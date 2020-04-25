 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   As Jacksonville moves to retake the crown as The Murder Capital of Florida, the Sheriff talks to a reporter in what sounds like a scene from The Wire   (jacksonville.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Violence, Jacksonville, Florida, Constable, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Sheriff, new year, Crime  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About four months ago.
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article from January that's behind a paywall?

No thx.

black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some actual footage from the investigation (NSFW):

The Wire - Fuck Scene
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No upvotes and every comment points out that it's old and behind a paywall.

Mods: Green that shiat!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't see a paywall.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having a paywall is murder.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a reason Jason Mendoza was given Jax as his backstory.  It's an absolute shiathole.

The comparison to "The WIre" is apt.  My brother lived there for years, and loved The Wire because it felt so relevant.  It's essentially a rustbelt city in the deep south. A deepwater port that is a hub for shipping and transportation, that has succumbed to urban decay.  Anyone with the means moved out to the far outlying suburban and exurban areas, while the interior of the city is violent, mostly black, poor, and distressed.  Visiting Jax used to be a lot like visiting Bmore - "Its okay around the [Jacksonville Landing*][Inner Harbor] but don't venture too far."

For people who have never been there, I tell them to imagine the worst parts of Baltimore smashed together with the worst parts of Houston, but run by Republicans.  

*The Landing:  It used to be okay-ish:
They're tearing it down (it was already in decline, and the video game tournament shooting was the pin that finally popped the flaccid balloon), with no real idea what to replace it with.  With the current economic malaise, it'll probably end up being a vacant lot filled with even more homeless.

theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went to this renowned shiat hole at Jax Beach and while I was ordering a drink the guy next to me chugged his beer and pulled out a giant crack rock and asked me if I had anything he could smoke it out of.

However, this is my preferred dive bar.

Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeee


Eeeeeeeeeeeit.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

theflatline: I went to this renowned shiat hole at Jax Beach and while I was ordering a drink the guy next to me chugged his beer and pulled out a giant crack rock and asked me if I had anything he could smoke it out of.

However, this is my preferred dive bar.

Well?  Did you?

However, this is my preferred dive bar.

Well?  Did you?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, you should see Santa Carla, California.

theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: There's a reason Jason Mendoza was given Jax as his backstory.  It's an absolute shiathole.

The comparison to "The WIre" is apt.  My brother lived there for years, and loved The Wire because it felt so relevant.  It's essentially a rustbelt city in the deep south. A deepwater port that is a hub for shipping and transportation, that has succumbed to urban decay.  Anyone with the means moved out to the far outlying suburban and exurban areas, while the interior of the city is violent, mostly black, poor, and distressed.  Visiting Jax used to be a lot like visiting Bmore - "Its okay around the [Jacksonville Landing*][Inner Harbor] but don't venture too far."

For people who have never been there, I tell them to imagine the worst parts of Baltimore smashed together with the worst parts of Houston, but run by Republicans.  

*The Landing:  It used to be okay-ish:
They're tearing it down (it was already in decline, and the video game tournament shooting was the pin that finally popped the flaccid balloon), with no real idea what to replace it with.  With the current economic malaise, it'll probably end up being a vacant lot filled with even more homeless.

The landing was always terrible. Chain restuarants and a Hooter's where the waitresses were always pregnant.

I lived downtown for 3 years on Forsyth street in an incredible building.  11 East Forsyth., 2006.

Downtown went through a great urban renewal and you places like Marks, The Burrito Gallery, and the Dive bar that were great places to hang. TSI as well.

You had a lot of hipster kids who hung out in RiverSide, Murray Hill and Springfield that really turned those neighborhoods around culturally and have restored them.

San Marco is where you want to live if you have the means or Neptune Beach.

Otherwise all the suburbs are full of country come to town white trash who are afraid to "cross the ditch" because they might see a non white person.

The problem with downtown is with the GOP/Southern Baptists.  The GOP built the jail on the nicest piece of real estate on the St Johns and the Southern Baptist run a bunch of shelters downtown for tax write offs.  So you had all these little cafe's that would pop up and you were accosted by homeless or jailbirds looking to bum a couple of bucks or see who they could rob.

A lot of the people who I knew who were investing down town took their money to riverside and springfield because it was safer and not such a political boon doggle.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: theflatline: I went to this renowned shiat hole at Jax Beach and while I was ordering a drink the guy next to me chugged his beer and pulled out a giant crack rock and asked me if I had anything he could smoke it out of.

However, this is my preferred dive bar.

Well?  Did you?


No.  I ended up walking out and driving back to my place downtown cause I wanted to see some women with all of their teeth.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love smoking crack.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theflatline: 11 East Forsyth


How much time did you spend lost inside Chamblins?
 
