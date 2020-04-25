 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meanwhile, in Southern California it's already too hot to go to the beach   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: Scary, Orange County, California, Ventura County, California, Los Angeles County, California, public beaches, Southern California, Police, public beach parking lots, Los Angeles county  
•       •       •

1741 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 12:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's going to be 100 F in las Vegas next week. In April...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was in the 40s outside my place last night, global warming is fake.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! 85 degrees? The horror!!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be really nice here, about 70 here in our mountain ghost town...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for OmarionLizzo
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
safest place you be in the beach. the sun and heat make the virus go away. the prethident told me so
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.


I still scrape ice off my car in the morning.  April has been colder than January was.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: fredbox: A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.

I still scrape ice off my car in the morning.  April has been colder than January was.


That's certainly been the case in northern Ohio. Some form of snow or sleet most days last week.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: safest place you be in the beach. the sun and heat make the virus go away. the prethident told me so


It's like a miracle. Or as the Mexicans say: mira culo.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no! 85 degrees? The horror!!


You laugh, but it's going to play havoc on the plant and animal life if they are expecting 60's or 70's where you are at this time of year.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They get heat advisories for mid 90s?  How cute.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Mister Peejay: fredbox: A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.

I still scrape ice off my car in the morning.  April has been colder than January was.

That's certainly been the case in northern Ohio. Some form of snow or sleet most days last week.


Yes.  At least they aren't salting the roads, so when the weather is nice enough to get my heaterless summer car out of the garage, I can be sure that there is none of that naty magnesium chloride or whatever they use embedded in the roads.

Although last week when the rain turned to sleet overnight and the roads were covered in black ice was "fun".  I have Blizzaks on my car, and accidental four wheel burnouts and full ABS slides through intersections happened.  Good thing the roads are empty, I wouldn't have been able to have ANY fun otherwise!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
San Diego County eases restrictions on ocean access, mandates face coverings:

San Diego County officials Friday announced that restrictions limiting ocean access will be lifted, paving the way for cities across the region to reopen beaches as soon as Monday.

Baste in your own juices at home a couple more days, San Diego.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's Pacific Beach yesterday afternoon.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Saiga410: They get heat advisories for mid 90s?  How cute.


Hey, an inch of rain here and we start building arks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast it's been colder than normal, it's gonna stay colder than normal, and it might snow Sunday night in some places. Wanna trade?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Mr. and Mrs Hamilton were telling me about California. You can swim in the morning and then, in the afternoon, you can drive up into the mountains and ski."

"Must be rather tiring."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With heat approaching and everyone staying indoors my next question would be: How's the power grid looking?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Orange County. Trump Country. You know, morons.

/ And wow are they arsehole morons.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF is going on? In LA it's highs in the low 90s, in SD the high will be 80 -- BIG EFFIN WOO!
I grew up in CA and we'd get 100+ degree weather a few days every Summer and the Beaches would be open, everything would be open without so much as a peep

Have we really become a nation of such freaked out pussies that a little bit of weather now sends us into a panic?
It seems so

Hell, anyone see the article last week about American Children are facing an epidemic of feebleness?
The far-left PC fascists are every bit of a threat to our Nation as the MAGAts are
 
skinink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Phew, that kind of heat should kill the virus and now I won't have to drink fish tank cleaner, inject chlorine, stick a uv light in my lungs, bathe in orange juice, give myself a zinc enema and eat a bucket of Jim Bakker's miracle potato soup.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ca you believe SoCal is in the low 90s? 

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no! 85 degrees? The horror!!


Did your mom tell you you were "special" when you were growing up?  Just curious.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Orange County. Trump Country. You know, morons.

/ And wow are they arsehole morons.


No, these aren't the morons. They are the Nazis. Actual effing Nazis

The are the ones that are spinning the pro-Anarchy crap on FOX and OAN convincing the MAGAts that "Liberty" means it's every man, woman and child for themselves, so they, the Fascist Elite can have an easier time taking over, by convincing the morons that the Anti-Fa and the Liberals who want to give them an education, health care and affordable housing that are the real enemy, and not the elite who've been working for decades to them debt slaves

It's the age old ruse of "divide and conquer", a populist message of anarchy, while Team Fascism pulls a coup that will end very badly for the populist morons supporting them
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whole lot of "plural of anecdote IS data" armchair scientists here.
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: Have we really become a nation of such freaked out pussies that a little bit of weather now sends us into a panic?


Yes
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well can you guys send some warmth to Ontario.
This 0 - 8°C max weather is bullshiat.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: safest place you be in the beach. the sun and heat make the virus go away. the prethident told me so


You just have to rip your chest open and expose your insides.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snotnose: rcain: Have we really become a nation of such freaked out pussies that a little bit of weather now sends us into a panic?

Yes


Technically, a tornado is a little bit of weather.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 425x318]
Here's Pacific Beach yesterday afternoon.


