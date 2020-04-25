 Skip to content
(WQXR New York)   Here's what NYC sounds like when there's nobody outside in these coronavirus times   (wqxr.org) divider line
    Sound of New York City, New York City, New Sounds, New York, New York Public Radio, Music  
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is probably the biggest adjustment I had from moving from the Midwest to NYC.  It took me about six months to not overreact to the constant barrage of audio and visual stimulus that was suddenly thrust upon me.  Everything is so big, so colorful, so LOUD.  Of course, I wanted to take it all in so I that "tourist" craning my head back to see the top of every skyscraper, hearing the siren call of the Three Card Monte dealer, pointing at the tacky billboard on Times Square.  (In a sense I still feel like a tourist, I'll leave when I know that I've soaked it all in.)

Eventually, I started to develop "sensory binders" where my mind could immediately compartmentalize sounds and sights so they didn't trigger a fight or flight response.  You have to, or your heart will explode.

The shrieking car alarm, the shrill ambulance, the bellowing of street arguments, all kind of become background noise - like the chirping of crickets or a gentle breeze rustling through the trees.

Then after a few years, an odd thing happens.  You first notice it on vacation, when you go someplace without all the chaos and congestion.  The silence becomes eerie and menacing.

At night you lay awake, staring at the ceiling.  OMG, what happened to everyone?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA a quote from John Cage decades ago:

"One of the greatest blessings that the United States could receive in the near future would be to have her industries halted, her business discontinued, her people speechless, a great pause in her world of affairs created, and finally to have everything stopped that runs, until everyone should hear the last wheel go around and the last echo fade away ... then, in that moment of complete intermission, of undisturbed calm, would be the most conducive to the birth of a Pan-American Conscience ... For we should be hushed and silent, and we should have the opportunity to learn what other people think."

Grammar issue aside I think of Kafka:

"You do not need to leave your room. Remain sitting at your table and listen. Do not even listen, simply wait, be quiet, still and solitary. The world will freely offer itself to you to be unmasked, it has no choice, it will roll in ecstasy at your feet."
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

My NYC ad agency used to try and put me up in hotels (nice Madison Ave. ones) after I'd do an allnighter for new bis presentations so I'd be somewhat fresh the next day, I tried two times but couldn't get a wink of sleep due to all the activities going on down on the street. I told them just to put me in a towncar and send me to my house in suburbia.

One of the reasons I've never lived in NYC my entire life despite having worked there my whole life.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I live just outside NYC and go into the city almost daily, but years ago I lived in Savannah, GA. Even in a smaller city like that the background noise is noticeable. When I moved from downtown to just outside of Savannah, I woke up the first few nights and checked around the house. I finally realized that what was creeping me out is that it was too quiet.
Today the thing that strikes me is that I hear no air traffic, and I'm right next to Teterboro and have a lot of Newark's flight paths that go over here.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuttin, honey
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
coming to america GM Fuck you 2
Youtube odMSq0WJ1GM
 
inelegy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Short version:  New Yorkers now believe that they've discovered silence -- and yet (ironically enough and with zero self-awareness) cannot stop talking about themselves with smug profundity.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

So, people remarking on a change in their immediate environment qualifies as smug?

I pity you.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
show us on the doll where NYC touched you. was it bad touch?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Earlier on in the crisis at NYC's hospitals, I was reading comments about the never-ending sounds of ambulance sirens in NYC. Has that been reduced now?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One thing I will miss if/when this all eventually blows over is the lack of traffic.

Even though we're still under stay at home orders and nothing has really changed as far as what's open, I'm already noticing a little more traffic now than when it first started.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence....
 
