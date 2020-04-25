 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meet a real American hero   (cnn.com)
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC "The Purge of the stupid" continues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try libzzz. She ain't got no gun, tacticool, or merican flag or, most importantly, jesus. Can't be a patriot!!!11!!

HAHAHAHA MAGAWAGAKAGA!!!11!!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be about Trump
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she will probably not even think twice about taking care of those idiots when they show up at her hospital sick.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone notice all these pro-plague protestors look too old to even have jobs?
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: I thought it was going to be about Trump


That would be "zero".
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Nice try libzzz. She ain't got no gun, tacticool, or merican flag or, most importantly, jesus. Can't be a patriot!!!11!!

HAHAHAHA MAGAWAGAKAGA!!!11!!


Don't you mean Confederate flag?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is badass. When they're building statues to commemorate the COVID-19 crisis, this could be a design.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Anyone notice all these pro-plague protestors look too old to even have jobs?


But they need to get their hair dyed blue and hang out with the ladies at church passing judgment on someone that messed up.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: neongoats: Anyone notice all these pro-plague protestors look too old to even have jobs?

But they need to get their hair dyed blue and hang out with the ladies at church passing judgment on someone that messed up.


That flag hat motherfarker hasn't held a job in a decade at least. He just wants other people to die for his stock portfolio.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
One of many I could post:

Bud Light - Real American Heroes - Mr. Bumper Sticker Writer
Youtube p28esasA9KU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bud Light - Real American Heroes - Mr. Footlong Hot Dog Inv
Youtube qVsmXlN5tYs
 
otiosa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ok so I read the article, and why is it dusty in here? These nurses and health care professionals are giving everything up, including their families, to take care of people that are dying in front of them, and a55hats like these protesters and politicians continue to spit in their face. I want to believe in the America that the nurse represents. That's TRUE America.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shouldn't these out-of-work rugged individuals be out pulling their bootstraps and entrepreneur-ing?  They should see this as an opportunity to become their own boss.  They can become one of the revered job creators.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like the fist of an angry god, after a shower of course.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: Anyone notice all these pro-plague protestors look too old to even have jobs?


Not all, no. But go on blaming the Boomers for everything. The 1% snicker at you from their secure mansions.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

groppet: And she will probably not even think twice about taking care of those idiots when they show up at her hospital sick.


Yeah, actually she would, but she'd do it anyways because she's not a self centered asshole who doesn't like being inconvenienced, in other words, an adult.
 
quizzical
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These idiots are just ensuring the lock down orders will stay in effect longer.   Once again, reasonable people are being screwed by the selfish idiots who want to cut the line and yell at the manager.
 
quizzical
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Shouldn't these out-of-work rugged individuals be out pulling their bootstraps and entrepreneur-ing?  They should see this as an opportunity to become their own boss.  They can become one of the revered job creators.


They can go get jobs as grocery clerks if they want to get out of the house and see people everyday.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: JFC "The Purge of the stupid" continues.

[Fark user image 850x457]


I was just going to post that image.  These idiots trying to talk science to actual nurses is hilarious.

Also, what is the point of the "USA" chant here?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blondambition: phrawgh: Nice try libzzz. She ain't got no gun, tacticool, or merican flag or, most importantly, jesus. Can't be a patriot!!!11!!

HAHAHAHA MAGAWAGAKAGA!!!11!!

Don't you mean Confederate flag?


Only if there are no Third Reich designs available.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

otiosa: Ok so I read the article, and why is it dusty in here? These nurses and health care professionals are giving everything up, including their families, to take care of people that are dying in front of them, and a55hats like these protesters and politicians continue to spit in their face. I want to believe in the America that the nurse represents. That's TRUE America.


I counter that the TRUE America is the protestors.  They are the worst of us.  You know the saying that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link?  These protestors are our weakest link.  We are only as strong as them.  They are showing us what The United States truly is.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bingethinker: neongoats: Anyone notice all these pro-plague protestors look too old to even have jobs?

Not all, no. But go on blaming the Boomers for everything. The 1% snicker at you from their secure mansions.


Did boomer even appear in my post asswipe? I was commenting on the "already jobless, jobs don't matter to them" - ness of the protestors.

I guess we know who the insecure boomer in the thread is. You should binge think on how not to read shiat that isn't there into shiat people say.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Joey Scarbury - Believe it or Not
Youtube 4q1Z7u6c0mQ
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So we're at the hero worship stage now?  9/11.  Never forget.

/we have
//and learned nothing
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interrupting a peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly is only a hero to CNN and the Liberal Left.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cubs300: otiosa: Ok so I read the article, and why is it dusty in here? These nurses and health care professionals are giving everything up, including their families, to take care of people that are dying in front of them, and a55hats like these protesters and politicians continue to spit in their face. I want to believe in the America that the nurse represents. That's TRUE America.

