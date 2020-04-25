 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Everybody Dance Now   (bbc.com)
17
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning: might make you sweat
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay...
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
C+C Music Factory - Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) ft. Freedom Williams
Youtube LaTGrV58wec
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Theres no way i could move with any grace lugging the three giant bags of trash i have to lug to the curb every two weeks.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just realised that despite the billion plus new cameras out there being operated daily by now-bored-but-normally-creative sorts, that we would have had proof positive of UFO's by now. Even just CGI ones.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The safety dance?
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ajax Gay Steel Mill
Youtube CxEU5Mzb6FM
 
uttertosh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I just realised that despite the billion plus new cameras out there being operated daily by now-bored-but-normally-creative sorts, that we would have had proof positive of UFO's by now. Even just CGI ones.


Caught sayof, ja?

\fäjspalm
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.com
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hahaha!
yeah, I was queueing up at one supermarket in town yesterday. I'm going to call him '90's man', because every town has their 'old enough to rave in the 90's, took E and survived' character.
90's man is one of them.
and he didn't disappoint.
The queue was stretched out up a pedestrian ramp, and 90's man was finding it hard to stand still, he was clearly off his face on something and the security staff knew him by name... which, sometimes, that's not a good thing.
But he danced away to his rave tunes on his phone when he accidentally disconnected his earphones.
If he hadn't been there, I'd have given up queueing up.
Not to mention 'too busy reading the newspaper to be alert enough to move' man in front of me.
(when you have to pretty much have to resort to constant calls of 'Oi! move up!!' from behind you, you know someone isn't paying attnetion)
But yeah, 90's man was the absolute highlight of my shopping trip.
90's Man dancing in the queue.
Youtube FEVWBFi0BYQ
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CDC Music Factory
 
GreenSun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This dude reminds me of that weird performance art guy...

Metal Penis Bang
Youtube fOB9avcSqpg
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CxEU5Mzb​6FM]


I was thinking more along the lines of..

The Simpsons: The Garbage Man
Youtube YihiSqO4jnA
 
