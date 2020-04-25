 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chattanooga Pulse)   Live in the South? Think your state is re-opening too soon? Unsure what to do? How about a thoughtful analysis of the situation from the heart of the "too soon zone"   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Anxiety, Meantime, 2007 singles, better shape, COVID-19 virus, government officials, medical centers, best case scenario  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 11:24 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering almost 2000 people have died since yesterday in the US we might be jumping the gun a little bit. No make that a lot.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But how points gas the stock market gone up per corpse?

///Please someone! Won't someone think of the rich people!
 
B0redd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the only thing you can do when your tested is to isolate and we are all isolating what is the point of a test unless there is a cure?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Considering almost 2000 people have died since yesterday in the US we might be jumping the gun a little bit. No make that a lot.


I went through SeaTac airport yesterday. It was fairly busy, and  maybe 1/3 had masks. No screening of any kind. People coughing.

I guess we're gonna see what happens when it gets loose proper.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've started calling them the canary states.
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This, michigander law maker is showing his solidarity with the southern states

Michigan senator explains wearing questionable mask believed to be Confederate flag
Youtube pzMuO83f5ok
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FEMA will be handing these out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if this "reopen now" movement is actually a Deep State conspiracy to get red state Republicans to die off faster.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TOO SOON, EXECUTUS!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw a bar patio filled up yesterday here in Georgia.  I guess we'll find out soon. It'll take a few weeks with such a long incubation period to see the results. I'll be staying at home.  Being a nerd has finally paid off.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only you have regular, reliable testing available. There is literately nothing to measure success or failure against aside from death right now.

It really is farking nuts right now.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

invictus2: This, michigander law maker is showing his solidarity with the southern states

[YouTube video: Michigan senator explains wearing questionable mask believed to be Confederate flag]


Is that a child's mask, or is his read really the shape of a canned ham?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: capt_sensible: Considering almost 2000 people have died since yesterday in the US we might be jumping the gun a little bit. No make that a lot.

I went through SeaTac airport yesterday. It was fairly busy, and  maybe 1/3 had masks. No screening of any kind. People coughing.

I guess we're gonna see what happens when it gets loose proper.


The sad part about that is people that did nothing as far as prevention like gloves, mask, sanitizer, distancing and basically did nothing different.  If they don't get sick and live through this just fine by pure luck.  They'll believe this was all hype and not a big deal in anyway.  So after this is over the rest of have to live with those idiots.  For years we'll have to litsen to how it was BS because they weren't affected at all.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

invictus2: This, michigander law maker is showing his solidarity with the southern states

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pzMuO83f​5ok?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


the confederation of wearing confederate flags is NOT going to be happy about this.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

invictus2: This, michigander law maker is showing his solidarity with the southern states

[YouTube video: Michigan senator explains wearing questionable mask believed to be Confederate flag]


Old white men are garbage.  A temporary ban on electing old white men to any office would do a world of good.  Let's try 10 years and see how it goes.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From TFA: "The first thing to remember is that none of these measures were ever meant to stop the spread of the virus. Despite what some of those in media and government may have led you to believe, it was only meant to slow down the spread of the virus to keep our health system from getting overloaded."

I'm amazed by how many people I know still don't understand this. Of course, I'm also amazed that people still think we're going to have sporting events, concerts, conventions and such again this year.
 
TelemonianAjax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the rush to reopen I think the question of who will be patronizing these businesses is the more important question.

My wife is WFH through May. Even when she is back in her office I will be keeping the kids home. I wont be going to restaurants or gatherings. I wont go to the mall or shopping center. I wont have my monthly cookouts around the pool. My kids wont be going to their grandparents for the weekend. They can force people off unemployment and businesses to go under and sell at a loss, but they cant make people go back to shopping as a leisure activity.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.