I counter that the TRUE America is the protestors.  They are the worst of us.  You know the saying that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link?  These protestors are our weakest link.  We are only as strong as them.  They are showing us what The United States truly is.


Heath Ledger? is that you?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ifky: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x272]


beat me to it

RN* Jo is there!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of such is the Kingdom Queendom of Heaven.

The meek shall inherit the Earth when the fools and bullies are done with ruining it.

Don't be a passive victim or an active and aggressive executioner. Be a Doctor, be a Healer. -- Albert Camus, The Plague
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Though someone had blundered.
 
payattention
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A reminder for everyone who goes near one of these 'protests'... nice, clear images and video please. We really, really, really need to remember who these nuts are. And, when the oligarchal regime is removed in January, we really, really, really, really, really need to remember who these nuts are.

/assuming they survive their lunacy
//Of course, some will just due to good health and luck and will deny it was ever a real thing
///those people should be taken to Brother Island with the virus, and allow it to run rampant, and see how they fare...
////I swear Hammurabi had it right...
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Interrupting a peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly is only a hero to CNN and the Liberal Left.


With all that is going on in the word today, your primary concern was to be an internet troll.  Please reconsider your life choices.
 
CrackHeadMatt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Interrupting a peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly is only a hero to CNN and the Liberal Left.


Good Troll sir, Good Troll.   Out of raw curiosity and boredom I decided to go and check out the protest.  it was anything but peaceful.  So many angry people who are obviously upset to be stuck at home because it reminds them that they haven't seen their genitals in some time.,,,,,, it was a bunch of angry fat old farkers.  The protest would have been a ideal target for a Borat skit.
As far as peaceful?  They forced their way into a office building, made it to the elevator lobby but couldn't get anywhere because they shut down the elevators and they were all too fat for the stairs.

Good for the nurses who are on the front line while these fat farks who are at high risk of death to this go about and be asses.  I hope they get it, I hope they die alone.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can stand a real live at risk human being right in front of them, and they still revert to grunting sounds and pretending it's all make believe.
 
jefferator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Interrupting a peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly is only a hero to CNN and the Liberal Left.


That was sarcasm right?  If not - you one stupid mother fk er......Brain damaged.

btw HER right was also constitutionally protected - and yet you have a problem with it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hope she likes death threats and covid truth eye showing up at her doorstep to scream in her face.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. And fending off never ending vigilantes.
 
otiosa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cubs300: otiosa: Ok so I read the article, and why is it dusty in here? These nurses and health care professionals are giving everything up, including their families, to take care of people that are dying in front of them, and a55hats like these protesters and politicians continue to spit in their face. I want to believe in the America that the nurse represents. That's TRUE America.

I counter that the TRUE America is the protestors.  They are the worst of us.  You know the saying that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link?  These protestors are our weakest link.  We are only as strong as them.  They are showing us what The United States truly is.


If that's what you want to believe, then I am not one to say otherwise. But how are we going to rebuild this nation when we are constantly letting the worst among us define it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sometimes I just want to sit back and watch them burn.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
brantgoose: Though someone had blundered. done goofed
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So we're at the hero worship stage now?  9/11.  Never forget.

/we have
//and learned nothing


recognization =/= worship
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Interrupting a peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly is only a hero to CNN and the Liberal Left.


There, there snowflake. Unclench your sphincter. The nasty nurse won't hurt you.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

otiosa: That's TRUE America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 299x157]
Sometimes I just want to sit back and watch them burn.


I love how she says that but also wearing a hazmat suit and mask just in case.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buravirgil: otiosa: That's TRUE America.

[Fark user image 550x442]


Antarctica has entered the chat.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After hearing about Ward's tweet, Leander said if given the opportunity she would walk her through the ICU at her hospital to the bedside of some of her coronavirus patients to see firsthand the impacts of the virus.
"I wish she could be in my shoes for a day, I'd have her put on a pair of scrubs and walk with me," Leander said.

former Arizona state Sen. Dr. Kelli Ward

Presuming she's not a medical doctor? The head of the hospital should invite her to tour their facility. Where there are no fake healthcare workers and there are real patients.

Hell, I'd say give the protesters tours of the hospitals. Let them walk through and see the real patients and the real healthcare workers, then they can walk out, and proclaim it's all a hoax that they saw firsthand. Problem is, they won't be quarantined and not only will they and their loved ones get sick because of their stupidity, they'll spread it to others in the community.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quizzical: fzumrk: Shouldn't these out-of-work rugged individuals be out pulling their bootstraps and entrepreneur-ing?  They should see this as an opportunity to become their own boss.  They can become one of the revered job creators.

They can go get jobs as grocery clerks if they want to get out of the house and see people everyday.


Yeah, but they'd put the other grocery workers at risk.
 
