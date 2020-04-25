 Skip to content
Arson attacks on UK cell towers alarm US officials concerned over conspiracy theories. Deep State unavailable for comment
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"There are no indications from scientific studies that 5G (or any other G) affects the immune system,"

Dr Dre ft Snoop Doggy Dogg - Nuthin' But A G Thang [720p]
Youtube MDOdVdS8Z1A
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Luckily here the cell towers are generally atop hills, and, as such, are far too challenging for the anti-government conspiracy theorists to reach with their SSI-Disability funded Hoverrounds.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere at an American telecom, there is a tower engineer that's also a Trump supporter.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those darn flammable cell towers...

This whole story sounds like there was one lame-ass attempt at a fire and now it's being kept alive by the papers so they have something OMGFIREZ to write about.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only disease 5G brings is the Internet of Things. I don't need my refrigerator talking to my grocery store without me, thanks. Or my toaster laughing along..

Had a loon on twitter the other day conflating their 5G wifi with 5G and scared sh*tless of both. That asteroid can't get here fast enough. We need a major reset.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking of renaming the 5GHz band of my wireless router "Coronavirus Activation Signal" to determine if there are any conspiracy theory loons in my neighborhood.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why officials are concerned. The conspiracy theorists in the UK act up with arson, but the conspiracy theorists in the US act up with guns.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iToad: I can see why officials are concerned. The conspiracy theorists in the UK act up with arson, but the conspiracy theorists in the US act up with guns.


It's a good thing fire has never killed anyone!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grandma says it's the 5G's
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Grandma says it's the 5G's


nme.comView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which specific US officials are concerned about conspiracy theories, rather than being part of propagating them? We can let those people be in charge please?
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stupidity is truly a universal language.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Those darn flammable cell towers...


The idiots here - mainly scousers - pour petrol into the equipment cabinets at the base of the towers and then ignite them.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iToad: I can see why officials are concerned. The conspiracy theorists in the UK act up with arson, but the conspiracy theorists in the US act up with guns.


On the plus side, Trump spent a lot of time yammering about how awesome 5G is, so we'll be ok until, of course, he starts blaming 5G.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sno man: The only disease 5G brings is the Internet of Things. I don't need my refrigerator talking to my grocery store without me, thanks. Or my toaster laughing along..

Had a loon on twitter the other day conflating their 5G wifi with 5G and scared sh*tless of both. That asteroid can't get here fast enough. We need a major reset.


get snake

Escape From LA Ending Scene - End of All Electricity
Youtube gHUqNCDwQj4
 
SMB2811
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sno man: The only disease 5G brings is the Internet of Things. I don't need my refrigerator talking to my grocery store without me, thanks. Or my toaster laughing along..



IoT and 5G cellular have no cause and effect relationship.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
what a load of bs. everyone knows covid 19 doesn't exist and is a man-made bioweapon developed in canada, the us, or china, is no worse than the common cold, and is an airborne version of hiv that will lead to billions of deaths and the collapse of society. it was purposefully released on accident at the direction of obama to trick people into taking vaccines that will turn them into brain-dead zombies but can actually be treated using hydroxychloroquine, chlorine dioxide, zinc, and colloidal silver. duh.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SMB2811: sno man: The only disease 5G brings is the Internet of Things. I don't need my refrigerator talking to my grocery store without me, thanks. Or my toaster laughing along..


IoT and 5G cellular have no cause and effect relationship.


Bandwidth required / bandwidth available. But other than that, you're right.
 
