administration will try to do something that sounds good on paper, but turns out to be a catastrophic cluster-fark because Donnie is a f**king idiot who wrecks everything he attempts?
This was like that. This is what happens when a complete dumbass tried to "Protect smart people from stupid people".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: When you are out in public you have no right to privacy.

For example, you are walking down the street smoking a blunt. Cop sees you. You CAN'T claim 'B-b-but my right to privacy!' when you are shot full of holes because you are black. Offer stands in Westport,  Alabama, Florida and Texass.


If a drone can measure my heart rate, could it also find a foetus and say I am pregnant, because of it's heart rate? Which would be weird because I am a dude, but all the more reason I don't want my privacy invaded. Explaining how I got pregnant to my girlfriend would be awkward as heck, let alone explaining to her why the police know I am pregnant from their predator drone that was designed to launch hellfire missiles. This is an argument I just don't want to have.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.