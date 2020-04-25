 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Beach party in Nebraska busted. Citations issued for alcohol not for lack of social distancing. Wait, Nebraska has beaches?   (journalstar.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at La-di-da Mister Coastal Elite over here, thinking the only beaches in the world are at places where you can't see the other side of the water. The best parts of my Midwestern upbringing took place at lakeside beaches!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nebraska is covered in sand.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lake McConaughy has a lot of white sand beaches. And seagulls too.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alright alright alright
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teens everywhere are pretty sure they're immune to this. I see it in my town.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Cheyenne has beaches why not Nebraska?
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska also has a Navy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

It's Kid Rock!
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nebra​s​ka_Admiral
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Murica

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How I imagine Nebraska beaches, especially right now.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Omaha Beach was pretty popular in the 1940s.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never heard of Omaha Beach, eh, Subby‽
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

They might not be immune but looking at the data being young and healthy is the next best thing.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nebraska has a River and everything.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Just....go.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dtjew9b6f6zyn.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone from Nebraska once told me that Nebraska has more shoreline than any other state

not sure what that means, but I took it to mean it has a lot of creeks
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, I wackyparsed that as "bleach party."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah. It's where me and my wife, Morgan Fairchild, summer every year..........
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Well, a lot of people here in Nebraska do like our President.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, Everybody!  We're all gonna get COVID!

Any way you want it
That's the way you need it
Any way you want

/Where's that music coming from?
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The surfing really sucks.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course Nebraska has beaches.

I understand this one is particularly popular with the youngsters once the weather warms up.
.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Driving through the Sandhills on Highway 2 is one of my favorite drives.  I'm sure some would disagree.

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/nebra​s​ka/underrated-scenic-drive-ne/
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Why would someone disagree that it's your favorite drive?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You don't know who's in here.

/but yea, poorly worded
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
