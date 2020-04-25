 Skip to content
(CTV News)   With no sports or concerts, MLSE turns Scotiabank Arena into a 10,000 meal per day kitchen for front line workers and the homeless   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Sass-O-Rev
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is awesome. Great news.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Finally a good use for a sports stadium.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And it looks like they're doing this on ice.

Reminds me of the story of Gander NL after 9/11.

They had so much prepared food for the 'visitors' that they didn't have room to store all the food.

Well, the hockey rink wasn't being used, so they converted it to the largest walk-in refrigerator in Newfoundland.

Welcome to the Rock!
 
