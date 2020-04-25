 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   "In 20 years our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers"   (boredpanda.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, Tex-Mex cuisine, El Arroyo, witty signs, Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, El Arroyo's hilarious signs, Bored Panda's previous article, number of different signs  
•       •       •

1041 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Nice find, subby. A+ would lol again
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I went looking for the home school teeth girl and was entangled in an internet wormhole. Of teeth and home schooling. Don't go there, sweet summer child.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh.
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I went looking for the home school teeth girl and was entangled in an internet wormhole. Of teeth and home schooling. Don't go there, sweet summer child.


Didnt that get added to the forbidden image list? I feel like I've seen it posted and then yoinked quickly by mgmt.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and it will still be better than what we have now.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
El Arroyo's sign game has been very strong for a long time.

If I ever get to Austin, it is at the top of my list of places to visit. Besides, I like Tex-Mex and tequila, and they apparently have plenty of both.

/ tex-mex and tequila
// what could possibly go wrong?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember on an episode of Hill Street Blues, the SWAT commander and the scruffy undercover guy (Belker?) were at the lunch counter. The SWAT guy is reading the paper and railing about the upcoming Panama Canal transfer to the Panamanians. He says, "We might as well give Cleveland to the Russians." Belker says "What would be so bad about that?"

/Yes, I'm old
//Let's be careful out there
///And in here, too.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why we need to figure it out now.

Because online education will do a lot to free up real estate if parents aren't trying to outbid each other getting into the best schools.

/however, the obvious "who will watch the kids?" question would need answering, and that's a culture discussion I don't think the US is ready for
 
asymptonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time.  About 12 or 13 years ago I was working in a spot just next to El Arroyo when they management changed to some more Christian types, and the signs went from being funny in an Austin way to subtle evangelism.  This went on for maybe 6 months.  I don't know if the management changed again or complaints got through to them, but they changed back and have been great since.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean. "In twenty years"?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed and needed that.  Thanks subby.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Which is why we need to figure it out now.

Because online education will do a lot to free up real estate if parents aren't trying to outbid each other getting into the best schools.

/however, the obvious "who will watch the kids?" question would need answering, and that's a culture discussion I don't think the US is ready for


You think gentrification is bad now, wait until the fear of sending little Bryson and Madison to school with "those people" isn't a factor.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the joke in the headline, but isn't a big problem right now, and even before this pandemic, that it isn't 20-30 year olds running the country, it's wealthy 60-70-80 year olds running the country, who are totally out of touch with the wants and needs of the middle and lower class people (the rest of the country).
A few young people who had to sit through something stressing, read and learn about better conditions, and then wanting to change things based on their experience should be welcomed. Hopefully they learn that there is a difference in how to disinfect things inside and outside the body, at the least.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So our country will be run by people who are great spellers, but are social morons?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A generation raised and schooled by Farkers?

I don't know, guys, the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome alone is already a major issue...
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and the quality of our leadership will likely improve.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x531]


Even I have a better ass than him. Posting from motorcycle.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x531]

Even I have a better ass than him. Posting from motorcycle.


He needs to spend less time protesting and more time looking for the person that stole his ass.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x531]


Why hasn't the month long lockdown flattened the curve in New York yet?
 
Dakai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: So our country will be run by people who are great spellers, but are social morons?


Great spellers?  That's the punchline, right?
 
The Irrumator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Honestly I find this a little insulting. It would be wrong to drink while attempting such an important task as hand holding our children through busy work for the rest of semester. No day drinking for me, I'll stick with these lines and bong hits.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The homeschooling thing has only been going on for, like, two months at the most, you big crybabies.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I remember on an episode of Hill Street Blues, the SWAT commander and the scruffy undercover guy (Belker?) were at the lunch counter. The SWAT guy is reading the paper and railing about the upcoming Panama Canal transfer to the Panamanians. He says, "We might as well give Cleveland to the Russians." Belker says "What would be so bad about that?"

/Yes, I'm old
//Let's be careful out there
///And in here, too.


Got Mrs lemurtx the complete Hill Street Blues set and we've been binge watching. In the middle of season 3. She said she just saw that episode last night.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny, but a good 30 years short on the prediction.

/Where do tacos live?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just wanna thank this thread for getting me to revisit El Arroyo's FB page:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x531]

Why hasn't the month long lockdown flattened the curve in New York yet?


Why hasn't years of education plus instant online access to almost the entirety of human knowledge made you capable of reasoning above a third grade level?

/Just asking questions
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

marklar: I get the joke in the headline, but isn't a big problem right now, and even before this pandemic, that it isn't 20-30 year olds running the country, it's wealthy 60-70-80 year olds running the country, who are totally out of touch with the wants and needs of the middle and lower class people (the rest of the country).
A few young people who had to sit through something stressing, read and learn about better conditions, and then wanting to change things based on their experience should be welcomed. Hopefully they learn that there is a difference in how to disinfect things inside and outside the body, at the least.


Basically.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Winterlight: El Arroyo's sign game has been very strong for a long time.

If I ever get to Austin, it is at the top of my list of places to visit. Besides, I like Tex-Mex and tequila, and they apparently have plenty of both.

/ tex-mex and tequila
// what could possibly go wrong?


Eh, the food is mediocre. Funny signs though.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's the sign for that restaurant where the guy trawls through twitter looking for comedy nuggets to pass off as their own.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asymptonic: CSB time.  About 12 or 13 years ago I was working in a spot just next to El Arroyo when they management changed to some more Christian types, and the signs went from being funny in an Austin way to subtle evangelism.  This went on for maybe 6 months.  I don't know if the management changed again or complaints got through to them, but they changed back and have been great since.


Someone found Jesus and quit drinking, then later realized their mistake.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel we already are
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's cute. In 20 years our country will probably be run by China...
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x531]

Why hasn't the month long lockdown flattened the curve in New York yet?


Because the data says that the curve is flattening in NYC and you choose to ignore it due to stupidity or dickheaditude.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​o​vid-19-data.page
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I went to many a happy hour at El Arroyo in the 90's.  Glad to see it's still going strong.
/now I want TexMex
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In 20 years the country will be run by cyber-boomers who have uploaded their consciousness into machines to prevent positive change from ever taking hold. The farkers refuse to die, and they refuse to let anyone else but then have any control over the country, they won't let mortality ruin that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mathamagical: In 20 years the country will be run by cyber-boomers who have uploaded their consciousness into machines to prevent positive change from ever taking hold. The farkers refuse to die, and they refuse to let anyone else but then have any control over the country, they won't let mortality ruin that.


Fark handle checks out.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Peki: Which is why we need to figure it out now.

Because online education will do a lot to free up real estate if parents aren't trying to outbid each other getting into the best schools.

/however, the obvious "who will watch the kids?" question would need answering, and that's a culture discussion I don't think the US is ready for

You think gentrification is bad now, wait until the fear of sending little Bryson and Madison to school with "those people" isn't a factor.


I dunno. 

Most of those same people now have work from home jobs. They can live literally anywhere so long as there's decent high speed. 

Plus there will be a housing price drop as a) no one has any money to buy houses due to the pandemic and b) the market starts to get flooded due to Boomer deaths. And high-density housing opening up due to the unfortunate side effect of our shiatty healthcare system being slanted against the poor (and often black and other minorities).

I have no idea how this is gonna shake out if it lasts long enough to make permanent habiatchanges in our culture. Which it looks like it will. 

What's gonna happen when all of those office buildings in downtown Everywhere after a year when companies start to realize they no longer need that much office space, the electrical bills, etc. . . . 

/I always wondered how we might transition into a Star Trek-like society. This definitely has the potential.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.