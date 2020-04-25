 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Reopening has begun, and may the odds be ever in your favor   (nytimes.com) divider line
84
    More: Obvious, United States, basic needs, Unemployment, American Enterprise Institute report, Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, White House, younger adults, Government  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Apr 2020 at 11:02 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the first annual Charles Darwin memorial extinction has begun.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be a disaster, and we all know it.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see a memorial for all the brave souls who died so that fatass Fox News viewers can get back to gorging themselves on shiat food at Golden Corral

/never eat at a place named after a location where animals shiat
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spread of Covid-19 Cases Per Capita (Per 100k People) Across US Counties

Fark user imageView Full Size


Topos Covid-19 Compiler
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happens now?  We continue at this pace for a couple weeks and then everything gets much worse when cases explode.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next we form a national labor union and go on strike until we get leadership that's able to solve problems.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What happens next?

A lot of people will get sick and die. Economy still fails because people are terrified of spending. Stock market goes up. Trump gets re-elected because voting out a (Republican) President during such trying times would be so foolish, dewncha know.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA Headline: "No one knows what happens next."

I have a pretty good guess.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a great headline.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This is going to be a disaster, and we all know it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why contain it? Let it spill over into the schools and churches. Let the bodies pile up in the streets. In the end, they'll beg us to save them."
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My state GA has started the process.  I'm still sheltering in place.  No way in Hell I'm going in a crowded restaurant or any other place.  Just the grocery store when I can't get delivery.  Too many f*cking dumbasses around these parts.  Don't want to catch the dumbassvirus.
 
The Irrumator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.


There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: What happens next?

A lot of people will get sick and die. Economy still fails because people are terrified of spending. Stock market goes up. Trump gets re-elected because voting out a (Republican) President during such trying times would be so foolish, dewncha know.


He's not just the president anymore. He's the God-Emperor. One part messiah, one part flawless leader.

/ never have I cheered more for Horus.

// I was there when Horus killed the Emperor
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
boxingwithnormal.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Next we form a national labor union and go on strike until we get leadership that's able to solve problems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMulligan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kubo: FTFA Headline: "No one knows what happens next."

I have a pretty good guess.


He fixes the cable?
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Make
America
Guinea pigs
Again
 
RasIanI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.

There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?


Medical science disagrees with you. A lot. You think that you are being rational and pragmatic. You are anything but.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A bunch of dead Trump supporters is a small price to pay to prove that this is too soon.

I wouldn't even put a value on them TBH.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Spread of Covid-19 Cases Per Capita (Per 100k People) Across US Counties

[Fark user image 850x561] [View Full Size image _x_]

Topos Covid-19 Compiler


Oh my - Arizona's not looking good at all.
Has anyone told Desert Plague Rat about this?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Can't wait to see a memorial for all the brave souls who died so that fatass Fox News viewers can get back to gorging themselves on shiat food at Golden Corral

/never eat at a place named after a location where animals shiat


It would be nice if it turns out that asymptomatic transmission was far above what we thought and it blows through quickly, but then England just had its most weekly deaths since NHS record keeping began so... probably not.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This article was originally entitled "Fatality Filled Carnival Of Failure" but the editor made a few changes to brighten mood.
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark  that noise... I did 39 years as an "essential" worker on nights, holidays, significant family events, and terrible conditions. fortunately I retired January 31 and only leave my house for food and fabric to make (and deliver) donated masks. I've taught on the side for a decade at a local CC, but shifted to only online a couple years ago.

I'll stay hunkered down while the "patriot" class go out and prove themselves wrong, thank you very much.

My advice is listen to the experts, stay safe, and avoid maga-ites if at all possible.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They can say their open as much as they want.  The unemployment rate is 23%. A lot of those folks are going to have to look for new jobs because a lot of the old ones are permanently gone.
That is a lot of people who aren't going to put money into the economy.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: What happens now?  We continue at this pace for a couple weeks and then everything gets much worse when cases explode.


Pretty much.

For a couple of weeks Jim-Bob gets to go back to treating like crap the employees dumb enough and desperate enough to come back to work, except for the "admin" with big boobs (fifteen years younger and 50 pounds lighter than his wife) he bangs in his office every day.

Then the second wave will hit and Jim-Bob's shambolic hunting supply store will shut down again, this time probably for good.

Jim-Bob will blame China.
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This article was originally entitled "Fatality Filled Carnival Of Failure" but the editor made a few changes to brighten mood.


How about "Fatality Filled Failure Festival"? That way it's all F words....
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Colorado is doing it well.  Some places are opening Monday, with each city able to set their own restrictions...and I need a haircut. ;)
 
someonelse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm morbidly curious what happens in Georgia. Nationally, a clear majority is opposed to opening thing up now. You can say you're open all you want, but you can't force people to go to restaurants, bars, movies, etc. You can force people to go to work, until their employers lay them off due to lack of business. Then you've got unemployed people with no Covid assistance incoming, because their state is "open." Add a new wave of disease spread to that, and it sounds like a recipe for economic disaster, on top of the existing disaster.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x700]


Unless it's a Bond movie, then they hire the scientist.
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 661x321]


at least he could play an instrument  Trump twitters when he is having the Mcshiats. What is worse is he causes damage  when the 11 herbs and spices hits the White house bowl.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.

There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?


