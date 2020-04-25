 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   NASA's JPL designs new ventilator in 37 days with one seventh as many parts, which can be produced cheaply and quickly. FDA approval anticipated by weekend. NASA releasing license for free   (sciencealert.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In one sense the wartime analogy is truly apt: we will see amazing advances in science, medicine, and technology as the best minds work together against a common enemy.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What? I've been assured by conservative Farkers that only private enterprise can innovate, and only if massive profits are involved.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh look, a government agency succeeding where private business failed...again...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: In one sense the wartime analogy is truly apt: we will see amazing advances in science, medicine, and technology as the best minds work together against a common enemy.


That's really the best thing to come out of all this.  If life were anything like the movies, I'd mention "humanity coming together" as well, but it seems we are as divided as ever.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Space is difficult, NASA is the best and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

This is why you keep smart people well paid, comfortable, socially praised, and continuously challenged with problems to solve. Let them do their work and they'll deliver.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In before someone complains NASA should have sold the license to a pharmaceutical manufacturer for pennies to help fund their next box of copy paper they buy
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GranoblasticMan: What? I've been assured by conservative Farkers that only private enterprise can innovate, and only if massive profits are involved.


Too bad Obama cut NASA's budget while he was in office, huh?  Imagine what they could have accomplished.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

emersonbiggins: Mr. Coffee Nerves: In one sense the wartime analogy is truly apt: we will see amazing advances in science, medicine, and technology as the best minds work together against a common enemy.

That's really the best thing to come out of all this.  If life were anything like the movies, I'd mention "humanity coming together" as well, but it seems we are as divided as ever.


We seem united within our various divisions.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yohohogreengiant: Space is difficult, NASA is the best and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

This is why you keep smart people well paid, comfortable, socially praised, and continuously challenged with problems to solve. Let them do their work and they'll deliver.


Yep, that's why I don't get the complaints about it being a jobs program. That's the whole idea. it's like complaining about the military being a jobs program because we don't need all our soldiers all the time and ignoring the fact that it's worth the money to have confident people around for when we inevitably do need them.
 