I can't wait to go fishing again, the bite is going to be INSANE.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: some_beer_drinker: safest place you be in the beach. the sun and heat make the virus go away. the prethident told me so

You just have to rip your chest open and expose your insides.


Nah, Just lay in the right position and it goes up your butt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Whole lot of "plural of anecdote IS data" armchair scientists here.


My anecdotes are more like FARK, WHERE IS SUMMER ALREADY (angry face)
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: With heat approaching and everyone staying indoors my next question would be: How's the power grid looking?


LOL Where I live They're gonna turn the power off during the hot, dry days like they did last year.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x478]


That's effin' brilliant.  Yours?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We hit 103F yesterday in south Texas.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


One of the lesser known sequels to "Honey, I Shrank the Kids" ("Honey, I Shrank the Kids Do Spring Break")
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, the weather went to sleet and rain the day my new bike got delivered.  I SO want to go riding.

/it's a '97 Schwinn Homegrown XTR, almost 100% original and in good shape
/drooled over these when I was a teenager and didn't have $3800 for a new bike
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: some_beer_drinker: safest place you be in the beach. the sun and heat make the virus go away. the prethident told me so

You just have to rip your chest open and expose your insides.

Nah, Just lay in the right position and it goes up your butt.

[Fark user image 421x280]


You'd have to expose yourself until you sunburn for that to have any health effect, a-holes!
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: 89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 425x318]
Here's Pacific Beach yesterday afternoon.

I can't wait to go fishing again, the bite is going to be INSANE.


What are you fishing for?  I only brought down my fly poles, but have a friend locally who has a boat to take out for the open ocean.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fredbox: A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.


Yeah, I've been in SoCal 30-some years now, and this one has the makings of a summer with one heat wave after another.

Usually we go thru a phase of very nice weather in the spring, that has me saying aloud "If the rest of the summer is like this, I'll be very happy."  Sometimes, I even get my wish.

This spring, we've gone right past that "very nice weather" straight into summer heat.  I'm predicting a summer with temps all over the place, including Santa Ana heat waves and Mexican monsoon thunderstorms.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Orange County. Trump Country. You know, morons.

/ And wow are they arsehole morons.


OC is blue latelly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why does God hate beaches?

Here's a thought. Global warming and climate change has been going on all along but pollution (NOx and SOx) have masked it in some areas. With the sudden giant drop in air pollution due to the global Coronavirus experiment, some of the ways climate are changing (the beginning of another Great Drought in the South West, for example) have been unmasked. Meanwhile, the lack of pollution is allowing us to see clearly now that the smog is gone, which in the North East means colder summers, even as Antarctica and the Arctic experience extraordinary melting, even in the high plateaux of East Antartica where it has been cooler and more snowy due to altitude, not just latitude.

We are about to have a real lesson in global climate, just like when the US imposed no-fly rules over the whole United States except for wealthy Saudis and cousins of Bin Laden, who flew their private jets home in the three days following 9/11.

In other words, the leadership is still the same stupid corrupt schmucks, but the air is clearer and you can see what they have been hiding more clearly. Look, on a clear day, I can see General Motors and General Flynn!
 
DVD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's this confusion factor about more snow on a warming world.  It's a temporary thing.  You have more water vapor in the atmosphere because of the warmer temperature, but it isn't going to come down evenly.

A colder pulse is pushed through a section and you'll get more moisture coming down.  If it's still below freezing, then snow mountains over the unfortunate area.  If not, lots more flooding in that one area.

The snow is temporary, however, as the warming continues, it later brings the temperature range all the way above freezing.  But by then, things on the ground have become much, much worse for humans.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no! 85 degrees? The horror!!


This. Only CNN would hype 85 degree temps as a heat wave.
 
skinink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: skinink: [Fark user image 850x478]

That's effin' brilliant.  Yours?


Yep. People complaining about safety over self interests reminded me of Jaws. And I don't want to see that little Kintner boy laid out on an ER guerney!

As a follow-up, I just saw this article: "Column: 'You knew and now my boy is dead.' Trump is as craven as the mayor in 'Jaws'"
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: fredbox: A friend of mine near the Salton Sea has already seen 105 degrees. This summer is going to be interesting.

Yeah, I've been in SoCal 30-some years now, and this one has the makings of a summer with one heat wave after another.

Usually we go thru a phase of very nice weather in the spring, that has me saying aloud "If the rest of the summer is like this, I'll be very happy."  Sometimes, I even get my wish.

This spring, we've gone right past that "very nice weather" straight into summer heat.  I'm predicting a summer with temps all over the place, including Santa Ana heat waves and Mexican monsoon thunderstorms.


Totally not the same climate, but in MD a few years ago we went pretty much straight from it being in the 50's-low 60's to like 85< in a week and just climbed through the rest of the summer.  We had zero spring and it was crazy.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.