You go first, btw. You first. My government, because they listen to science, has ensured that my bills will be covered, that I have healthcare, informed guidance and a home to shelter in place for the foreseeable future. I'm staying home 2020, Bubba - so, fortunately, I won't have to deal with the likes of you in Canada, thank God. I used to have a green card, but let me tell you, I've never been more proud to be a Canadian. And that my kids opted to move back here as college kids and working adults. Hell, we used to be in Fla - it may have saved our lives.
 
mamoru
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.


Here's a thought. Make it worth those people's while to go back to work. Invert the salaries of those companies for the duration: workers get executive salaries, executives get workers' wages. Otherwise, all you are saying is that you are okay with people risking their own (and their families', friends', and anyone else's with whom they come in contact) lives just to make some other asshole rich.
 
webron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This is going to be a disaster, and we all know it.


It could be done, with strong testing and contract testing.  But we don't have the capacity for even weak testing at this point.  At this point it would be too generous to call our testing regime a joke.

Let's get ready to heighten the curve!  Let die for the economy!  Because if the government actually helped citizens in this time of disaster, people would realize that government can be used to make life better for everyone. Can't let that get out.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RasIanI: The Irrumator: Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.

There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?

Medical science disagrees with you. A lot. You think that you are being rational and pragmatic. You are anything but.


Well yes and no. I don't think we should be opening right now but Fauci through well every epidemiologist I have read of have said we will have to come out of our houses long before there is a vaccine. (if we even get one)
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This is going to be a disaster, and we all know it.


Here is the fun part, There is about a two week lag between the time changes made can show a visible affect, and the first signs of a bounceback may be indstiguishable from background noise.  Given that it looks like COVID-19 has a cycle time of about 5 days, you could be looking at 4 generations of spread before they realize that a bounce back is occurring.  Assuming that social distancing reduces the Ro from 2.5 to something like 1.5, you could be looking at the infected population going 5x before they even realize that a bounce back is occurring.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.


so much winning!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.

There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?


Your use of "heretofore" is perfectly cromulent.
 
Mocknews
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: chuggernaught: What happens now?  We continue at this pace for a couple weeks and then everything gets much worse when cases explode.

Pretty much.

For a couple of weeks Jim-Bob gets to go back to treating like crap the employees dumb enough and desperate enough to come back to work, except for the "admin" with big boobs (fifteen years younger and 50 pounds lighter than his wife) he bangs in his office every day.

Then the second wave will hit and Jim-Bob's shambolic hunting supply store will shut down again, this time probably for good.

Jim-Bob will blame China.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I probably never need to go to an office again. This is kind of a good thing. We can scale down our real estate footprint to just the labs and get rid of all the cubes. This only sucks for the property managers and the kind of managers that have to look at butts in the seats.  The people I work with every day already live in Savannah, Raleigh, Oakley, Shenzhen, Bangalore, Daytona Beach, and Chennai.  Nothing has changed except I now wear sweatpants to work.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?


Feels like a false equivalence, on multiple levels. "Risk of illness" here is possibly quite high relative to the flu. That illness converting to death is quite high relative to the flu. "Starve to death" is presented as a 100% possibility - is it 100%?

I suspect we can do more to both protect folks from getting ill (from COVID) and do more to reduce the supposed 100% chance of dying from starvation.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Listening to a press conference with FL Gov DeSantis (R-umpublican). Some guy with him just said, "If you get sick, then stay home. Don't go out." Now there's a brilliant strategy: it's business as usual until your lungs fill with fluid!
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, oh, I know this one!  Whatever the president wants to do, do the opposite.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irrumator: Marcus Aurelius: The only thing that will allow the economy to begin going back to where it was, is a vaccine.  Until everyone is vaccinated we need testing and contact tracing.

We don't have testing or contact tracing.

So, we're farked.  The US government is broken.

There's not going to be a miracle vaccine for months. There is no way everyone can hide in their houses for those months. At some point people will have to go back to work or the US government won't be the only thing broken.

Yes more people are going to get sick and die. The risk of illness and death is one, heretofore, everyone sort of accepted as part of participating in society. We can do our best to minimize the illness and deaths but we can't stop them, just like we can't stop all death from any other number of communicable disease because it's not feasible to lock people away from each other for months on end. Do you prefer civilization at the risk (a statistically extremely small risk) of illness? Or do you prefer 0 risk of covid while you starve to death in your house because you're afraid of getting sick?


First, I f*ck YOUR mouth.

Second, the point of flattening the curve is to give time for our health care systems to develop the capacity needed to meet the huge spike in health care demand when restrictions are inevitably lifted. No serious person has advocating permanent stay-at-home as the answer to COVID19. The question is "how soon should we lift restrictions?"

The consensus of actual informed persons who've done a lot of number crunching is that now is too f*cking soon. Because of the Trump administration's total incompetence, we don't have enough ventilators built, health care workers still don't have enough PPE, and not only do many hospitals still not have enough beds, but some are literally going out of business because they already can't handle capacity overload.

If we remove restrictions at the pace sought by Republicans, we're going to have spent all this time in lockdown for nothing. Health care demand is going to spike. Deaths are going to go way up. When those things happen, people are going to be terrified to go out of the house regardless of whether or not they can, and we're going to do more long term damage to the economy than we will by staying hunkered down until we can actually manage this thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.